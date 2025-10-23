95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Food is an extremely important part of our lives. Not only is it necessary to our survival, but it can also be a source of great joy. There’s nothing like the warm and fuzzy feeling you get from sharing a delicious meal with loved ones. And there are few ways to better understand a culture than to embrace their culinary traditions and devour their cuisine.

But there are two sides to every coin. And while food can bring us plenty of happiness, it can also greatly disturb us. That’s where cursed food comes in. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and compiled photos of some of the most unsettling culinary disasters below. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that you probably don’t want to look at this list while eating lunch. But if you’re confident that you have a strong stomach, go right ahead. And bon appétit!

#1 A Friend Took This Picture Of Their Coworker’s Breakfast

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: JefferyRussell

#2 My Husband Cooked A Giant Meatball Stuffed With Spaghetti

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: StrawberryShartCake_

#3 Sliced Homemade Sourdough Bread Topped With Creamy Light Brie Cheese. Preheat Oven To 350 And Bake For 11 Hours. Enjoy

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: nick122221

#4 This Is My Mom’s Overnight Egg Sugar Water Soup In A Frying Pan

In the night, she “poached” the egg in a frying pan; the eggs stay in the water, she adds sugar (sugar, less sugar, sweet white powder for diabetes) in the water. After we got out of bed, she fed those to my stepdad.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Stellaeono

#5 Friend Sent A Photo Of His Meal, What Is That?

That dude eats the most horrifying-looking food in history.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: chocoEzekiel

#6 My Jalapeño Poppers Look Disgusting

Didn’t taste that good either.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Popular_Studio_8122

#7 My Fiancées Idea Of A Tasty Lunch. Chicken Nuggets, Gravy, And Ketchup In A Giant Yorkshire Pudding

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: o0oSAMoOo

#8 Peanut Butter And Onion Sandwich I Had For Breakfast

I’ve been calling it my Spongebob sandwich.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: rscarson

#9 Accidentally Made Alien Food

Rice noodle stir fry with shrimp and red cabbage. Couldn’t look at it, but everybody had seconds.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: ArminTanzerian

#10 Stargazy Pie

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Anestpa

#11 My Husband Insisted This Chicken Was Perceftly Cooked

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: matthproject

#12 Food Fail

My attempt at a vegan cheesecake. Followed recipe… what clear gelatinous monster is this?

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: la_lalola

#13 The Night My Husband Made Burgers For The First Time. He Set Off The Fire Alarm 4 Times

Y’all wanna come over for dinner?

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: khalizard

#14 Caprese Salad I Purchased From A Pizza Place. I Should Have Checked The Review First

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Umman_manda6632

#15 Tried Creating A New Pasta Shape And Ended Pasta Suitable For A Halloween Party

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Mom Made Breakfast

Apparently made with leaves/veggies outside that are good for you. She doesn’t get why I found it odd.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: wasabibbq

#17 The Food I Was Served At The Emergency Metabolic Unit For Being Severely Malnourished

That block is tofu :(((…I’m not even vegan, I’m just lactose intolerant. I like tofu, but when it’s prepared, not just…raw.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: thatgirlisback

#18 Cucumber Kimchi Hotdog, Anyone?

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: jessicaperidot

#19 My Dad Literally Eats This Every Morning

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: awkardlion

#20 A Handful Of Jam Served On A Plate At An Upscale Restaurant

I mean, I’m pretty sure they were using a glove to do that, but when it arrived, it looked so… unappealing.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: pabloiswatchingyou

#21 Came Home To A Very Smoky House. Knocked On My Brother’s Door Asking If He Was Cooking Something, And I Heard Him Pause For A Second Before Saying, “Oh F**k”

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: NumberOneSeinfeldFan

#22 My Boyfriend Requested A Cursed Hedgehog Cake For His 30th Birthday

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: little_wing__

#23 Hotel In Türkiye, A Cursed Lamb

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: katiebean781

#24 My Dinner From Whole Foods

I was very excited to have dinner; I didn’t need to make myself tonight. Took a bite and thought it was oddly cold. Cut that open, and it was RAW. Hope I don’t get food po***ning.
I’m calling tomorrow and raising hell.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Jolly_Category1402

