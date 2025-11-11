“Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like”: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

by

Sydney Sweeney’s new GQ interview has sparked dozens of memes. Particularly, it was her unbothered facial expression when asked about her controversial jeans ad that gave netizens plenty to joke about.

In case you missed it, back in July the actress starred in an American Eagle campaign titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” that used the word “jeans” as a play on “genes.” 

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” the 28-year-old says in the ad. 

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Because Sydney is a blonde-haired, blue-eyed white woman, many viewers interpreted the campaign as promoting ideas of genetic superiority. 

The controversy intensified after Donald Trump publicly supported Sydney, who is reportedly a registered Republican, calling the ad “fantastic.”

The backlash prompted the company to issue a statement, clarifying that the campaign “is and always was about the jeans,” not genetic superiority.

However, until her GQ interview, Sydney had remained silent about the ad, focusing instead on promoting her film Christy.

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

During the November 4 interview, the Euphoria star was asked multiple times about the ad, including claims that it promoted racist ideas tied to white genetic superiority.

“I just want to give you an opportunity to talk about that specifically,” the interviewer said, as Sydney stared back unemotionally. The star declined to apologize, responding only, “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear.”

She added, “I did a jean ad. The reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans.”

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

The response was praised by some as Sydney standing her ground and refusing to validate a meaning they believe was never there. Her critics, however, viewed her comments as confirmation that she is “uneducated” about the US political climate and unwilling to speak out against racism.

Here are some of the best memes inspired by Sydney’s viral reaction.

#1 No Age Limit For A Crown

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: BeejSantelmo0

#2 Same Topic, Different Reactions

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: Smearsoftserv

#3 Meme²

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: avoNCos_play

#4 Elon Musk Joins The Conversation

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: elonmusk

#5 What They Really Wanted To Say

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: avoNCos_play

#6 “What’s The Meaning Behind Your Name?”

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: 0gm1ke

#7 And Then, The Internet Worked Its Magic…

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: Smearsoftserv

#8 Life Imitating Art

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: Simplymoon_1

#9 The Exact Same Expression

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: chinesedonutboy

#10 A Lot Can Change In Five Years

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: x

#11 “Watch Me”

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: Cindy Paschal Ficklin

#12 Sydney, The Aristocrat

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: LibertyRiff

#13 An Unbothered Raccoon

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: overseer011

#14 Eye-Tracking Heatmap

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: LordFerpez

#15 Tip Not Included

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: Memenist

#16 Mesmerized By Sydney

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: EuroDale

#17 We Still Haven’t Figured Out What “6–7” Means Either

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: x

#18 Millennial vs. Gen-Z Stare

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: PandasAndVidya

#19 A Question That Haunts Sydney At Night

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: frollickingmole

#20 Sydney Sweeney Has Great Memes

&#8220;Wheels On A Shopping Cart Be Like&#8221;: Sydney Sweeney Sparked A Flood Of Jokes Online No One Can Stop

Image source: Alessandro90947

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Two Part Deathstroke Story To Be Featured on Arrow Season 6
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about American Dad
3 min read
Jun, 20, 2014
“No One Deserves This!”: Woman Beaten In Cincinnati Attack Speaks About Her Recovery
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
Westworld season 1 interesting moments
The Top 20 Shows That Have Come Out in the Last 5 Years
3 min read
May, 11, 2018
Sis Uses Late Hubs To Mock Widow, She Beats Her To A Concussion, Parent Thinks She Deserves It
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
Parks and Recreation - Best TV Comedies
Parks and Recreation Season 7 Episodes 3 & 4 Review: “William Henry Harrison”/“Leslie And Ron”
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.