I Travel To Create Living Photos

Remember the moving images and living paintings in Harry Potter? I was so fascinated by these moving pictures and always wanted to create something similar. So I started creating cinemagraphs aka living photos of street photography.

Basically, this kind of photography art is a combination of a small video with endless loop and a still image. After starting traveling, I thought why not create cinemagraphs of the cool photos from my trips and the streets I have visited.

I always try to capture small, beautiful moments of life which may seem very ordinary and mundane through these cinemagraphs. I try to focus on seemingly insignificant moments to make people stop and look at things that they often ignore.

#1 Street Of Kathmandu Nepal

#2 Street Of Dhaka, Bangladesh

#3 Street Of Jaisalmer, India

#4 Prayer Wheels In A Temple, Kathmandu, Nepal

#5 Monkey In A Temple, Kathmandu, Nepal

#6 Jaisalmer’s Street, India

#7 Musician In Jaisalmer, India

#8 Musician In Jaisalmer, India

#9 Incense In A Temple, Kathmandu, Nepal

#10 Street Of Jodhur, India

#11 Monkeys In Kathmandu, Nepal

#12 Horse On A Sea Beach, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

#13 Cox’s Bazar Sea Beach, Bangladesh

#14 Street Of Jodhpur, India

#15 Pigeons In Kathmandu, Nepal

#16 Jodhpur’s Street, India

#17 Monkeys In A Temple, Kathmandu, Nepal

#18 Monkey In Kathmandu, Nepal

#19 Bells In A Shop, Kathmandu, Nepal

#20 Street In Jodhpur, India

#21 Street Of Dhaka, Bangladesh