#25 Hospital Food Never Fails

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: wendewende

#26 Pizza I Received Last Night

It’s supposed to be truffle cream with mushrooms and straciatella. Almost puked when I received it, but it was delicious.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: zZStarfireZz

#27 Tacos In A Waffle Cone. My Husband Is Very Proud Of His Invention. His Taste Buds Are Wrong

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: reddit.com

#28 My Parents Want To Cut Down On Carbs So My Mum Made A Sponge Cake Using Spinach Instead Of Flour. My Dad Decided To Decorate It With Low Fat Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup And Salsa Golf

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: egbur

#29 Wife’s Lunch: Plain Unseasoned Fried Oysters With Buckwheat

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: airwarr

#30 The Quotes Around “Corn Dog” Are Doing A Lot Of Heavy Lifting. Candy Corn Melted Around A Chicken Dog (Since I Don’t Eat Pork)

I know this isn’t a new idea but I had to do my own independent research. Conclusion? Weird and too crunchy.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: vericolour

#31 Chocodilla Kit Kat. Taco Bell, Lisbon, Portugal

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: luvyoulongtimelurker

#32 Ran Out Of Shot Glasses For My Jello Shots

It was really bland, a bit of lime and vodka flavour from the jello, but that’s it.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: ValentineAlkaev

#33 My Husband’s Wrap – Peanut Butter, Applesauce Fruit Cup And Jujubes

Jujubes on tortilla? Believe it or not, jail.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Pareeeee

#34 What The Hell Is This?

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Antique_Big8316

#35 This Is How My Dad Eats His Salad

Mmm ranch on ranch on ranch on ranch on ranch. “You have to let me mix it up first!”

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Great-Forever-6702

#36 Went To My In-Laws For Dinner And This Is The Chicken They Served

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Ladies And Gentlemen I Present To You: Full English Breakfast, In A Loaf

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: duk-phat

#38 This May Be The Worst Looking Dish I’ve Ever Made. Tastes Amazing

I tried to make soup but the seaweed completely fell apart and turned into this algae like sediment that turns green when stirred and looks inedible when settled. Salmon chunks. Genuinely it tastes good but i really am in awe of how bad it looks. This is a new low even for me.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Educational_Deal6105

#39 That’s Why You Never Order Pizza With Avocado

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Chukmanchusco

#40 Breakfast Burrito But I Didn’t Have Bacon So I Used Pork Ramen

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: yik_yaking

#41 Weird And Horrifying Kind Of Food, But I Guess It’s The Restaurant’s Best Seller

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: SnowIcy5255

#42 My Partner Sent Me This Photo Of Their Dinner. Is This A Red Flag? Yes, That’s Caramel Corn

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Moodysquirrel

#43 Oh, Are We Doing Cursed Birthday Cakes?

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: TheFriendliestSloot

#44 Yum

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: woburnite

#45 My Wife Asked For Bacon, What Is This?

From Dunkin’ Donuts.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Complete_Ad_7534

#46 I Fail At Spelling Missouri, But They Fail At Mexican Food. Las Cazuelas, MO

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: ReggieMX

#47 Dairy Queen Poutine

Yeah, I knew what I was getting myself into, but by god they topped themselves with this one. It’s all congealed together yet it’s still hot.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Joezze

#48 Father Made What He Called “Onion Soup”

He put cinnamon in stew once.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Repulsive-Tiger-9795

#49 Bruschetta In Bed From My Boyfriend

Chunks of turkey meat in cream with yellow tomatoes and celery. This was a dish with rice yesterday, but the rice ran out. So today this is… This.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: archon-of-laziness

#50 Old Guy I Worked With Mixes Peanuts With His Coca-Cola Apparently This Is An Old Country Thing

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: MikeBinfinity

#51 My Friend’s 25 Dollar Gluten Free Vegan Pizza

This was the pizza my friend got yesterday at the booth next to tacotarian. She said the sauce was literally just ketchup.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: kirbygirl1721

#52 First Time Buying At A Local Restaurant Called “Food And Love”, Ordered A Four Cheese Pizza And This Is What They Delivered

