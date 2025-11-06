28 Of The Deadliest Diseases Doctors Say There Are No Symptoms For

We often assume our bodies will send a clear signal when something is seriously wrong. Something like a sharp pain, a persistent cough, or a h**h fever. But a sobering online thread posed a terrifying question: what’s one condition that can have no symptoms but can be instantly fatal?
The responses, many from medical professionals and those who have lost loved ones, are a chilling look at the “silent killers” that can lurk undetected in seemingly healthy people. These are the medical time bombs that can strike without warning. If this isn’t a reminder of the fragility of life, what is?
More info: Reddit
#1
My grandfather died from a pulmonary embolism. He had no symptoms, he just stood up from the table, collapsed, and died.
Image source: CaptainFartHole, G T
#2
Sleep apnea doesn’t exactly have “no symptoms”, but the daytime symptoms can be dismissed easily I think. That goes double for somebody who is single and doesn’t have somebody to catch them displaying nighttime sleep apnea symptoms. It’s not necessarily the sleep apnea that ki**s directly, but highly increases the risk of other silent kil***rs.
#3
Carbon monoxide poisoning.
Image source: TransitionAdvanced21, Bernd 📷 Dittrich
#4
Undiagnosed allergy. I’ve seen a dude drop dead after his very first bee sting. Took about 2 min.
Drinking beer on a patio, dude swears and jumps up.
Gf says omg I think you just got stung by a bee.
Dude says f**k I’m sooo thirsty and downs a huge glass of water Joey milk style.
Hits the ground. Face starts swelling up.
Paramedics show up like 5 min later, doa.
I’ve seen similar with a girl’s first time at the seafood restaurant I worked at in college but she made it.
Image source: dropthemasq, Levi Grossbaum
#5
Blood pressure, I did a blood pressure clinic once at a park, and this young guy came, sat down, we chatted his bp was 200/100, I asked him if he felt okay, he said yeah, I’m fine. I said see your doctor.
Image source: Late-Chip-5890, Ahmed
#6
Women have more subtle symptoms of heart disease. I work in the medical field and have seen more than my fair share of women with zero significant medical history drop dead from a cardiac related death. Usually see it in late 60s – 70s. A lot of research is male-centric from my understanding which is why symptoms for women are often missed.
https://www.goredforwomen.org/.
Image source: Bitchinfussincussin, Drazen Zigic
#7
Not exactly a medical condition but hydrogen sulfide – H2S – poisoning will do that.
It’s (one of) the gas that builds up in sewers and confined spaces where there’s decomposition. It’s why you should never, ever enter to help someone in there if you’re not equipped.
0.07% of it will k**l you in a few minutes, 0.1% will k**l you in a few breaths.
Some gas wells are known to produce gas with over 10% H2S in it.
Image source: MudMonyet22, wirestock
#8
I don’t know about no symptoms, but once rabies presents itself, its a wrap. .
Image source: Kozaba, aleksandarlittlewolf
#9
Blockage of the left anterior descending artery. It’s called a widow maker and very dangerous.
Image source: clovisx, DC Studio
#10
Enlarged heart. (I apologize if someone called this out by medical name…I don’t know what that is.)
A friend of mine many years ago owned a music store where I lived. It was where he bought my first guitar, and Chuck helped me out and was just as cool of a guy as you could ask for.
I ran into him at the gas station by my house one night. Complete surprise (his shop was on other side of town) but struck up a convo and had a laugh. Said good night like nothing was out of the ordinary.
I had guitar lessons the next day, and the guy I took them from rented a room at the shop. I walked in that day, and said my usual hi’s to whoever. And I asked the guy up front if Chuck was in just to harass him. His face went stone white.
“Chuck died last night, dude.”
“Huh? What do you mean? I ran into him at the Casey’s last night. He was fine.”
“They said he got home from running some errands, and then plopped on the couch to watch tv. Fell asleep and never woke up.”
Turns out, he had an enlarged heart. Basically, they can just wear themselves out. That’s what his did. It just…stopped.
Image source: WisconsinHoosierZwei, jesse orrico
#11
I was told it should have k****d me. I had a triple rupture of my appendix, and I never felt it. A multiple rupture happens when the appendix ruptures, and then a growth forms around it, and that ruptures too.
