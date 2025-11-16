Sculptures Of Athletes Covered In Ice

These sculptures of athletes are located at the Kaprolactamovets stadium in the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia.
#1 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain
#2 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain
#3 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain
#4 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain
#5 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain
#6 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain
#7 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain
#8 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain
#9 Sculptures Of Athletes Covered With Ice After An Icy Rain
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us