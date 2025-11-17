50 Times Restaurant Clients Got So Annoyed By How Their Food And Drinks Were Served, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Cooking is an art form, and there are no limits to what culinary masterpieces chefs will come up with next. (Have you guys ever seen what an air fryer can do?) But when it comes to how brilliant dishes are served, there are many purists out there who think there’s nothing better than the classics. Plates and bowls were invented for a reason after all!

Below, you’ll find some of the wildest alternatives to traditional dishes that people have scrutinized in the We Want Plates subreddit. From fish sticks in Crocs to bread in a Versace shoe, we hope you get a kick out of these unappetizing atrocities down below. Be sure to upvote the ones that make you hesitant to ever eat in a restaurant again, and remember that sometimes it’s best to just stick with what you know.

More info: WeWantPlates.com | Facebook | Instagram |Twitter | Reddit

#1 This Isn’t A Plate! The Wig Is Up!

Image source: verysmallgirl

#2 Drinking Water Out Of A Measuring Cup Does Not Make Me Feel Quirky, It Makes Me Feel Like A Lunatic Who Needs To Go Do Their Dishes

Image source: shackbleep

#3 A Full English Served By A Hipster

“Imagine going to spend your hard earned money on a full English and they bring it out on a BLOODY SPADE”

Image source: TheOfficialSvengali

#4 This Is Getting Ridiculous

Image source: KBbop117

#5 You Can Use A Knife To Cut A Toothpick From The Log After You Finished Your Dinner

Image source: Savings-Note4851

#6 Fish Sticks In A Croc

Image source: yomama3109

#7 “Rudolph.” “Here!” “Dasher.” “Here!” “Dancer.” “Here!” “Prancer.” “Here!” “Vixen.” “Here!” “Comet.” “Here!” “Cupid.” “Here!” “Donner.” “Here!” “Blitzen.” “Got Some Bad News About Blitzen, Boss”

Image source: wewantplatesofficial

#8 I Think It’s Necessary To Add That The Glasses Are Filled With Hot Pork Broth To Wash Down Those Hog Nipples

Image source: IslayMode666

#9 Sushi For M’lady?

Image source: SuperJezus

#10 There Was An Attempt To Include A Plate… Sort Of

Image source: tw0_cent

#11 Tacos On Cactus

Image source: Bodefeld

#12 Caged Chicken Buns In Hong Kong

Image source: Working_Vegetable212

#13 Saw This On A Friend’s Instagram. The Horror

Image source: luruskanmd

#14 Cocktail Served In A Plastic Bag

Image source: CuttersBone

#15 Whole Meal On A Cup

Image source: mrzioh213

#16 Bread In A Versace Shoe

Image source: trublue4u22

#17 Ice Cream Served On Only The Finest Of Frozen Rocks…

Image source: Grumpylumberjack

#18 Would You Like Some Steak With Your Lawnmower?

Image source: JustSayNo_

#19 Next Time Just Throw The Dish At Me Please

Image source: moritzmadafaka

#20 Charcuterie Cups

Image source: Deppfan16

#21 Pudding In Birmingham

Image source: Serious-Extension738

#22 “Not Just Any Shoe, An Orange One”

Image source: BringerOfWatermelons

#23 I Was Wronged In Idaho

Image source: SurroundAccurate

#24 Wine Bottle Pasta

Image source: nightfishing89

#25 We Want Tetanus!

Image source: andhereweare55

#26 Glass Of Pasta

Image source: plutos123

#27 Shovel

Image source: KingZero010

#28 Cocktail Served In Broccoli Soup Can, On Newspaper, On A Preschooler’s Popsicle Stick Craft?

Image source: Ok-Professional1355

#29 My Drink Served In A To-Go Box

Image source: xoxodianessa

#30 Served Right On The Table

Image source: MissGrou

#31 Incarne (And Bones)

Image source: Federal-Roof8729

#32 Have Some Gyoza With This Houseplant

Image source: bertthadonk

#33 $14 Worth Of Fried Potato Served On A Hacky Sack

Image source: ReferenceRelative12

#34 A Lot Of Fuss For 6 Shrimp

Image source: sans10009

#35 Words Cannot Describe This

Image source: tnethacker

#36 Everything But The Kitchen Sink Taken Too Literally

Image source: DiseasedGoat

#37 Wood You Like Some Chicken With That Pasta: A Classic Study In Wanting Plates

Image source: onbiver9871

#38 Coffee In A Donut

Image source: mrlogicpro

#39 World-Renowned Chef Jose Andres Serves An Appetizer Out Of A Stiletto

Image source: deweysizemore

#40 “Is The Ice Cream Locally Produced?” “No, But The Jam Jar And Bit Of Skirting Board Are From A Skip Down The Road”

Image source: wewantplatesofficial

#41 The Brick Isn’t Even Warm For The Sliders

Image source: meanblazinlolz

#42 Nachos In A… Bin Box?

Image source: facefloss

#43 Looks Like A Plant But Its An Actual Dish Served In A 2 Michelin Star Restaurant In La

Image source: Afraid_Gear5853

#44 Smash In Burger Paris. Food Served On A 2pac Vinyl. Taken From Best Ever Food Review Yt

Image source: BlackUnicornUK

#45 Meaty Deer Shoulder On Boney Deer Shoulder

Image source: Gwendolin12

#46 And So, On #worldpastaday, We Bow Our Heads In Silence And Remember The Pint Of Spaghetti Bolognese

Image source: wewantplatesofficial

#47 Bucket Of Burgers

Image source: HasSex

#48 Onion Rings On A Funnel

Image source: oelbrenner

#49 Breakfast Served In A Cardboard Egg Carton On A Chopping Board. Yummy, But Difficult To Eat

Image source: lucy_lu_2

#50 I Was Served On An Oven Rack

Image source: HugssNotDrugss

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
