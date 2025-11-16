85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

by

A movie poster is more than just an announcement of an upcoming film. It has to awaken your interest, hook you in, and make you curious enough to go and see the movie. To put it simply, posters have the task of selling the film to you in just one image. But with time, they have grown beyond this goal as well. 

Some of the best movie posters have inspired a whole aesthetic of decorating your home or place of business, especially coffee shops and bakeries. It’s always fun to enter someone’s house or a new cafe and try to count how many of the displayed movies you have seen. You can also tell a lot about the owner’s taste in cinema based on the posters they display. Vintage movie posters have even become valuable collectibles, with cinephiles all over the world trying to get rare posters into their possession. 

But while great movie posters are a form of art of their own, things happen, and bad movie posters also come to exist. Why do they happen? Reasons may vary from somebody just being a bad designer to not really knowing what the movie is about. Why such movie posters get approved is a whole different story, but at least they provide us with a reason to laugh, especially if you have actually seen the movie. 

In this article you will find quite a few examples of bad poster design. Which one looks the ugliest to you? Don’t forget to vote for it. Share this article with your friends, and show us in the comments other strange, unappealing, or downright bad movie posters you have seen.   

#1 Cujo

“The Ghanaian poster for Cujo is possibly amazing instead.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, OldManSimms

#2 Star Wars

“Russian poster for Star Wars is crazy. Darth Vader is a cat.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, Flint_Vorselon

#3 Top Dog

Flint_Vorselon replied:

“Please tell me the dog was the brains of the operation.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, Legit_YG

#4 The Penthouse

Prince-of-Ravens replied:

“Pretty sure every single thing in that poster comes from a stock photo site.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: imdb.com, reddit.com

#5 Going Overboard

whendoesOpTicplay replied:

“Is it supposed to look like he’s in the Sims?”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, 69_420

#6 Spanish Poster For Chef Movie

User No 1 replied:

“Jesus. I couldn’t even recall Robert Downey Jr. being in Chef. Was he in it for like a single scene or something?”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#7 X-Men: First Class

SUBLIMINAL__MESSAGES replied:

“It should’ve just been the silhouettes, the faces are such a horrendous idea they should’ve never made it past the planning phase.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, mabromov

#8 Grown UPS 2

FireTigerThrowdown replied:

“Wonderful posters. Hurr durr, grown men sure are infantile manchildren while women are joyless mother figures.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, poopfeast

#9 Finding Normal

“I don’t even remember where I saw this, but it took me no time at all to realize it’s the worst one I’ve ever seen.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, freeman528491

#10 My Ghost Dog

“I work in health care and some of the movies that we get are these christian movie house films to show to elderly or kids and you’re just like “Dude this movie looks like it’ll make them feel worse.” So we always end up buying the latest movies and keeping them in rotation for people to watch.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#11 Left Behind

criminalsunrise replied:

“That looks like Nicholas Cage’s face on John Travolta’s body… hold on, that’d make a great film!”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#12 Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Love Never Dies

becauseican95 replied:

“The poster’s bad. The title’s worse.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, thedanyon

#14 The Other Woman

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Blonde And Blonder

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Hit By Lightning

DQ11 replied:

“Still though it is almost worth mentioning twice.

3 very obvious separate pictures attempted to be pieced together + fake gun arm… just odd. Somebody got paid money for this… and then probably got another job after, and got paid for that too.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, thatmovieperson

#17 Zyzzyx Road

jer706 replied:

“This movie grossed a total of literally $30 in the box office on a $1.2 million budget.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, PulpFiction1232

#18 Shaggy The Dog

“They put his eyes on a dog and it’s just creepy.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, midnight_riddle

#19 The Accidental Husband

isorx0932 replied:

“Please tell me this isn’t real. Was this done in Microsoft paint?”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#20 Cook Off

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Good Luck Chuck

“Everything about this poster is wrong.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, daredevil09

#22 The Bling Ring

“Font and letter spacing is shocking.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, tohood99

#23 Kangaroo Jack

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, GlitchHippy

#24 Contraband

“Mark Wahlberg looks like he is scratching his back and doing a terrible job of hiding the money strapped to his waist.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, LundgrensFrontKick

#25 Zookeeper

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#26 The Fall

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Chairman Of The Board

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, menacetoosobriety

#28 A Good Day To Die Hard

pitaenigma replied:

“I will not have that movie spoken ill of. It is the world’s greatest nap movie. I have never sat through it without falling asleep ten minutes in, and waking up to a helicopter exploding is glorious. I fell asleep to it in movie theaters, I fell asleep to it when I pirated it, and I fell asleep to it when it was on TV. I never fall asleep to movies, but that film is fucking Nyquil to me. So don’t talk ill about it. I’m an insomniac and this is the only cure.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, shakedatbooty

#29 Avengers: Age Of Ultron

User No 1 said:

“It’s pretty much a running joke by now that Marvel team up movies have bad posters. Nothing to qualify as the worst by any measure, but just completely uninspired photoshop hack jobs. The solo movies tend to have decent ones, but the Avengers movies and Civil War had some bad ones.”

