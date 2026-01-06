“Needs Help”: Ariana Grande’s Photo With Noah Schnapp At Critics Choice Awards Has Fans Talking

As Ariana Grande kicked off the 2026 awards season for her iconic role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, viewers zeroed in on an image of the pop icon that sparked concerns about her latest appearance.
The annual Critics Choice Awards, honoring some of the highest achievements in film and television from 2025, took place on Sunday, January 4, in Santa Monica, California.
The 32-year-old attended the ceremony as a nominee in support of the musical fantasy film, which earned multiple major nominations, including Best Picture.
“What happened… why does this look like Ari is 12 years old?!” one viewer asked in a viral X post.
Ariana Grande was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Glinda at the 31st Critics Choice Awards
Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Benicio del Toro, and others, attended the event.
The pop star was among the A-listers making her first major public appearance of 2026.
The Boy Is Mine singer wore a custom pink-and-white Alberta Ferretti gown, which served as a final homage to her character, Glinda.
Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
The look featured an off-the-shoulder neckline paired with an embroidered, sheer floor-length cape.
Ariana Grande also used the event to debut her new auburn hair color, returning to her roots after more than three years of sporting her signature Glinda blonde.
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, fresh off his career-defining role as Will Byers, appeared as one of the presenters and, as a longtime fan of Grande, posed for a photo with her at the ceremony.
The two-time Grammy winner posed alongside Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for an unexpected viral photo from the ceremony
Image credits: noahschnapp
Image credits: cryptosamuraiHQ
Schnapp later shared the black-and-white image on his Instagram account, sparking heated online debate and backlash among fans who fixated on the stars’ “sick” appearances.
One concerned fan wrote, “She needs help,” while another commented, “Why do they look like they badly need vitamins and good sleep?”
A third added, “Give them both something to eat, so rich but no food.”
Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Image credits: Gagasfab
Others questioned, “Why they don’t eat in Hollywood?”
Some fans also speculated about the unexpected pairing, suggesting the duo might be “cooking something up” behind the scenes, hinting at a potential future collaboration.
Another point of contention was Ariana and Noah’s differing political views, which stirred massive controversy following their joint appearance.
Image credits: noahschnapp
Image credits: prolifeai
Many people questioned Grande’s body language, which some felt looked “forced,” with others claiming she appeared like a “hostage” in the picture, given Schnapp’s past controversies.
The 21-year-old actor has faced long-standing criticism over a viral 2023 video showing him with stickers that read “Zionism is s*xy.”
Despite a 2024 video clarifying that his views were misconstrued during the sticker backlash and stating that he desires peace for all, many online critics continue to label him a “Zionist” and have called for boycotts of his work.
Image credits: arianagrande
Image credits: MrCoolArseGuy
Fans viewed the friendly interaction as tone-deaf, with some arguing that the Victorious star should not have associated with a “known Zionist.”
Netizens echoed sentiments such as, “He can unshare it. Us Arianators don’t like Zionists!”
Grande’s appearance alongside Noah quickly prompted netizens to voice concerns about her physical well-being, with many saying she looked “sick”
Image credits: arianagrande
The photo also reignited controversy surrounding Ariana’s dramatic weight loss, which fans have noted in recent months and often linked to her role in the Wicked franchise.
Critics have previously raised concerns about the singer’s health, arguing she appeared “frail” during a press appearance in November 2025.
“I hope she’s okay… she’s looking a bit frail these days. This is really concerning,” one user wrote at the time.
Image credits: arianagrande
Apart from reactions to her physical appearance next to Noah, the We Can’t Be Friends singer was also seemingly mocked by actress Leighton Meester backstage at the event.
In a video capturing a behind-the-scenes interaction between the two actresses, Ariana was heard telling Leighton, “I love you so much! Wow, wow, wow!”
Ariana has been the subject of online scrutiny over her “frail” frame for months, particularly during her Wicked: For Good press tour last year
Image credits: enews
In her response, the Gossip Girl alum appeared to mockingly imitate Grande, repeating back, “Wow, wow, wow!”
Internet sleuths quickly dissected Meester’s tone, which many felt suggested she was making fun of the 32-year-old songstress.
“I feel like it’s so weird as a celebrity to be like, LOVE YOU SO MUCH to another celeb like this, especially one who’s a little more serious like Leighton,” one netizen wrote.
Image credits: enews
Another added, “Did you guys see the way Leighton lowkey mocked Ariana’s wow??”
However, Ariana appears unfazed by the negative chatter.
During the red carpet, she shared highly anticipated updates about her Eternal Sunshine Tour.
The Grammy winner confirmed the tour is set to launch in June 2026, marking her first concert tour in over six years, with 41 shows planned across North America and the UK.
“Why is everyone getting ridiculously skinny?” questioned one concerned social media user
Image credits: HRH_SHP
