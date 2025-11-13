I Travel To Create Living Photos

Remember the moving images and living paintings in Harry Potter? I was so fascinated by these moving pictures and always wanted to create something similar. So I started creating cinemagraphs aka living photos of street photography.
Basically, this kind of photography art is a combination of a small video with endless loop and a still image. After starting traveling, I thought why not create cinemagraphs of the cool photos from my trips and the streets I have visited.
I always try to capture small, beautiful moments of life which may seem very ordinary and mundane through these cinemagraphs. I try to focus on seemingly insignificant moments to make people stop and look at things that they often ignore.
#1 Street Of Kathmandu Nepal
#2 Street Of Dhaka, Bangladesh
#3 Street Of Jaisalmer, India
#4 Prayer Wheels In A Temple, Kathmandu, Nepal
#5 Monkey In A Temple, Kathmandu, Nepal
#6 Jaisalmer’s Street, India
#7 Musician In Jaisalmer, India
#8 Musician In Jaisalmer, India
#9 Incense In A Temple, Kathmandu, Nepal
#10 Street Of Jodhur, India
#11 Monkeys In Kathmandu, Nepal
#12 Horse On A Sea Beach, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh
#13 Cox’s Bazar Sea Beach, Bangladesh
#14 Street Of Jodhpur, India
#15 Pigeons In Kathmandu, Nepal
#16 Jodhpur’s Street, India
#17 Monkeys In A Temple, Kathmandu, Nepal
#18 Monkey In Kathmandu, Nepal
#19 Bells In A Shop, Kathmandu, Nepal
#20 Street In Jodhpur, India
#21 Street Of Dhaka, Bangladesh
