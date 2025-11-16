50 Delusional Notes That Bosses Actually Had The Nerve To Display At Work (New Pics)

The difference between a wholesomely supportive and genuinely toxic job environment is the people you work with. Your coworkers, managers, and bosses from all the way up the corporate ladder have the power to either inspire you to aim for new heights or to regret every moment you spend with them.
A major thing that gets employees’ blood boiling is seeing passive-aggressive signs put up all over the office, full of worker-unfriendly regulations, practically dripping with managerial arrogance and disdain for ‘regular’ workers. (A close second, if you’re curious, is people who microwave fish at work. Don’t do that.)
Our team here at Bored Panda dove deep into the r/antiwork archives to collect the very worst office and work signs that people have ever spotted. Including some really weird looking-for-work ads. Seriously, these are all an affront to dignity and perfectly illustrate what some higher-ups think of the people they pay.
Like, who reminds you that your dog is missing you because you can’t work remotely and have to go into the office?! That’s just inhumane (incanine?).
Scroll down for some horrendous pics that you’ll probably want to share with your coworkers at the water cooler. Have you seen any similar signs at work? Have you personally read anything worse? Do you want to vent about your manager for no reason? Drop by the comment section and share your thoughts with us and all the other Pandas.
#1 The Trashy Manager
Image source: johnmory
#2 My Job Threatened To Withhold My Paycheck To Ensure No One Left Early; I Responded Accordingly
Image source: ClayShooter262
#3 Pay Our Teachers More!
Image source: Urkylurker
#4 Bright And Bold In Midtown Manhattan
Image source: e_vil_ginger
#5 Remember We Are In It Together
Image source: ShaggyDewbie
#6 Why Do Not We Have Freedom?
Image source: johnmory
#7 I’m Probably Going To Be Fired For This… But I Don’t Care
Image source: Cherry_P0pper
#8 This Is Up Front And Center And My Local Ice Cream Place. Thoughts?
Image source: Kirbycatcher
#9 Subway Near Me
Image source: Party_Size_
#10 Rude Office Signs
Image source: monbon7
#11 Found In A Mall In My City This Weekend. Guess The Staff Finally Had Enough
Image source: Zestyclose_Treat4098
#12 Starting To See The Signs Of People Being Fed Up
Image source: hyperinflationUSA
#13 Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)
Image source: MinionsAndWineMum
#14 Hot Topic Appears To Be In Hot Water
Image source: TheKittyCow
#15 They Are Literally Admitting Jobs Don’t Allow Us To Take Care Of Ourselves
Image source: JJCMulderry
#16 There’s This Local Café And The Last Few Times I’ve Walked Past I’ve Noticed It Has A Chalkboard Outside With Different Messages Mocking S**tty Employers On It – This Was Today’s
Image source: whatsername1341
#17 85 Degree Bakery Enabled Tips On Their Point Of Sale Devices. Tips Don’t Go To Workers; You’re Just Giving The Company More Money
Image source: MightyTribble
#18 I Bet It’s Posted Right Next To A Sign Complaining That No One Wants To Work Anymore
Image source: EggsAndMilquetoast
#19 Sign On The Way Into A Local Restaurant
Image source: addisonshinedown
#20 Came Into Work This Morning To Find This Taped To The Wall. Boss Went On Tirade Against Me And Co-Worker Yesterday For Taking To Each Other With No Customers In The Store
Image source: MrHatesThisWebsite
#21 Just Saw This In A Mcdonald’s…
Image source: CorpseToes
#22 A Competing Company Is Offering Us 20 Percent More To Work For Them. Management’s Response:
Image source: daniel-moseley
#23 Recent “Sweat Pledge” My Wife Was Asked To Sign Before Employment
Image source: Casbaxter
#24 Update: They Changed The Sign, But It’s Not Any Better
Image source: -CherryByte-
#25 Found This Sign At A Local Dinner. Decided To Eat Somewhere Else. Sounds Like A Horrible Place To Work
Image source: ima_lesbean
#26 My BF’s Snapchat Memory From 2017 – Posted At His Old Job At A Grocery Store
Image source: joashajo
#27 Workers Are Important, Value Us
Image source: immediatelynovel55
#28 I Mean… The Math Checks Out
Image source: rachtastic94
#29 This F**king Motivational Quote When I Walked In This Morning
Image source: MisterCallegari
#30 At Work – Where Water Isn’t Free Yo
Image source: RemyBrady
#31 I Just Can’t With This One 🤦♀️
Image source: lizzy_withall
#32 Sign Posted At Walmart
Image source: Beige_Lunatics
#33 This Sign At My Work. They Will Charge Staff For Anything As Minimal As A Broken Ice Cream Cone
Image source: whatthef__ck
#34 Sign At A Local BBQ Joint. (Chattanooga, Tn)
Image source: Advanced-Variation22
#35 This Sign Has Been Up For Months
Image source: JudasPenguin
#36 A Department Manager Did This To My Bike When I Had It In The Back For A Single Day
Image source: AutismAsylum
#37 The Most Toxic S**t I’ve Ever Seen Hanging On An Office Wall
Image source: MiaaaPazzz
#38 Asked To Sign This As Part Of A Job Application. Immediate Termination!
Image source: CandysaurusRex
#39 Guarantee They Don’t Pay Enough. Pay More!
Image source: TyrionsShadow
#40 In Case You Would Like To Know What It’s Like Working At Starbucks
Image source: Financial_Bar8757
#41 Child Labour, Fantastic
Image source: OhBun
#42 I Work In A Min Wage Grocery Store. The Fire Exit Has Been Blocked Like This For Months And My Boss Threatened To Fire Me After He Saw Me Taking This Photo. What Should I Do?
Image source: loltyIer1
#43 Sign Posted Above The Thermostat At Work
Image source: Voluspa2
#44 Eat And Get Laid Off. Snitches Get $20
Image source: BrittaOso
#45 Desperate Sign At Papa John’s
Image source: stillbones
#46 My Availability Has Always Been Strictly Mon-Fri. I Spoke To A Manager When I Saw This Sign And Was Told I Will Be Working That Day, Regardless Of My Availability. The Schedule Is Now Up And I Have Been Assigned A Full Shift That Saturday
Image source: Clumsy_Cheeseburger
#47 Ask Every Customer To Sign Up For A Credit Card Or You Are Fired!
Image source: WoodenNet0
#48 This Annoying Sign In Ireland
Image source: Certain-Ad-3840
#49 If The Rent Is Free Sign Me Tf Up
Image source: Colorado_Car-Guy
#50 Found 2 Of These Signs In The Tim Hortons I Work At Today, Figure Even Though They Pay Me S**t Wages, I’ll At Least Offer My 2 Cents
Image source: TheOfficialSlimber
