30 Imaginative Tiny Worlds Created By The Artistic Duo Behind ‘Minimiam’ (New Pics)

What if a cauliflower became a field for sheep, a watermelon turned into a construction site, or a chocolate bar became an enormous landscape? In the imaginative universe of Minimiam, almost anything is possible. Created by Japanese photographer Akiko Ida and French photographer Pierre Javelle, the duo’s work transforms ordinary food and everyday objects into enormous settings inhabited by tiny figures.
One of the most charming aspects of their work is the way many of the scenes unfold across two images. We first see a close-up of the miniature characters caught in some strange activity; then, when the perspective pulls back, the joke and the scale of their world are revealed. A piece of food suddenly becomes a mountain, a landscape, a workplace, or even an entire little universe.
We previously introduced Bored Panda readers to the duo’s wonderfully imaginative creations, and today we’re returning to Minimiam with another selection of their tiny adventures. Take a closer look at the images below, because in this world, even the most ordinary ingredient may be hiding a much bigger story.
More info: Instagram | minimiam.com | x.com
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