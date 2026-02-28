Person Has To Deal With Handicapped Spot Drama After Entitled Lady Confronts Them

While there is a general notion that old age warrants respect, it does not give anyone a license to misuse that privilege. But of course, some people will still make the most of being elderly in the worst possible way.
This old lady is an example of that, as she tried to bully a handicapped individual into moving parking spots. She somehow felt entitled to it, only to receive a harsh reality check that she very well deserved.
The person she had a squabble with shared their story on Reddit, and you can find it below.
Some people may feel a sense of entitlement because of their old age
An old lady tried to bully a handicapped person into moving parking spots
The two had a brief squabble, but the person stood their ground
Ultimately, the old lady ended up causing a scene without doing anything substantial
Entitled behavior from older people is typically due to a loss of status
Reading the author’s account makes the old woman appear utterly unreasonable. It may make one wonder whether having a sense of entitlement comes with old age.
According to licensed therapist Desiree Taranto, their behavior can be attributed to the loss of status. As she told Bored Panda, many elderly individuals have either retired or are on the way to retirement and are likely entering physical and mental decline.
As a result, their authority in many places is also diminishing.
“They are no longer needed in the workforce or to be the one in the family who takes the lead,” Taranto explained. “This affects the psyche to the point of developing a deep sense of entitlement because they feel they are becoming obsolete.”
Because of that loss of status, health, and even independence, their minds begin to compensate by exerting control, according to clinical psychologist and US Therapy Rooms co-founder Dr. Daniel Glazer.
“Many of today’s older people were brought up in cultures where deference to age and authority was the expectation rather than the exception,” he said. “Unlike healthy expectations for respect, entitlement is inflexible, comparative, and emotionally charged.”
But of course, there are two sides to the story of encounters between a supposedly entitled older individual and a younger person, like in this story. In some scenarios, ageism may even be a factor.
“Younger generations may see older generations as burdens rather than assets. If an older individual is demanding, a younger individual may feel it’s unfair.” Taranto stated that these stereotypes only put greater strain on intergenerational relationships by building resentment.
Older people must learn to accept their new roles
We are all bound to get old someday. It’s a fact of life that we cannot escape. And once you do get there, acceptance would be the healthiest approach, which may help avoid a sense of entitlement.
“Being the grandparents who sit and watch TV or play with the children while meals are being cooked rather than helping in the kitchen, for example,” Taranto said, while also pointing out that younger people must also do their part and avoid generalizing age categories or dropping phrases like “OK, boomer.”
But in the event of conflicts with a seemingly entitled older person, Dr. Glazer urges setting calm yet firm boundaries to avoid getting pulled into personal arguments.
“Across all of these contexts, empathy works best alongside accountability, because understanding someone’s feelings does not require agreeing with their behavior,” he added.
In the story’s case, the author did set boundaries and stood their ground without escalating the situation, which was commendable. Fortunately, things ended without getting unnecessarily heated up.
Most people sided with the author, who added more information to their story
