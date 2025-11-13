I Use Wood And Clay To Create Realistic Owl Sculptures

I am Saša Montiljo, a painter from Belgrade. I work mostly with oil on canvas. But since the moment I saw an owl made from a piece of firewood, whenever I see firewood – I always see owls. In nature, owls camouflage themselves in trees and that’s the whole trick.
So I choose the most interesting pieces of wood, sculpt them and paint on them. My owls are basically made of ordinary wooden logs and a special type of clay.
I don’t make these kinds of sculptures very often because I am waiting for inspiration and specific idea about the expression and particular species of an owl I want to portray.
More info: montiljo.com | Instagram | Facebook
Me and my art
A couple
Greater Sooty Owl
Tyto alba
Three different species
Snow games
Young owlet
Group photo
Ural Owl (Strix uralensis)
Barn Owl
Angry owl
Suspicious owl
Black Barn Owl
Sri Lanka Bay Owl (Phodilus assimilis)
The Long-Eared Owl (Asio otus)
Sooty Owl
Bubo Scandiacus
Black Barn Owls
Without much intervention
Exhibition in my hometown, Belgrade
