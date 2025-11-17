26 Things This Professional Cleaner Refuses To Have In Their Home

Professionals are professionals for a reason. Most things in life are endlessly more complex than they might seem on the surface. If you will forgive the pun, surfaces are a great example, something we hardly even think about until it’s time for some deep cleaning. 

The TikTok account of a New Zealand cleaning service went viral when they shared the things they would do and avoid doing based on their professional experience. From the size of drains to the materials used to put together a kitchen, take note for the next time you are designing. So be sure to upvote your favorite tips and comment your thoughts. We got in touch with the company behind the video to learn more.

#1 Would Do – Ceiling High Kitchen Cabinets

This will avoid dust and grease buildup, plus more storage.

#2 Wouldn’t Do – Spiral Kitchen Tap

Looks great and professional. However, dust and dirt accumulate a lot in between spirals.

#3 Would Do – Shower Without A Glass And With Larger Tiles For Less Grout

#4 Wouldn’t Do – Mirror Behind A Tap

Just catches all the splashes.

#5 Wouldn’t Do – Black Granite Sink

Hard water stains are real. After it’s stained, really hard to clean.

#6 Wouldn’t Do – Stainless Steel Bench Top

Requires a lot of polishing for a clean look. Best for commercial kitchens.

#7 Wouldn’t Do – Corded Wooden Or Metal Blinds

Corded wooden or metal blinds get tangled, collect dust, dirt and mold. Very, very, very hard to clean.

#8 Would Do – Bath Attached To The Wall

If not attached, there is water, dust, and mold in this little gap between the wall and bath.

#9 Would Do – Electric Or Induction Cooktop

Needs only a quick wipe after each use. What a dream.

#10 Wouldn’t Do – Open Plan Range Hood

Collects grease and dust. At the same time, hard to reach the top.

#11 Wouldn’t Do – Black Glass Top Table Or Furniture

Reflects dust so much, even when cleaned frequently.

#12 Would Do – Rimless Toilet

My favorite. So easy to clean and no place for germs to breed.

#13 Wouldn’t Do – Round Shower Cabin

Harder to clean. Squeegee and get into sliding fixtures. Could save space but would keep as a last resort.

#14 Wouldn’t Do – Glossy Floor Tiles

Really prone to streaks.

#15 Wouldn’t Do – Long Shower Drains Inserts

Looks sleek, however, collects all the hair and dirt really fast. Also gives an odor if not cleaned often.

#16 Wouldn’t Do – Kitchen Rug

Looks good but gets dirty constantly with all the cooking.

#17 Would Do – Integrated Range Hood

Looks seamless and avoids dirt buildup. Only filters need to be washed manually or in the dishwasher on a low, medium heat short cycle.

#18 Would Do – Kitchen Appliances In The Pantry Cabinet

Appliances all on display require more frequent cleaning.

Easier to place them in the cabinet and do a maintenance clean.

#19 Would Do – Any Non Reflective Splashback

Non-reflective surface leaves less to no streaks during cleaning.

#20 Wouldn’t Do – Matte And Black Matte Kitchen Cabinets Or Anything Matte

The moment you touch it, it leaves marks. Especially hard to clean oily stains. Looks stunning though.

#21 Wouldn’t Do – Pocket Like Kitchen Handles

Rarely get properly cleaned and disinfected deep inside. It is also a mission to do it.

#22 Wouldn’t Do – Velvet Furniture

These are so beautiful, but almost never looks neat unless you don’t sit or touch it. Leaves messy marks after every touch.

#23 Would Do – Countertop Integrated Vanity

Easy to clean and wipe down right to the sink. Splashes are contained on the surface and don’t go all around the walls.

#24 Would Do – Shutter Blinds

If you still decide to have blinds, shutters are easier in maintenance.

#25 Would Do – Modern Wooden Kitchen Cabinets Finish

In my opinion, it leaves less streaks and hides fingerprints well.

#26 Wouldn’t Do – Ceiling High Wardrobe Mirrors

As it’s used often, there are always fingerprints and it’s hard to polish at the very top.

