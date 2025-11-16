Sculptures Of Athletes Covered In Ice

by

These sculptures of athletes are located at the Kaprolactamovets stadium in the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia.

#1 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain

#2 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain

#3 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain

#4 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain

#5 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain

#6 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain

#7 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain

#8 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain

#9 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain

Patrick Penrose
