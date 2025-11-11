Sushi Donuts Are A Thing Now

There are many different types of sushi out there, from Chirashizushi and Nigirizushi to Oshizushi and Inarizushi. But there’s never been a donut sushi. Not until now that is!
The idea was pioneered by Sam, a vegan food creatrix who recently posted pictures of her culinary creations for her 142k followers on Instagram (she also made the awesome galaxy donuts we featured recently). She made them by greasing a donut mould with coconut oil and adding cooled sushi rice before decorating the donut with black sesame, ginger, wasabi, cashew mayo and advocado. Still, you can use whatever ingredients you want. The only limit is your imagination! And your appetite. Obviously.
Take a look at the pictures below to see these delicious works of art for yourself. We didn’t know that the world needed sushi donuts, but now we’ve seen them, we’re not quite sure how we’ve lived for so long without them.
More info: Instagram
Image credits: sobeautifullyraw
Image credits: sobeautifullyraw
Image credits: saltnpepperhere
Image credits: rhiannonbradshaw
Image credits: river_jay_
