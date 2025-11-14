This Syrian Refugee Boy’s Dream To Play Hockey Is Fulfilled By Neighbors And It’s The Most Canadian Thing Ever

Back in 2015, the Canadian government issued a plan to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees by the end of February 2016 due to the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in Syria.

For the refugees that come to a new country, the adaptation process can be really difficult. Firstly, in comparison to other immigrants, many refugees struggle with the language barrier. Secondly, they often have fewer education credentials and fewer social networks. Consequently, the refugees who have just started their life anew in a new country, need moral and sometimes financial support in the first months of arrival.

Fortunately, many communities all around Europe and Canada are welcoming the refugees with open hands, helping them to assimilate to the new culture and different lifestyles. The story that you are about to read below is about the wholesome Canadian hospitality to a young Syrian boy and his family. Muhammad Lila – a man who shared the story on Twitter – mentioned that it didn’t make a single headline. Well, as Bored Panda is about spreading positivity and good in the world, we made sure that the story wouldn’t go unnoticed.

Recently, one man shared a heartwarming story about a Syrian refugee boy and Canadian hospitality

Muhammad writes that the kids didn’t want Yaman to feel left out for not playing hockey (hockey is a huge thing in Canada as you may know). So, one of the kids came home and told his dad about a Syrian boy who didn’t know how to play hockey and didn’t even have skates.

Next thing they know, “word started to spread in the community about the Syrian boy who’d never played hockey.”

One “hockey dad,” as Muhammad calls him took him out on an ice rink where Yaman experienced his first time on ice. The man whose name is Michael took to Twitter to ask if anyone had some spare equipment so he could get the boy into the local hockey league.

“It was a gigantic, Canadian ‘we got you,’ all done without having to say a single word”

Soon enough, people started sending equipment to Yaman’s front door. When a local hockey store found out about him, they “offered to give him all brand new equipment at no cost.”

Muhammad later shares that it’s not the equipment that Yaman got that’s the most important – it’s the feeling of belonging.

At the end of the thread, Muhammad also added that people are now offering to buy Yaman new equipment whenever he outgrows his current one. “And another Syrian boy in Newfoundland will be getting new equipment next week thanks to kind-hearted helpers,” he adds. You go, Canadians!

