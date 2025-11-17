Human Hideaways: Paintings That Bring In Childhood Wonder (10 Pics)

I create paintings in a style that is a mix of impressionism and naive art, with themes of Scandinavian nature in a playful and mysterious light reminiscent of childhood, which was the time I got inspired to start painting landscapes. “Human hideaways” is the name of my upcoming event. It describes a place where a child or adult would settle in a feeling of safety and feeling soothed while being on an adventure.
Art often depicts something that can´t quite be put into words. The same applies to my artwork. It depicts the spirit that is in nature, in us and all around us. In this age we live in, humans have gained knowledge and reign over so many things and we feel a hunger for magic as a result. I like to affect this perspective through my work and create a quiet and peaceful hideaway and a sense of wonder.
#1 My Summer House
The summer nights in north Scandinavia are something special. The low orange light warms everything up with a mellow glow. That´s an atmosphere of beauty.
I imagined I had a little summer cabin high up in the mountain, looking over the fjord and at the round sunlit mountains. It´s a little world in and of itself.
#2 Summer Anticipation
The sun is not really out there, the clouds put a gentle veil in front of it, the trees are all green, and the flowers are in bloom. There is a stillness that one can feel in the water and all around. But after stillness, something exciting is going to happen again. And it´s going to be another journey.
#3 Glacier´s Face
A very cold and cooling image is exuded by this glacier. In fact, this scenery is happening in summer. It´s a dichotomy of winter in summer. A dichotomy always adds contrast and therefore a kind of depth. I love the depth and balance the glacier creates in the middle of the summer, which peeks out in the mossy stones.
The glacier is almost like a being in and of itself, a humongous blue giant with many wrinkles.
#4 A Summer Swim
This is another depiction of the contrast of coolness in summer. This time I see it in ice-cold water and blue clouds.
There is a woman swimming in the water. It is a playful thing to do and I wanted to capture that feeling of playfulness.
#5 A Mountain Hideaway
A mountain hideaway was inspired by an old cottage in Norway near the town of Gjende. The old and rugged wood had a mysterious, ancient charm, and the cabin was hiding some interesting things. It´s a classic hiker´s cabin where one can stay over for a few hours or a whole night. In Slovakia, I have not seen similar things. It is a beautiful symbol of hospitality even in nature, which can be rough at times.
This place is also a portal to a different world, a world of fairytales.
#6 Warmth Underneath Pine Trees
I am sitting under deep green pine trees while the sun is warming up my body and the gentlest breeze is blowing through. The trees are lined up in a line, which represents my thoughts, that is clear and I feel serene. There is a deep lake that the trees are leading to. A vast and tranquil space. There is a balance because, in the distance, I see a small white cabin, which is the human hideaway of this scene.
#7 Dancing On Dew
There´s a girl frolicking in the lush green grass, coming towards a hideaway on a small hill with pine trees and blueberries.
Dancing and frolicking outside is a symbol of freedom. We want to always have our freedom, but we also need a safety net, which is symbolized by the house and the hill with shrubs and pine trees.
#8 At The End Of The Valley
This is a house that is the last house at the end of the valley. There is no other house after this one. It symbolizes being one with nature, being engulfed by its striking beauty. And of course, there is a house. A little light that suggests home and connection.
#9 Who´s Looking?
Sometimes people say that the walls are watching. This is a depiction of that. A lot of times, people get this feeling at night, when they feel like ghosts are watching them. But what if it was the house that was watching? What if it was the beings from the wood on the walls? It can be jarring to notice, but also one might notice that these eyes are not really malignant. Maybe they are even a cool company when one gets used to them.
All of this suggests that there is life even in inanimate objects.
#10 Exercising Our Wings
In my childhood, I dreamed of flying many times. Nowadays these ideas usually appear only in my night dreams. But then, I wondered where I would go, if I could fly. I thought I would visit a friend who didn´t live close to me. And then I thought I might visit a cool mountain.
