48 Symmetrical Architecture Shots By Photographer Max Vassiades

How do you find complete stillness in cities where millions of people walk through every single day? This photographer figured it out.
Growing up in an artistic household inspired photographer Max Vassiades to pick up the camera. Raised in Cyprus, he moved to the UK to study Visual Communication, Branding, and Marketing in Birmingham, which launched a 15-year career in London. Max initially approached photography through the lens of typography, prioritizing negative space and the visual weight of objects, and as he shared with Bored Panda: “I ended up doing it with buildings instead of letters,” he explains, “with light doing the work that contrast does on a page.”
What makes his work so captivating is this exact mastery of light, turning everyday interactions with illumination into deeply atmospheric scenes.
Below, explore a collection of 48 of the photographer’s favorite photos, including the story behind his personal favorite photograph.
More info: Instagram | threads.com
#1
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Max describes his work in three simple words: light, balance, stillness. That design-led instinct shapes his signature style by capturing the world in vertoramas, short for vertical panorama. Using this technique, the photographer stitches up to ten vertical frames into one beautiful image. But the impressive part? He shoots entirely by hand, even in rain and low light where most consider a tripod essential.
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Max intentionally avoids crowds to keep his frames free of visual clutter, unless he deliberately includes a human figure to provide a sense of scale. Whether it’s himself or a travel companion, this solitary presence grounds the space in a quiet stillness, revealing a side of iconic places that millions pass through daily without ever looking up.
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When playing with light, he unconventionally seeks out artificial sources: fluorescent strips, station lighting, neon, and the ambient glow bouncing off a wet floor. As he shared with us: “I treat that as the subject rather than just illumination, which is why the palette is usually cold. I’m not correcting it to look natural; I’m leaning into it.”
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This experimentation with light led him to spend a lot of time shooting exclusively in black-and-white, until he realized that color was essential to the full story. As he shared: “Colour turned out to be integral rather than a distraction, because the colours in a place were chosen by someone. The tiling in a station, the lighting somebody specified, the palette an architect settled on. Leave that out and you’re showing only half of what the place is.”
All of these personal and stylistic choices turn everyday spaces into quiet studies in geometry, and as a result, give Max Vassiades a style that is unmistakably his own.
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#15
Max Vassiades shared with Bored Panda:
“The Golden Gate shot taken from the rocks at Marshall’s Beach. I shoot mostly alone, which is the appeal, but it also means nobody is there to tell me an idea is bad. I was in San Francisco and wanted to get as close to the bridge as I could, so I climbed out over the boulders to shoot it from the waterline. What I hadn’t accounted for was the tide. By the time I looked up, it was nearly dark, and the way back over the rocks was mostly underwater. It took about an hour and a half to pick my way out using my phone as a torch, with waves breaking a few metres away. Nobody knew where I was.
It’s still one of my favourites. Not all of them end that dramatically, mind you. Getting stopped or escorted out was a fairly regular occurrence, though being polite got me a long way. More often than not people would look at what I was shooting, appreciate it, and let me carry on.”
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