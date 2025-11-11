Sugar Skulls by Snow Violent

by

From your alarm clock to a traffic jam on your way to work, there are many pretty morbid experiences in the morning. Embodying these morning moods, Snow Violent now offers you to literally throw in some skulls into your morning coffee, and presents their skull and bone-shaped sugar cubes. The product started out as a simple sketch, and the first prototype was developed by DR.HC. The skulls are so detailed you can actually count all the teeth on them!

The following pictures, taken by Olesya Turchuk, portray the coffee ceremony taken to another level: come to think of it, if you imagine it’s the skulls of your enemies dissolving in your drink, sounds like a therapy that everyone could use every once in a while! Just wonder what your guests would think if you serve them a cup of coffee where a white skull floats up before their first sip…

website: snowviolent.blogspot.com

Sugar Skulls by Snow Violent
Sugar Skulls by Snow Violent
Sugar Skulls by Snow Violent
Sugar Skulls by Snow Violent
Sugar Skulls by Snow Violent
Sugar Skulls by Snow Violent
Sugar Skulls by Snow Violent
Sugar Skulls by Snow Violent
Sugar Skulls by Snow Violent
Sugar Skulls by Snow Violent
Sugar Skulls by Snow Violent

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Wife’s Reaction To Husband Attending His Sister’s Baby Shower Leaves Him In Need Of Therapy
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2025
basketball wives season 4
Basketball Wives Season 4: Another Level of Hater-ism
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2012
20 Facts About TV Shows That Bring on Nostalgia
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2017
Weird Stuff That Actually Happened on the Set of Lucifer
3 min read
Oct, 30, 2021
Five Shows to Watch if You loved Netflix’s YOU
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2021
“Are You For Real”: Entitled Lady Annoyed As MIL Leaves Half Her Estate To Hubby And Half To Niece
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.