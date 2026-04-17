Avi Kaplan: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Avi Kaplan: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Avi Kaplan

April 17, 1989

Visalia, California, US

37 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Avi Kaplan?

Avriel Benjamin Kaplan is an American singer-songwriter, recognized for his profound bass voice and folk-inspired sound. He gained global recognition as the foundational vocal bass of the a cappella group Pentatonix.

His breakout moment came when Pentatonix won the third season of NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2011, propelling the group to international stardom. Kaplan also co-founded A Cappella Academy, a summer camp for aspiring vocalists.

Early Life and Education

Avriel Benjamin Kaplan was born and raised in Visalia, California, developing an early passion for folk music influenced by his parents’ record collection. He found solace in singing after experiencing antisemitic bullying in his youth.

He attended Mt. Whitney High School and later pursued opera and choral studies at Mt. San Antonio College, known for its robust a cappella programs. While there, he won the “Best Rhythm Section” award with Fermata Nowhere at the ICCAs.

Notable Relationships

Avi Kaplan’s relationship history has largely remained private. He was rumored to have dated fellow Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado, though this was never officially confirmed and they are no longer linked.

He maintains a single relationship status to date, with no public information regarding a current partner or children.

Career Highlights

As the vocal bass of Pentatonix, Avriel Benjamin Kaplan earned widespread acclaim, securing three Grammy Awards, including Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for their “Daft Punk” medley. The group sold over six million albums and achieved significant chart success.

Transitioning to a solo career, Kaplan launched Avriel & the Sequoias with the 2017 EP Sage and Stone, showcasing his unique folk-oriented style. His 2022 full-length debut, Floating on a Dream, further established him as a distinctive singer-songwriter.

Signature Quote

“Music is the only thing that’s able to help soothe my soul in that way, and my goal is to always put things out there that do the same thing for other people.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Comedy Central Sets Premiere Date for Drunk History Season 5
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2017
25 Of The Cutest Parenting Moments In The Animal Kingdom
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Stupidest Conspiracy Theory You’ve Ever Heard?
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
147 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Leave Your Pets With Kids
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Viewers Spot Odd Details In Erika Kirk’s Appearance At State Of The Union
3 min read
Feb, 25, 2026
Hey Pandas, Post The Funniest Online Comment You’ve Seen (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.