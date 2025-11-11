Sugar Skulls by Snow Violent

From your alarm clock to a traffic jam on your way to work, there are many pretty morbid experiences in the morning. Embodying these morning moods, Snow Violent now offers you to literally throw in some skulls into your morning coffee, and presents their skull and bone-shaped sugar cubes. The product started out as a simple sketch, and the first prototype was developed by DR.HC. The skulls are so detailed you can actually count all the teeth on them!
The following pictures, taken by Olesya Turchuk, portray the coffee ceremony taken to another level: come to think of it, if you imagine it’s the skulls of your enemies dissolving in your drink, sounds like a therapy that everyone could use every once in a while! Just wonder what your guests would think if you serve them a cup of coffee where a white skull floats up before their first sip…
website: snowviolent.blogspot.com
