Then And Now: 70 Years After The Liberation Of Ravenna In Italy, Heroes Are Brought To Life

by

70 years after the Liberation of the city of Ravenna from Nazi-fascist oppression, the best way to thank the women and men who fought for our freedom during the Second World War is to take them to today’s Ravenna.

#1 Allied Soldiers

#2 Soldiers Of The 27th Spearmen After The City Patrol

#3 Garibaldi’s Square

#4 Bailey Bridge

#5 Canadian Bagpipers Enter The City

#6 28th Garibaldi Brigade

#7 Allied Soldiers Come Out Of The City

#8 General McCreery Puts The Medal On Commander Bulow (Arrigo Boldrini)

#9 Partisan Headquarters In Sant’Alberto

#10 The Day Of Demobilization

#11 28th Garibaldi Brigade

#12 Railway Station

#13 A Few Remaining Inhabitants Welcome The Allied Troops

#14 Partisan Leaders At The Balcony Of The Town Hall On The Day Of Liberation

#15 British Troops Enter The City

#16 28th Garibaldi Brigade

#17 The Stage Of The Authorities On The Day Of Demobilization

#18 The Partisans Enter The City

#19 28th Garibaldi Brigade

#20 28th Garibaldi Brigade

#21 Lugo

#22 Boathouse

#23 Alfonsine