 

A_Dog_Chasing_Cars replied:

“I’m especially amused by this Age of Ultron one.

‘Boss, who do we put on the poster?’

‘Everyone!'”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#30 Spider-Man 3

“Looks like it was made by a guy just learning Photoshop.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, Delta_Assault

#31 Heartbreakers

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Russell Madness

masterobiwan replied:

“Oh gosh. I saw a trailer for that the other day.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#33 Meet The Deedles

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, TheFartasticVoyage

#34 Spider-Man: Homecoming

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#35 One Missed Call

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#36 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Takers

rocker2014 said:

“Worst photoshopped poster ever.”

 

Blinkskij replied:

“I love Idris Elba, but I’m fairly sure he’s not an actual light source.”

 

VictorBlimpmuscle also replied:

“Paul Walker’s head looks like it’s photoshopped onto a black man’s neck.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com/, rocker2014

#38 Breakin’ All The Rules

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#39 All About Steve

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Carpool

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Corky Romano

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Grudge Match

“There’s one for a film called something like Grudge Match, with an incredibly poorly photoshopped De Niro and Stallone on it. That one is a big contender for me.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, uberduger

#43 The Trust

sunshinecid replied:

“Why are Elijah Wood’s hands SO big?”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, Dcoil1

#44 Stolen

jumpbreak5 replied:

“Still blows my mind that this movie actually happened. It really does look like it was based on a photoshopped movie poster made by a redditor.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, FancyShrimp

#45 Exodus: Gods And Kings

whendoesOpTicplay replied:

“I feel like it was a poor attempt at hiding that the “Egyptians” were being played by two white dudes.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#46 Sniper: Special Ops

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, IOnlyKnow5Words ·

#47 Magic In The Moonlight

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#48 Date Movie

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Mamas’s Boy

Redditor said:

“I can’t believe that I saw the movie, it makes me despise Jon Heder.”

 

Cyclops_ replied:

“I like Jon Heder. I feel like I must see this. I believe it’ll be terrible, and not in the cool way. I feel like I vaguely remember it coming out, but then again I can’t even imagine one shot.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#50 Fifth Element

“Was talking to my brother and he threw this bomb at me, Fifth Element Movie Poster.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, sunshinecid

#51 The Whole Ten Yards

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, Chugbeef

#52 Heavy Petting

PedosoKJ replied:

“How hard would it have been to get the dog to lick her face?”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, lanayaya

#53 Shelter

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#54 I Am Wrath

dugpdcv said:

“Damn, the guy looks like Liam Hemsworth on the poster.”

 

Afrasher replied:

“Looks like they photoshopped the top half of John Travolta’s face onto the body of Arnie’s Terminator.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, dugpdcv

#55 USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

Hoogs replied:

“Nic looks about 80 years old in that photo.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#56 Bangkok Dangerous

“Whats his arm doing, looks like he’s doing a bad magic trick & also FLAMES & stuff.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, tohood99

#57 Jack Reacher

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#58 Daddy Day Care

PineappleSlices replied:

“Watch how many children I can fit up my a**.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, gifmaker777

#59 Killers

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#60 The Heat

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#61 Gulliver’s Travels

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#62 Street Kings

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#63 The Blue Lagoon

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#64 The Last Song

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#65 The Babysitter

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#66 Rhinestone

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: imdb.com

#67 Brother Nature

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#68 The Wonder Boys

“This poster is totally laughable.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, willianswalker

#69 Bad Teacher

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#70 Million Dollar Arm

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#71 Neverwas

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, zeebs758

#72 Cloud Atlas

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, GlitchHippy

#73 Robin Hood

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#74 Ready Player One

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#75 Juliet, Naked

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#76 Tomb Raider

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#77 Little Italy

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#78 Victory

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#79 Changeling

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#80 Chapter 27

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#81 Mickey Blue Eyes

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#82 There Will Be Blood

“It’s also the current IMDb cover pic for the film, while the previous one was one of the best film posters I’ve ever seen.”

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, Frozen_Plains

#83 Watchmen

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com, pitaenigma

#84 Push

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

#85 Thor: The Dark World

85 Worst Movie Posters That Spoil The First Impression

Image source: amazon.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Panda’s, What’s A Song You Really Liked Until You Actually Listened To The Lyrics?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Marriage Advice To Young Ladies From 1918 By A Suffragette Is Radical And Hilarious At The Same Time
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Mother Of Two Takes Adorable Photos Of Herself And Her Daughters In Matching Clothing (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Leonardo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet Have Been Friends For 23 Years And The Love They Have For Each Other Is Amazing
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
South Park Characters Fill Empty Seats At Denver Broncos Football Game
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2020
True Blood 3.10 “I Smell a Rat” Review
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.