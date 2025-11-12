Then And Now: 70 Years After The Liberation Of Ravenna In Italy, Heroes Are Brought To Life

70 years after the Liberation of the city of Ravenna from Nazi-fascist oppression, the best way to thank the women and men who fought for our freedom during the Second World War is to take them to today’s Ravenna.
#1 Allied Soldiers
#2 Soldiers Of The 27th Spearmen After The City Patrol
#3 Garibaldi’s Square
#4 Bailey Bridge
#5 Canadian Bagpipers Enter The City
#6 28th Garibaldi Brigade
#7 Allied Soldiers Come Out Of The City
#8 General McCreery Puts The Medal On Commander Bulow (Arrigo Boldrini)
#9 Partisan Headquarters In Sant’Alberto
#10 The Day Of Demobilization
#11 28th Garibaldi Brigade
#12 Railway Station
#13 A Few Remaining Inhabitants Welcome The Allied Troops
#14 Partisan Leaders At The Balcony Of The Town Hall On The Day Of Liberation
#15 British Troops Enter The City
#16 28th Garibaldi Brigade
#17 The Stage Of The Authorities On The Day Of Demobilization
#18 The Partisans Enter The City
#19 28th Garibaldi Brigade
#20 28th Garibaldi Brigade
#21 Lugo
#22 Boathouse
#23 Alfonsine
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us