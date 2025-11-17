30 Companies People Can’t Believe Are Still In Business

“Excuse me, sir or madam. Are you satisfied with your current internet provider? Allow me to introduce you to another one that you’ll be sick of within a year, if you don’t shut the door in my face first!”
The world of business is a brutal one. If you don’t have an excellent idea and a way to execute it without running out of funds, your brand is toast. Yet somehow, despite all odds, there are companies out there who continue to roam the earth like cockroaches, seemingly impossible to destroy.
Reddit users have recently been discussing these confusingly successful companies and business models, so we’ve gathered some of their thoughts below. Enjoy reading through, and be sure to upvote the businesses you’re shocked are still around too!
#1
The Kardashians
Image source: anon, Eva Rinaldi
#2
F**k Ticketmaster
Image source: ollie1313, nerdy girl
#3
Nestle – with all the negative press about the terrible things they’ve done, surprised anyone still buys their products.
Image source: WilyDeject, Mark Morgan
#4
McAfee
Image source: inkyblinkypinkysue, Jesika Smith
#5
Wells Fargo, why anyone would still trust them with their money baffles me.
Image source: Fleksta, Mike Mozart
#6
Herbalife
Image source: petethefreeze, Eduardo Francisco Vazque
#7
Every single cryptocurrency related company
Image source: salajander
#8
That furniture store that has had the “going out of business” sale going on for the last 4 years.
Image source: SomeGuyInSanJoseCa, Phillip Pessar
#9
On a Wednesday at around 2 pm, I received a tap at my door from an elderly woman who wanted to show me a Kirby hoover.
Additionally, it appears that door-to-door salespeople will still exist in 2023.
Image source: zibanm, /[deleted]
#10
Every Psychic shop I’ve ever driven by.
Image source: Wallaby_Realistic, Kathy Drasky
#11
All those awful kiosks in malls that sell stuff no one honestly needs
Image source: blakey426, Phillip Pessar
#12
classmates.com still trying to charge what you can get for free on Facebook
Image source: VegasRoy, jwalsh
#13
I hope they don’t but Arizona Ice Tea has cost the same my whole life. Good on them.
Image source: Kuuzie, KevnBlack
#14
Burlington. Place is basically Goodwill with clothes people haven’t worn yet.
Image source: ImInOverMyHead95, sincethenes
#15
The Chinese buffet across the parking lot from the coffee shop where I work. My boss saw them defrosting fish fillets on the roof of a car once. Directly on the car. I don’t know how many times we’ve had to call the health department on them.
They leave the dumpsters looking like a war crime, too
Image source: queenstower, Jason Lam
#16
Edible Arrangements. I’m convinced this company survives on one time orders that are for the hell of it, not actual repeat customers.
Image source: elasticgradient, slgckgc
#17
AOL
AOL’s 2022 revenue was $7.4 billion. AOL has 10,350 employees, and the revenue per employee ratio is $714,975 per.
🤯
Image source: JustSomeApparition, Lee
#18
Kohls. Don’t get me wrong, I love my Kohl’s. But everytime I go in there it feels like 90% of the shoppers there are just there to return their Amazon package. Kohls does have some pretty good stuff so I do hope they stay in business (mostly because they are just so convenient for returns.
Image source: babypho, Mike Mozart
#19
Macy’s
One of my favorite stores but it gets pretty depressing to shop there. You see maybe like 2 employees on the entire floor. Products are often never organized and the fitting rooms are even worse. Clothes just dropped on the floor and no one ever checks how many clothes you go in with or what you truly do inside… some macys are better but many are really bad. Feels like a complete ghost town
Image source: Soup_and_Rice, Mike Mozart
#20
I’m honestly surprised every “Check cashing” and “payday loan” and “title loan” place hasn’t been shut down due to violence against their staff, yet. Every single one of those places is a detriment to their community and the fact that nobody is throwing molotovs in to them on a regular basis astounds me.
Image source: Vadhakara
#21
All the mattress stores that are somehow across the street from each other and never have any customers but open new locations down the street all the time.
Image source: GrayWarriorKnight, Andy Atzert
#22
Mary Kay
Image source: TemperatureTop246, Tony Alter
#23
Chuck E. Cheese’s, lost its hay day years ago, business sucks, shows aren’t that good, animatronics mostly gone at this point. And debt. Lots of it. Surprised they’re still around even though they just filed for bankruptcy three years ago.
Image source: DabbinBingel, Mike Mozart
#24
Amway!
Image source: Single_Arachnid
#25
Tv guide still exists In print, not just the channel.
Image source: dorkimoe, Dr Umm
#26
Those adult video stores.
Image source: Tiny_Thumbs, Pete Birkinshaw
#27
Uber. After 14 years and $32bn of cumulative losses, they have only just this year started to turn a profit.
Image source: LucyVialli, Stock Catalog
#28
Yahoo. They’ve been through a lot and are still staying alive.
Image source: RyzRx, Eric Hayes
#29
Honestly? F****n Netflix
They upped the price, cracked down on password sharing, and there’s talk about them adding ads.
They don’t have any big or popular franchises anymore, there’s like 5 things worth watching, and don’t bother with any of the original content they spend literal millions of dollars on every year because no matter how good or well received the show is it will be canceled in the first or second season.
The only thing people consistently tune in to Netflix for is Stranger Things, so they’ll probably have a spike in 5 years when the next season comes out.
Image source: DruidicBlacksmith
#30
Guitar Center, I worked for them for 13 years, they were on the brink of death the whole time.
Image source: Vault76exile, Mike Mozart
Follow Us