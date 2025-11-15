Hey Pandas, Give Us A Problem You Have To Get It Off Your Back (Closed)

Tell us the problem, and we’ll provide advice.
I’M IN HIGH SCHOOL AND I DON’T KNOW WHAT I WANT TO DO WITH MY LIFE YET. IT’S SO STRESFUL
I feel mad all the time.
Also, my dad decided to snoop in my room and read all my papers and when through all my f*****g s**t and found out about my sexuality and now he’s looking at me different and he also found out about how I wanna k!m!s ifykyk. And then my mom read through my messages and found out about my ex and told my dad and idk I’m done I’ve been getting mad easier and like I said my family is overwhelming idk what to do tbh, also like I said I lost all happiness, But none of this matter so yeh :/
That I kinda want to be a bartender
I have all of my strong feelings (No, it’s not love) bottled up inside me, and I never have the chance to let them out. I have anger and trust issues, and I might be depressed. I don’t even know how I’m feeling right now, there’s too many emotions.
I might be suffering from depression but can’t confirm in any way…
I lost all happiness now that I can’t talk to anyone because I’m grounded ik it sounds dumb but my family is also overwhelming and it’s hard to keep calm and fake a smile.
I lack motivation.
My cat just had babies. Idk which one though because 2 are girls and they both give the kittens milk. We weren’t supposed to have kittens but…
it is that when me, my mom and sis, move the another house with her bf things gonna get bad cuz me, my mom, my sis, had to move the our grandparants and her bf is at his momas but when they get a house together i dunno what im gonna do with nate(my moms bf) cuz i dont like him for a reason but i act like everythings ok
My problems were do I start hmm well I’m lazy I hate getting out the house I’m angery and stressed out if I don’t have a noise idk but silence scares me I’m never happy and my so called normal smile is my fake smile
My back. Literally. I have a herniated disk and its causing sciatica in my leg when I sit. I’m an engineer my job involves a lot of sitting.
I have tons of anxiety that my parents don’t know about. They know I have anxiety, but don’t know how bad it is. Every night, I have to check every corner, window and closet in my room. Every time I go I to the bathroom I check the shower multiple times.
Also, I don’t respond to texts because I don’t know what the person will say back. I don’t reach out to my friends or talk to them about real things because I don’t know what they will say about it. I never talk in school because if I have to talk infront of people, I get lightheaded and sweaty. Every morning and most nights I have a stomachache from anxiety.
I think I have an anxiety disorder, but don’t tell anyone because the one time I told someone, they laughed. I have suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts but dont tell anyone because I am scared that I will have to go to therapy or something. I lied at my doctors appointment about not being impacted by anxiety or depression. I comfort myself by thinking, maybe I won’t even live to that, so I won’t have to deal with it. I don’t talk about my feelings because I want to fit in. My parents know something is wrong, but every time I try to talk about it, I feel like I can’t breathe.
Sorry if I am rambling, but I just really needed to get it out.
well, the person I have really strong feelings for (as in, love) is dating someone else… and just in general I’ve been in a really bad place mentally lately. But I feel like I can’t tell any of my friends and family, because I don’t want to be a bother to them. so, yeah
I am Stuck in a constant state of Madness And Sadness (I got bars) And I don’t know what I want to do, I want to find someone but lack motivation And Sense I dont know what I want to do I am planning to join the USMC So I can make money And be told what to do.
