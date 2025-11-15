Hey Pandas, Rate Your School Experience And Tell Us Why It Was Good Or Bad (Closed)

Was school good or bad for you?
#1
10/10
My teacher is a friend to me, everyone is super nice, and I have almost zero enemies. It’s a Montessori school (look it up) so instead of a bunch of little desks facing the teacher, there are big 2-person and 4-person desks all around the room. There are 4th, 5th, and 6th graders in the class (I’m 6th) and everyone is nice to everyone else despite the age gap. Also, we get to choose our own work (there are shelves with materials around the classroom) and the classroom is always loud with talking and laughing. it’s truly amazing.
#2
5/10
Pros:
Education
Some friends
Relatively tolerable
Cons:
Bullying
Bad teachers and bad peers
Relatively intolerable
#3
My school experience: 4/10
Pros of school:
Friends
Learning new things
Interacting with people
Cons:
Bullies
Sometimes they don’t teach you what you need to know
Jerk teachers
Loneliness
#4
Kindergarten/Preschool – 8/10 Don’t remember much but I don’t remember hating it so I’ll say it was pretty good.
Secondary School/High School – 6/10 Went to a really bad school which wasn’t much fun but I did make some lifelong friends there and it taught me how to cope with “tough” situations.
University – 7/10 Wasn’t that bad. Made a lot of friends and enjoyed my time there. Bad teachers made it stressful.
#5
Pros:
Good peers
A supporting friend group
Good teachers
Cons:
One of my besties moved away
My new teacher is kinda rude
My friend and me isolated
The bully’s are now starting to make fun of my frizzy hair
That’s it
#6
my school experiance 3/10
private school (im not a rich kid just saying)
rich kids flexing
bullying
i have 1 friend at my school and my parents wont let me go to a different school were most of my friends are
#7
Preschool: 4/10. I went to various preschools as my family moved a lot when I was younger, and I basically had no friends. But I liked my first preschool, it was fun.
Primary school: 9.5/10. ABSOLUTELY AWESOME. I made so many new friends and all the teachers were really nice (up until grade 4, the quality of the school kinda decreased rapidly after the old principal left). Had a lot of fun.
High school (so far): 7/10. Pretty good. I made so many new friends and am learning a lot of new things. Year 7 was glorious, but year 8 isn’t as good and me and my friends are all struggling with many things (school, social stuff, mental health, crushes n’ all that jazz, you name it).
#8
9/10
Pros:
Great friends
All friends will mess with ya in a friendly way but other than that no bullies
Teachers are good.
Lunch is good.
Cons:
Spanish sucks
Spanish teacher and librarian sorta rude.