Image source: floorgunk, Sasun Bughdaryan
#12
Pulmonary thromboembolism. The symptom may be as brief as shortness of breath or lightheadedness for less than minute or none at all.
Image source: xdr567, Rob Binder
#13
My family has a history of aortic aneurysms. Basically the aorta stretches out and becomes very fragile. In most cases, the first symptom is it when it ruptures and once it ruptures you have about 10 minutes to live because you’re internally bleeding to death. All the adults in my family are supposed to get CT scans every 5 years to measure our aortas because of the lack of symptoms.
Image source: andine_lod, rawpixel.com
#14
Apparently some types of meningitis. Had a roommate who got a phone call while her brother was in post-boot camp training (whatever that’s called) that he had meningitis and to come say goodbye. She had spoken to him the day before and he said he had just started feeling slightly off but not enough to sit out of anything. Not even 24 hours later, she got a phone call to come say goodbye. She got on the next flight and barely made it. In less than 48 hours he went from a healthy 19 year old to her at his bedside saying goodbye to him. Really heartbreaking.
Image source: littleirishpixie, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#15
SIDS.
Image source: Tasty-Bee-8339, bristekjegor
#16
Aneurysm. Friend of mine died last year. She literally just dropped dead with no warning. Only in her late 30s.
#17
Cancer, you can be totally fine, then one day you feel weird, cancer spreads all over, and you’re dead in weeks.
Not “instant” technically, but instant in that once you show symptoms, it’s already too late.
Get those checks people.
Image source: Bombastic_tekken, freepik
#18
H**h blood pressure can have absolutely no signs, especially in women.
Image source: Gloomy_Werewolf_2319, CDC
#19
It wasn’t instant, but my cousin died from lupus. She had not had any noticeable symptoms.
One day when she was fourteen her family (from central Ohio) took a trip out West. After returning her kidneys shut down and she was gone two days after that.
Image source: EvilSnack, freepik
#20
Texting while driving.
Image source: Edward_the_Dog
#21
H**h cholesterol, it’s all good until you have a heart attack or a stoke.
Image source: NurseDiz, freepik
#22
Arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM). Or ARVC.
Image source: badamache, zinkevych
#23
My epilepsy thankfully has symptoms that I recognize but f**k it feels like an aneurysm and dementia at the same time. If the grand mal doesn’t k**l me then the choking from throw up or walking into traffic from the petit mal confusion will. Type shi.
Image source: PPooPooPlatter, freepik
#24
Lymphocytic myocarditis. It is when white blood cells infiltrate the tissue of the heart.
It took my sister last September. She was perfectly fine the night before, and then passed entirely unexpectedly the morning of.
Image source: fantailedtomb, user25451090
#25
Marfan syndrome, a generic disorder that affects collagen elasticity (one of a few), sometimes known as “tall, skinny kid disease”. Ever heard of young, healthy, athletic basketball players just dropping dead on the court? If the heart expands too much, the inner lining can tear, allowing blood to seep into the layers of muscle fiber… the heart literally beats itself apart (aortic dissection). There’s really no way to save you.
Image source: keelanstuart
#26
Strokes.
Was fine last week, drove us to the airport, kept our eldest at hers for the 4 days. Had a great time with him. Thursday, brought us back from the airport. Absolutely fine Saturday when my partner saw her. Fine Sunday according to her neighbour, although she didnt find the time to text my partner back.
Found her passed away 10am monday morning.
It’s been so out of left field. Even her parents are still alive! (99 and 86)
Mind boggling. We’re distraught.
Image source: Reeleigh, anatoliy_cherkas
#27
Enlarged spleen. There are some symptoms but most people wouldn’t recognize them. One hit in the wrong place and you are dead. Mine was huge, like the size of two bricks until I had pain from that. And I still just thought it was a muscle or a bad stomach ache one time. Other times it felt like heart burn.
Image source: Unusual_Flounder2073, yesorno
#28
Prion disease, just trouble sleeping.
Image source: ZumMitte185, freepik
Follow Us