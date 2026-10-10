After Her White House Appearance Stunned People, Susan Dell Is Now At The Center Of A Bizarre Online Conspiracy Theory

Susan Dell’s appearance remains a hot topic online, with some people coming up with bizarre conspiracy theories to explain what they saw.
The discussion began after the billionaire philanthropist appeared alongside her husband, Michael Dell, and President Donald Trump at the White House on October 7.
While some users questioned her looks and facial expressions, others claimed it went far beyond cosmetic surgery.
One commenter summed up the strange debate by writing, “Everybody given alien theory I’m thinking robot.”
A White House viral video connected Susan Dell’s appearance to wild robot theories
Susan appeared at the White House on October 7 alongside her husband, Michael Dell, and President Donald Trump. The couple was there to announce a $6.25 billion commitment to help millions of American children build savings for their future.
But clips from the event soon started circulating for another reason.
Viewers focused on Susan’s face, particularly her wide-open eyes, tight-looking skin, and expressions that some described as stiff or unusually fixed, as reported by Bored Panda.
Her slim appearance and the way she moved during the event also caught people’s attention.
Some users compared recent footage with older photographs of Susan, saying she looked dramatically different. Others questioned whether cosmetic procedures could explain the changes they believed they saw.
The discussion then took a stranger turn.
Instead of debating whether Susan had changed her appearance, some people began claiming that she did not look human at all.
A video shared on Threads brought together footage of her White House appearance and robot-related searches
Once the footage started spreading, social media users came up with some unusual explanations for Susan’s appearance.
“She’s got to be an experimental cyborg,” one person wrote. Another claimed, “Her chest doesn’t even rise and fall to breathe!!”
One commenter went even further, suggesting that the woman people were seeing was not the real Susan at all.
“The real Susan is put up in an underground bunker. All the millionaires and billionaires are underground living in million-dollar bunkers…” the person wrote.
Others compared her to fictional characters and creatures. “This is straight out of the movie Death Becomes Her,” one user commented, referring to the film about women seeking eternal youth.
The theories have also included claims that Susan could be an alien or some artificial copy.
However, none of these comments provide evidence for those claims. No credible evidence shows that Susan has passed away, been replaced, or is anything other than a real person.
Not everyone found the speculation funny, either.
One person asked, “Y’all making fun of this woman, do you know if she has a medical condition or something…why do you care how she looks”
Another unusual theory linked Susan’s appearance to the cover of The Economist’s The World Ahead 2026.
Internet users compared a clip of her wearing a red dress with a mysterious female figure illustrated in red on an image circulating online, claiming it had predicted her outfit and posture alongside world leaders, including Narendra Modi.
“I am still amazed by the cover of Economics magazine which shows accurate predictions,” wrote one commenter.
While some users jumped to robot and alien theories, others focused on what they believed were signs of cosmetic surgery
Fairchild Archive/Getty Images
The main point of discussion has been Susan’s eyes, which look especially open in the recent footage. Some viewers have also pointed to her tight-looking facial skin and jawline when comparing her current appearance with older photographs.
California-based cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Armstrong suggested that a brow lift and upper blepharoplasty, a type of eyelid surgery, could explain some of the changes people were discussing.
“When they take the skin out, in a moon-shaped cut like this, when the patient opens their eye, the skin hugs their eyeballs, making it very round-looking. I call them ‘punched-out eyes,’” Armstrong said while discussing a comparison.
She also speculated about other procedures, including lower eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, cheek fillers and Botox. Dr. Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics skin clinics, offered a similar assessment of Susan’s appearance in photographs.
“In comparison to earlier photographs, her face appears noticeably tighter and tauter, and her eye area looks more open than usual,” he said.
However, these were opinions based on Susan’s appearance, not confirmation of the procedures she may or may not have had. Susan has not publicly confirmed undergoing the treatments being discussed online.
That has not stopped the criticism.
“Plastic surgeons should lose their license,” one person wrote, while another commented, “I’ve never seen plastic surgery to make yourself ugly. She was rather pretty. This is a ventriloquist dummy now.”
Some users blamed weight-loss medication, too. One claimed, “It’s not a conspiracy. It’s Ozempic. This is worst-case-scenario ‘Ozempic face.’” No verified information shows that Susan uses Ozempic.
This is not the first time Susan has sparked debate around her appearance
The latest reaction did not come out of nowhere. Earlier in 2026, users had already shared older and newer photographs of Susan and asked what had changed.
In July, one Reddit post asked, “What has happened to her?” Others brought up the term “Mar-a-Lago face,” which social media users often use to describe a polished look they associate with people in Trump’s social and political circle.
Her facial expressions and movements had also drawn attention in clips from earlier public appearances.
Some viewers described them as unnatural, while others argued that people were reading too much into ordinary expressions and gestures.
The debate has also raised questions about how women in public life are judged. CNN’s Ivana Scatola argued that women in politics often face a “disproportionate” amount of verbal criticism, with attention going to their looks rather than their actions.
Some users disagreed, arguing that their comments were about what they believed were cosmetic changes, rather than Susan’s natural features. Others felt the criticism had gone too far.
One commenter wrote, “60-year-old women shouldn’t try to look like they’re 20. Comes out really creepy.” Another questioned why people cared so much about her appearance in the first place.
“Her whole demeanour is that of a robot,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us