After Susan Dell’s Viral Transformation, Conservative Woman Slams ‘MAGA Face’ Trend In Trump’s Circle

Donald Trump hosted tech billionaire Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, at the Oval Office on October 7, where the couple discussed their $6.5 billion pledge to the Trump Accounts program.
Social media users, however, overlooked the potential benefits of the donation, which could reach 25 million people, and instead focused on the female philanthropist’s appearance.
Some compared her allegedly altered features to those of “aliens,” while others joked that she resembled the “people of the Capitol” in The Hunger Games.
Conservative commentator Meghan McCain has now joined the discourse, urging her own party to reconsider putting women with “bizarre” and “botched” visages in the spotlight.
Meghan McCain made a blunt remark about MAGA women and their alleged plastic surgeries
Susan Dell was not the only woman in Trump’s inner circle to face scrutiny over her appearance in recent weeks.
Barbera Thornhill, who was appointed ambassador-at-large to combat human trafficking on October 13, Kimberley Guilfoyle, who recently resigned as US ambassador to Greece, and Kennedy Center trustees Laura Perlmutter and Andrea Wynn have also drawn similar reactions from netizens.
Addressing the trend, McCain, a former The View co-host and the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, wrote in an X post on Monday, October 19, “Republicans really need to elevate and highlight more women in our party who have not had bizarre or botched plastic surgery.”
Their looks are “both distracting and made a mockery all over the internet,” she argued.
Many netizens wholeheartedly agreed with McCain’s suggestion, with one writing, “I try hard not to judge people’s looks, but she’s correct.”
“I hate the messenger, but I agree with the message,” said another.
“What these women have done to themselves is deeply weird and obviously intentional,” remarked a third, while a fourth quipped, “Make America hot again.”
McCain, however, also had some detractors.
Several urged McCain to focus her criticism on other issues within the Republican Party
One X user urged McCain to ask the current administration to “repeal the re**rded tariffs, cut spending, & get the hell out of Iran.”
“How about ya’ll start with demoting felon Trump,” another commenter added.
“That said, you should never defend a p*dophile,” a third user wrote.
Some then resorted to personal attacks, mocking McCain’s appearance.
While one called her a “fatto,” another described her as a “chunky middle-aged blonde,” adding that this archetype would be “more realistic” within Trump’s circle.
McCain fired back at the latter comment, writing, “I may be chunky, and I may be middle-aged, but no one is doing entire TikTok videos speculating I’m an alien or skin walker.”
Alleged cosmetic transformations, meanwhile, are not exclusive to MAGA women.
Several conservative men have faced speculation about cosmetic procedures in recent years
Republican Representative Matt Gaetz sparked widespread discussion about his looks following a 2024 Republican National Convention appearance.
In an interview with Esquire shortly afterward, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman, who clarified that he had never treated the congressman, attributed Gaetz’s swollen face to an “overly heavy hand and poor placement” of neuromodulators such as Botox.
He also pointed to the sharp arch of Gaetz’s eyebrows, suggesting that the injections may have contributed to the effect.
The expert emphasized that facial aesthetics require a nuanced approach, particularly when treating men, whose facial anatomy differs significantly from that of women.
“It takes more skill to make it look like nothing was done,” he argued.
Elon Musk had faced speculation about possible cosmetic enhancements before Gaetz attracted attention.
In December 2022, plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich told The U.S. Sun that the SpaceX founder may have undergone a “neck lift,” received “under-eye filler,” and had “at least four” hair transplants.
Westreich estimated that the potential procedures could have cost more than $172,000 combined.
McCain’s X post about MAGA face, meanwhile, wasn’t the first time she sparked a social media frenzy this month.
McCain previously drew attention for endorsing Laura Loomer for White House press secretary
The Trump administration has struggled to replace Karoline Leavitt since she left in late August.
Katie Zacharia, a former Fox News political commentator, was appointed White House press secretary on October 12 but was asked to leave on October 16 after a series of fumbled media interactions.
Within hours of her departure, Laura Loomer, a far-right political activist and conspiracy theorist, pitched herself for the position.
“Hear me out: Press Secretary Laura Loomer,” she wrote in an X post.
McCain reposted the suggestion on her own profile, adding, “She would be great at it.”
This led media personality Keith Edwards, who had more than 300,000 followers on Threads, to weigh in.
“The princess of Arizona [McCain] is not a serious person,” he remarked.
The post resurfaced after McCain shared her views on conservative women being ridiculed for their appearances, causing one user to ask her, “Can’t you point out how unnatural she looks?”
“Pick a lane, woman,” another commenter remarked.
“MAGA elevate women? Clearly you’ve not been paying attention,” a social media schooled McCain
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