This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

by

If you’re not a cat person, you might be hesitant to get one. They’ve been known to scratch, bite, knock vases off shelves, leave clumps of their hair all over the house and run around like their tails are on fire around 3am. But they’re also amazing personal heaters that will lay on your lap looking angelic, great listeners to talk to, provide endless entertainment, and their cuteness greatly outweighs all of the hassles of having these little creatures around.

So if you need to be convinced why you should have a kitty, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve gathered some of the most adorable and hilarious photos from Why You Should Have A Cat on X down below, and I have to say, these photos make a pretty convincing argument. Keep reading to find a conversation with cat lover Cathrine, who runs Bionic Basil & The B Team, and be sure to upvote the pics that make you want to adopt a kitty (or another one!). 

More info: X | Shouldhavecats.com

#1

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#2

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#3

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#4

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#5

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#6

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#7

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#8

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#9

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#10

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#11

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#12

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#13

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#14

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#15

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#16

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#17

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#18

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#19

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#20

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#21

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#22

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#23

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#24

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#25

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#26

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#27

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#28

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#29

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#30

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#31

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#32

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#33

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#34

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#35

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#36

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#37

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#38

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#39

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#40

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#41

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#42

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#43

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#44

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#45

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#46

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#47

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#48

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#49

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#50

This Page Shares ‘Why You Should Have A Cat’ And Here’s 50 Of The Most Compelling Reasons (New Pics)

Image source: ShouldHaveCat

#51

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Author Of The “Princess Academy” Illustrates How Adults Instill Misogyny In Little Boys And How It Robs Them Of Amazing Experiences
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
A Real Life Hunger Games Coming Sooner than I Predicted…..In Russia
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2017
81 Purrfectly Camouflaged Cats That Are Impossible To Find Without Looking At The Answers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Funny Illustrations Show How To Trick The Rich Into Paying Their Taxes, By Disguising Them As Various Things
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dragonball Z’s Ginyu Force
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2018
The Arkham Asylum Series: What Will It Explore?
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.