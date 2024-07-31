Tad Starsiak: Everything to Know About Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Brother

Since his HGTV debut, Tad Starsiak has grown a following on and off the reality TV show. The Starsiak last name is recognizable to true, longtime HGTV audiences any day and any time. For eight seasons, the Starsiaks captivated audiences in the HGTV reality TV series Good Bones.
Tad Starsiak is famous as the hunky demolition man on Good Bones as well as Mina Starsiak Hawk’s younger brother. Although not one of the show’s main cast, his appearance in 40 Good Bones episodes quickly made him an audience favorite. Here’s everything to know about Mina Starsiak Hawk’s brother, Tad Starsiak.
Tad Starsiak Was Born And Raised In Indianapolis
For ardent followers of Good Bones, this might come as something other than news. Tad Starsiak’s passion for demolition and renovation has always been community-based, like the other Starsiaks. Starsiak was born Thadeus “Tad” Starsiak on September 17, 1993, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Starsiak turned 30 in 2023 and remains grateful for life. Besides being born in Indianapolis, Tad Starsiak was raised in the city and has lived his entire life in Indianapolis.
Tad Starsiak Lost His Mother When He Was 12
There’s no denying the bond shared by Good Bones Karen E. Laine and Tad Starsiak on the show. However, Karen E. Laine isn’t Starsiak’s biological mother. Tad Starsiak’s biological mother was Cheryl A. Starsiak. However, she died when Tad Starsiak was 12, after which Karen E. Laine raised Starsiak like her own child. Starsiak summarized his relationship with Karen E. Laine in a 2018 HGTV interview, “When I was going through that rough time, every day I woke up and she was there for me. It’s great having her as a teacher and as another mom.”
Tad Starsiak’s biological mother, Cheryl A. Starsiak, died on November 20, 2005. Tad Starsiak once shared that it wasn’t until he was 14 that he truly knew how his mother died. His mother had struggled with drug addiction and died from an overdose. However, her addiction was rooted in the trauma she had for most of her life. Starsiak shared that his biological mother was beaten as a child and had an abortion when she was 14. Also, she generally had a difficult life, being bipolar and struggling financially.
Tad Starsiak Comes From A Blended Family
Good Bones may only feature Karen E. Laine, Mina Starsiak Hawk, and Tad Starsiak, but the family is a lot larger behind the scenes. Tad Starsiak is Mina Starsiak Hawk‘s half-brother. Besides these three who ran the Two Chicks and a Hammer business, Tad Starsiak has several other half and unrelated siblings. Karen E. Laine had three children with her first husband, Casey Starsiak. These children are Mina Starsiak Hawk, CR Starsiak, and William Starsiak.
After Laine and Casey Starsiak divorced, Casey Starsiak remarried Cheryl A. Starsiak, with whom he had Tad Starsiak and Jessica. Although Jessica is Tad Starsiak’s only biological sister, he has relations from Karen E. Laine’s other marriages. Laine married Randy Gray as her second husband. The marriage produced a daughter, Kelsy Spaeth. After Laine divorced Randy Gray, she remarried twice, first to Mick and then to her current husband, Roger.
Tad Starsiak Got His First Construction Job At Age 17
The loss of his mother kept Tad Starsiak in a dark place for years. However, to help with his bills, he applied for a construction job and was hired at age 17. Since then, his love for demolition, renovation, and building has only grown. Working in construction also helped him release all the negative energies he had kept within. Starsiak proudly calls himself “The Demo God” because of his love for demolition. Age aside, Starsiak’s commitment and passion for construction make him one of the best in Indianapolis. Besides being the “Hammer” at Two Chicks and a Hammer, Tad Starsiak is now a licensed realtor and has begun renovating and selling properties.
Tad Starsiak Is Engaged To Anna Spiars
Tad Starsiak first revealed to his followers on Instagram that he was engaged to Anna Spiars on June 9, 2023. However, since the proposal was filmed in an episode of Good Bones, audiences did not see it until it aired. Interestingly, the proposal episode was the series finale, which aired on October 17, 2023. Also, in the episode, Tad Starsiak’s half-sister, Mina Starsiak Hawk, helped him renovate a property he planned to live in.
As Starsiak showed his girlfriend the home, he beckoned her to come to the kitchen, got down on one knee, and proposed. The newly engaged couple were later joined by Mina, Karen E. Laine, Spiars’ mother, as well as other relatives and friends. Although audiences said goodbye to the mother-daughter duo and Tad Starsiak on the final season in October 2023, HGTV announced Good Bones is returning for a special ninth season.
