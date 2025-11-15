Hey Pandas, Name A Child Character That Ruined A Movie For You? (Closed)

Name a child character from any movie or TV show that really makes you mad with their behavior.
#1
The little boy from “The Quiet Place”. Like dude. Why even pick up that toy? He risked the whole family trying to play! sheesh!
#2
Anakin Skywalker. He was terrible phantom menace but there were a lot of other problems with that movie as well.
#3
peta from the hunger games. i know most of the charecters where kids but he was constantly putting everybody in danger and was really anoying. katniss should have killed him when she had the chance
#4
I woulnd’t say it ruined the move completly but I hate this character. Lavender Brown from Harry Potter. She is offensive, possessive and overall just rude. Woulnd’t say I’m glad she died but I kinda am
#5
Tim Murphy from Jurassic Park. But there’s only this specific scene where Alan and Ellie are blocking the door from a raptor, while Lex is trying to get the system back up again. Ellie is trying to reach for a shotgun while Timmy is too busy anxiously tapping on Lex’s shoulder.
