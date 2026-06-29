35 Photos Of Europeans Trying To Survive The Heatwave Without Fully Melting

If you haven’t heard, Europe is currently melting.
The UK just recorded its highest ever June temperature while France registered its hottest day since records began. Schools are closed, people have resorted to sleeping outside because their homes have turned into ovens, and folks on social media are frying eggs on their balconies in the glaring sun.
Below, we’ve rounded up photos of how everyone is coping during this brutal heatwave. Scroll down to see how it’s going out there. And remember to stay hydrated.
#1
In the middle of a heatwave, a water truck paused to spray water over stray dogs, giving them a moment of relief..
Image source: Yoda4ever
#2
Image source: jhonnyputtini
#3
Image source: mimimi_club
#4
Image source: howboutmyapple
#5
Image source: les.petites.radines
#6
Image source: corentinhuard
#7
Image source: maelstromguard
#8
Image source: kingftheeyesores
#9
Image source: olivierhude
#10
Image source: maelstromguard
#11
A bus driver in France crashed today because he fainted due to the heat having no AC in the bus
Image source: levelsio
#12
Heavy crowds at the Canal Saint-Martin, transformed into a giant swimming pool as the heatwave continues in Paris.
Image source: LucAuffret
#13
powerbank explosion in hot weather (45°C)
Image source: DaisyCoreXD
#14
Image source: magic_maps_
#15
what the hell s going on ? 37C on my car dash today, 31C in my bedroom at 11.30pm, tar melting on roads, schools closing and…. tumbleweed?!
Image source: candied.candour
#16
Image source: ohros/video
#17
Aluminum foil + water on the OUTSIDE of your windows reflects the sun and makes your apartment wayyyyy cooler
Image source: americanfille
#18
Image source: nakadzoo
#19
Image source: thescenicsniff
#20
Deep in suburbia, we find the noble Wheelie Bin Diver. In the UK heatwave, he’s transformed his bin into a luxury plunge pool, cocktail in hand. But hubris strikes. Attempting his grand exit, gravity intervenes. The bin claims another. Nature always wins
Image source: UtdHeisenberg_
#21
The heatwave has melted my tablet. I was watching netflix on my tablet and the screen just popped off – seems the seal melted away !
Image source: Hyperion1221
#22
Image source: clarepinkgin
#23
Image source: sandlue1
#24
Image source: madeleinedeparis
#25
Image source: ceren.gargili
#26
Image source: jodiew_84
#27
The heatwave in France resulted in Paris’ famous Seine River being flooded by hundreds of people in desperate need of cooling down.
Image source: MarioNawfal
#28
It’s now time to normalise sleeping outside in summer!
Image source: OrdinaryLavishness11
#29
I’m bored of seeing people saying “buy an air con unit” when they cost more money than most people have spare.
I’ve used some old laminate underlay on the outside of my south facing window – the foil reflects the sun and the foam stops the glass ever heating up. It should help me keep the heat down during the day, plus I can still crack the window at night as it is stuck to the frame rather than the window itself. This stuff costs £20 from B&Q and you’ll just need some gaffer tape to put it on.
Hope this helps someone!
Image source: speckled_
#30
Image source: l3th4n
#31
Image source: tehe_livyyy
#32
Euston station earlier today in the heatwave
Image source: CrimeLdn
#33
This is the condition of trains in Europe .
Neither AC nor Fan is working .
Image source: Ragepkj
#34
Just found a mole on my kitchen floor… Not entirely sure how it managed to get in tbh. Cant see any mole hills in the garden that it may have come from
Image source: shividk
#35
England is not equipped for this weather
Image source: tnzmaaa
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