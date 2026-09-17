Mena Massoud: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Mena Massoud
September 17, 1991
Cairo, Egypt
35 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Mena Massoud?
Mena Mansour Massoud is a Canadian actor renowned for his captivating performances and advocacy for authentic representation. His versatile talent allows him to embody diverse characters with depth.
He achieved global recognition playing the titular character in Disney’s live-action Aladdin. The film grossed over one billion US dollars worldwide, cementing his status as a leading man.
Early Life and Education
Mena Mansour Massoud was born in Cairo, Egypt, to Coptic Orthodox Christian parents and moved to Canada at age three. His family settled in Markham, Ontario, where he found an early passion for performance.
He attended St. Brother André Catholic High School, actively participating in the improv team. After briefly studying neuroscience at the University of Toronto, he pursued acting, graduating from Ryerson University’s theatre program in 2014.
Notable Relationships
Mena Massoud announced his engagement to actress Emily Shah in 2024, with the couple marrying in 2025, marking his publicly confirmed partnership.
Massoud has no children from any prior relationships. His marriage to Emily Shah remains his only publicly acknowledged and sustained partnership to date.
Career Highlights
Massoud achieved global recognition starring as the titular character in Disney’s live-action Aladdin. This film earned over one billion US dollars at the global box office.
Beyond acting, he launched the Evolving Vegan platform, featuring a cookbook and TV series. He also co-created Dharma Indian Dry Gin with Emily Shah.
Signature Quote
“For me, success as an artist is to just be able to do what I love to do for the rest of my life.”
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