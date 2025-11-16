Hey Pandas, What Are Some Genius Life Hacks Worth Using? (Closed)

The floor is open! Here are the rules:
1. Be Respectful of everyone
2. Keep Smiling!
3. Have Fun!
#1
If you’re trying to get fit and gain muscle, eggs are a great addition to your diet. But if you don’t like the taste, you can always try adding cocoa powder, butter and flour, then baking it all for 30 mins to create something tastier.
#2
1: Grab a cup 2: Grab some pepperoni 3: Fold the pepperoni on the edges of the cup 4: Do it in random places 5: Do it to your liking 6: Turn the cup over, making sure it doesn’t fall, and viola, a pepperoni rose!
#3
You can use a mask as a hammock for your phone on the plane. Picture below.
#4
When you put on perfume, put it on your neck or wrist as you usually do, but also spray once on your shirt, dress or clothes.
A perfume has three phases according to the aromas that last shorter and longer. On your skin, your perfume won’t smell anymore after about two hours, but the fibers in your clothes will catch the odor and it will sometimes even last to the day after you put it on, so you will smell great all day long ! Your hair would have the same effect, but the alcohol in perfume is bad for them.
It is also a good trick for children who are scared to be separated from their parents: spray once with mom or dad’s perfume on the plushie they are always carrying so they have a reminder of their parent whenever they miss them.
