50 Times Restaurant Clients Got So Annoyed By How Their Food And Drinks Were Served, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)

Cooking is an art form, and there are no limits to what culinary masterpieces chefs will come up with next. (Have you guys ever seen what an air fryer can do?) But when it comes to how brilliant dishes are served, there are many purists out there who think there’s nothing better than the classics. Plates and bowls were invented for a reason after all!
Below, you’ll find some of the wildest alternatives to traditional dishes that people have scrutinized in the We Want Plates subreddit. From fish sticks in Crocs to bread in a Versace shoe, we hope you get a kick out of these unappetizing atrocities down below. Be sure to upvote the ones that make you hesitant to ever eat in a restaurant again, and remember that sometimes it’s best to just stick with what you know.
#1 This Isn’t A Plate! The Wig Is Up!
#2 Drinking Water Out Of A Measuring Cup Does Not Make Me Feel Quirky, It Makes Me Feel Like A Lunatic Who Needs To Go Do Their Dishes
#3 A Full English Served By A Hipster
“Imagine going to spend your hard earned money on a full English and they bring it out on a BLOODY SPADE”
#4 This Is Getting Ridiculous
#5 You Can Use A Knife To Cut A Toothpick From The Log After You Finished Your Dinner
#6 Fish Sticks In A Croc
#7 “Rudolph.” “Here!” “Dasher.” “Here!” “Dancer.” “Here!” “Prancer.” “Here!” “Vixen.” “Here!” “Comet.” “Here!” “Cupid.” “Here!” “Donner.” “Here!” “Blitzen.” “Got Some Bad News About Blitzen, Boss”
#8 I Think It’s Necessary To Add That The Glasses Are Filled With Hot Pork Broth To Wash Down Those Hog Nipples
#9 Sushi For M’lady?
#10 There Was An Attempt To Include A Plate… Sort Of
#11 Tacos On Cactus
#12 Caged Chicken Buns In Hong Kong
#13 Saw This On A Friend’s Instagram. The Horror
#14 Cocktail Served In A Plastic Bag
#15 Whole Meal On A Cup
#16 Bread In A Versace Shoe
#17 Ice Cream Served On Only The Finest Of Frozen Rocks…
#18 Would You Like Some Steak With Your Lawnmower?
#19 Next Time Just Throw The Dish At Me Please
#20 Charcuterie Cups
#21 Pudding In Birmingham
#22 “Not Just Any Shoe, An Orange One”
#23 I Was Wronged In Idaho
#24 Wine Bottle Pasta
#25 We Want Tetanus!
#26 Glass Of Pasta
#27 Shovel
#28 Cocktail Served In Broccoli Soup Can, On Newspaper, On A Preschooler’s Popsicle Stick Craft?
#29 My Drink Served In A To-Go Box
#30 Served Right On The Table
#31 Incarne (And Bones)
#32 Have Some Gyoza With This Houseplant
#33 $14 Worth Of Fried Potato Served On A Hacky Sack
#34 A Lot Of Fuss For 6 Shrimp
#35 Words Cannot Describe This
#36 Everything But The Kitchen Sink Taken Too Literally
#37 Wood You Like Some Chicken With That Pasta: A Classic Study In Wanting Plates
#38 Coffee In A Donut
#39 World-Renowned Chef Jose Andres Serves An Appetizer Out Of A Stiletto
#40 “Is The Ice Cream Locally Produced?” “No, But The Jam Jar And Bit Of Skirting Board Are From A Skip Down The Road”
#41 The Brick Isn’t Even Warm For The Sliders
#42 Nachos In A… Bin Box?
#43 Looks Like A Plant But Its An Actual Dish Served In A 2 Michelin Star Restaurant In La
#44 Smash In Burger Paris. Food Served On A 2pac Vinyl. Taken From Best Ever Food Review Yt
#45 Meaty Deer Shoulder On Boney Deer Shoulder
#46 And So, On #worldpastaday, We Bow Our Heads In Silence And Remember The Pint Of Spaghetti Bolognese
#47 Bucket Of Burgers
#48 Onion Rings On A Funnel
#49 Breakfast Served In A Cardboard Egg Carton On A Chopping Board. Yummy, But Difficult To Eat
#50 I Was Served On An Oven Rack