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: marrana_brainz

#53 Girlfriend Is Sick, So I Made “Peter Pan Food”

Mashed potatoes with blue food colouring added in, with some cooked spinach on top (to make it more cursed). Surprisingly? Delicious.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: JoeKerr4281

#54 Made German Chocolate Cake From Scratch. Tastes Better Than It Looks

It is delicious! And yes, looks like horse vomit.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: VineHammer

#55 My Boyfriend Was So Disgusted By This That He Refused To Kiss Me After I Ate It

100% not pregnant, just hungry for pickles.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: lilfennec

#56 My Kids Wanted To Do A “Chopped” Challenge For Dinner Last Night. Never Again

Normal sliced wheat bread made into French toast with extra cinnamon and vanilla. Fruity pebbles, Bananas that have been sliced and microwaved first with maple syrup, Crushed potato chips drizzled with strawberry jam.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Not_that_kind_of_DR

#57 Under A Tight Deadline, I Had To Stop Everything To Post My Wife’s Dinner

It is made with the leftover water after boiling some dark purple potatoes. There is also “textured vegetable protein” which is some vegan soy stuff.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Roscoe_P_Trolltrain

#58 My Wife Made Chicken Pesto Genovese Tonight For Dinner

Tasted great! Looked better once it was completely cooked… the pesto and chicken juices definitely gave it a smokers lung vibe.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: richmondcomics

#59 My Friend Ordered The Black Garlic “Detox” Ramen. She Received A Bowl Of Activated Charcoal Broth That Dyed All The Pork Gray After A Few Minutes

Grabbed lunch with my friend at a random ramen place. She ordered the black garlic “detox” ramen thinking the word “detox” referred to garlic’s health benefits. They brought out a bowl of activated charcoal broth; the menu didn’t even mention charcoal as an ingredient. She ended up getting an upset stomach a few hours later.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: CalMaple

#60 Apparently My Lunch Is Gross

Tinned mussels, blackberries and red kidney beans.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Upset_Upstairs6166

#61 My Grandpa Doesn’t Like To Waste Any Food, Even If It’s My 10-Year-Old Brother’s Cereal

He combines whatever leftovers are in the fridge with rice and eats it.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: racoonies

#62 This Was An $18 Caesar Salad

The lettuce was literally grilled! They used crushed graham crackers instead of croutons and pretty much poured the dressing on a pile of baby lettuce, some of which was brown. Imagine? It was $18!

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: SupaDupaDupaDupa

#63 A Cake Baked Inside Of A Pumpkin

It was draining onto the dessert table… I’m sorry in advance for your nightmares.

My wife’s granny took a giant scoop of it and threw it away to make sure the person who brought it wasn’t discouraged.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: bonwaller

#64 2 Michelin Star Restaurant Had This On Instagram

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Lottman420

#65 My Husband Made Me Eat Squidward For Breakfast

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: samoekatia

#66 Girl Dinner. 10:30 At Night

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: reddit.com

#67 Instant Ramen With Garlic, Chili Oil, Black Olives, And Vienna Sausages, Fresh From The Can

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: For-Rock-And-Stone

#68 My Friend Made A Walter The Dog Cake. It Disturbs Me Greatly

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: OtterB0T_1009

#69 The Orange Juice Moistened Donut Is Really Good, Actually

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: visitorjanedoe

#70 I Can Assure You That My Boyfriend And I Are Relatively Great Cooks, But For Some Reason We Keep Failing Miserably At Homemade Pizza

She’s topped with pesto, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichokes! This photo was taken midway through, also adding some feta.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: tothemoon412

#71 Cooking Burgers Failed

It’s inedible, 100% not happening.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: sejiy

#72 My Husband Eats This Every Once In A While, I Think It Looks Like It Belongs Here But What Is Your Opinion?

He had “no time” to mix it because he was hungry.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Johannajohanna_

#73 I Was Making Thai Basil Chicken, Then I Turned Around For A Minute, And My Brother Put Blue Food Dye In It. He’s 19

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: liamoco123

#74 Americans, Are You Okay?

