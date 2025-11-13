I Use Wood And Clay To Create Realistic Owl Sculptures

I am Saša Montiljo, a painter from Belgrade. I work mostly with oil on canvas. But since the moment I saw an owl made from a piece of firewood, whenever I see firewood – I always see owls. In nature, owls camouflage themselves in trees and that’s the whole trick.

So I choose the most interesting pieces of wood, sculpt them and paint on them. My owls are basically made of ordinary wooden logs and a special type of clay.

I don’t make these kinds of sculptures very often because I am waiting for inspiration and specific idea about the expression and particular species of an owl I want to portray.

More info: montiljo.com | Instagram | Facebook

Me and my art

A couple

Greater Sooty Owl

Tyto alba

Three different species

Snow games

Young owlet

Group photo

Ural Owl (Strix uralensis)

Barn Owl

Angry owl

Suspicious owl

Black Barn Owl

Sri Lanka Bay Owl (Phodilus assimilis)

The Long-Eared Owl (Asio otus)

Sooty Owl

Bubo Scandiacus

Black Barn Owls

Without much intervention

Exhibition in my hometown, Belgrade