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: SimpleButFun

#75 A Local Restaurant Is Selling These Empanadas

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: i_am_a_shoe

#76 My Cat Was Meowing For This Like It Was Her Wet Food

Just a Canadian with some twisted taste tastebuds.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: jarawd

#77 My Coworker Made Sour Cream And Onion Pringles Cake. Oh God Why

Definitely an A for effort! Minus several million for good taste.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: auruleful

#78 Baked Beans In Rice Paper

Bite sized packets of baked beans. Didn’t taste bad at all, but it was… a little weird.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Gas_416

#79 Made The Pasta From Elf A Year Ago. It Was Absolutely Disgusting

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: TheMaybeMan_

#80 Sushi German Style – My Own Creation For You To Roast

Sushi German Style is a Sushi Roll filled with “Mett” and freshly cut onions (white or red doesn’t matter), topped off with freshly ground black pepper. “Mett” is a traditional German food item. Basically, it’s ground pork and it’s usually eaten on a white breadroll with onions, salt, and pepper. And yes, we even eat that for breakfast.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: WirrkopfP

#81 Hotel Offered Us Takeaway Breakfast Of Pastries And Coffees For Very Early Checkout. Opened Bag To Find This Sandwich

I’m assuming the behaviour of my kids led to this. We did also get an egg mayo sandwich, a pomegranate, a passion fruit and about twelve apples, so?

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: ardbeg

#82 Date Said Her Favorite Food Was Blue Cheese Pizza. I Guess I Misunderstood Where The Emphasis Was Supposed To Be

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Imatworkgoaway

#83 Friend Made A Vegan Cake For Vegan Friend’s Birthday. Both The Hot Dogs And Jelly Are Fully Plant Based Substitutes

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: MiraclezMatter

#84 Peanut Butter And Jelly Deviled Eggs For Valentine’s Day

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: BodaciousDani

#85 My Boyfriend’s High Concoction, Peanut Butter On A Burger

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Big-Ebb-5014

#86 Aldi Sardines, Tom Yum Ramen And A Hot Dog Bun. It Was Surprisingly Delicious. I Left All The Bones In For Calcium And Crunch

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: reddit.com

#87 Aluminium Foil Melted Into My Dinner. I Was Reheating My Stuffed Cabbage Leftovers And Somehow The Foil Melted Into My Food

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Main_Ad_5147

#88 Steamed Turkey Patty (Never Again)

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: freedomlian

#89 Pre-Cooked A Meal For Three Nights, Let It Cool, And Then Found These Eggs Before Storing It

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Drew_Noel

#90 Abomination Of A Neapolitan Pizza

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: StreetSurfer247

#91 One Of My Failed Attempts At Indian Food. Aloo Gobi With Rice

I just cant get the taste right. And the youtube video said to add the cauliflower 10min after the potato but I got frozen cauliflower so I put it in together and the cauliflower disintegrated.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: JollyGeologist3957

#92 I Can Cook, I Can Bake… But When Pastry Work Is Concerned… I Always Fail

Like my title said… I can bake cakes, cookies, bread, and so on, but when it comes to pastry work, such as folding and working with dough, I fail miserably. Taste is delicious, but the looks is super ugly!! By the way, it’s chicken potato curry puffs. The last image is the fillings. Not my 1st attempt! Many times already!

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: LeoChimaera

#93 Asked My Boyfriend To Bake The Croissants For Our Dinner

These are american canned crescent rolls for all you europeans out there.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: BrittBroChil

#94 My Wife’s Flight Got Delayed For Over 12 Hours, So The Airline Is Supposed To Provide Food For The Passengers, And That’s What They’re Treating Them To

The airline has also provided lodgings – a hotel that ran out of blankets.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Apprehensive_Ask3910

#95 My Friends Think That My Meal Of Cold Pasta, Mayo And Raisins Is Absolutely Disgusting. Its My Favourite Meal

The best part about this is that my dad is a semi-retired (award-winning) chef who cooks for me pretty much every night. His disappointment in me is immeasurable.

95 Cursed And Disgusting Pictures Of Food That Might Make You Go “Eeeeew!”

Image source: Hot-Foot

