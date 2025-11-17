Hey Pandas, What Gives You The Ick? (Closed)

Curious to know, what’s that one thing that just totally turns you off or gives you an ‘ick’ when interacting with someone or witnessing a particular behavior? Share your thoughts!
#1
Child Beauty Pageants. They are just so wrong on so many levels.
#2
Incels. no explanation needed.
#3
I’m probably going to get downvoted to hell by some transphobic trolls, but please hear me out:
It’s not necessarily “ick”, but more like “that’s awful, wtf”
People who are hating on others and telling them to lull themselves for being trans. I’ve seen it so much in real life, on BP, and other websites. It’s so disgusting.
#4
The phrase “gives you the ick”. It’s so cringey
#5
People opening their mouths when they chew. UGGGGGGGGGH
#6
Any person of any gender or age saying the LGBTQ+. community is disgusting I hate it when people do that even if you think that it’s still rude and disrespectful to say that
#7
People not covering their faces when they either cough or sneeze. Disgusting.
#8
“Rizz” – It has replaced “flirt”. “Flirt” cringed me out enough but “rizz” takes the cringe to a whole other level.
#9
Public swimming pools. They are often cold and have so much dirt in its grim. I’ve seen hair ties, actual clumps of hair, plasters, random pieces of dirt. Small children (and probably adults) pee in the pool and hundreds of sweaty dirty bodies get in every day. The water is absolutely disgusting nothing will convince me otherwise.
#10
The word ‘moist’. It grosses me out and I don’t really know why.
#11
Men who use coded communication with me (usually sexist comments followed by a, *wink, wink, nudge, nudge*), then get offended when I don’t play along.
#12
People with a lack of body care. I mean people who can do something about it, because they have a house and a shower, but don’t want to do anything about it, because they are just lazy.
Smelly, dirty people. Buh.
#13
Perverts
#14
The smell of tuna. I instantly gag and feel nauseous.
#15
Don’t cancel me but kids I have grown up with them and the s**t they touch and put in their mouths is just gross 🤢 sorry
#16
Small holes. Ekrkwofiwixikwnfkwiejeue help
#17
When people use “seen” incorrectly. It’s not “I seen this movie where…”, its “I SAW this movie where…”. You can say “I HAVE seen this movie” but not just “I seen it”. Drives me absolutely mad every time.
#18
When I am watching a movie or TV show, and a character begins playing an instrument that they clearly have never used before. I’m no expert, but when it is glaringly obvious that the motions don’t match the chords/notes, it definitely gives me the ick.
#19
To this day, I cringe every time I think about the time my first boyfriend broke up with me because I was, in his words, “a really lukewarm person.”
B***H, I AM NOT A CUP OF WATER.
#20
Donald J. Trump
#21
ehem, rizz, bussing, duh, words used and spelled incorrectly, edating, and people who make one thing their entire personality
#22
Religious Evangelism.
#23
Mayo 🤮
#24
People who are supposedly well-educated but use s****y grammar, or misuse words
#25
French-kissing in public where everyone can see the tongue action. I stopped watching The Nanny because of that. Made me nauseous.
#26
When people get mad at other people for things that THEY DO ALL THE TIME.
And when people down play others’ hard experiences in life by saying something along the lines of:
“YoU tHinK ThAt’s baD wEll i HaD ‘x y z’ hAppEn tO mE so YeaH, yoUr ExPerIenCeS aRen’T vAliD AnD yoU suCk!”
#27
Spiders. They’re tiny furry demons with 8 legs and 820 eyes that will disappear under your bed in the blink of an eye.
#28
The word yummy
#29
people who use tiktok slang as their daily vocab. like legit and not ironically
pick-me’s. any gender, any age, any whatever. if you are a pick me and i meet you, i will literally move to the opposite pole of the earth so i can get away from you
and using the phrase “gives me the ick”.
#30
Cockroaches. They’re so gross.
#31
That weird connective tissue on some cooked meats. It’s weirdly trypophobic, I hate it.
#32
When people put their gum on the side of their plate. I told my friends, so they always put it in a napkin or something now.
#33
Bigots 🤷
#34
Soggy or mushy food that isn’t supposed to be soggy or mushy. Like letting bread soak in broth. Makes me gag. Yuk.
#35
Misogyny.
#36
The mildew around the floor of any swimming pool. And these floors too. They’re spikey
#37
It’s really dumb but I found out people watch TV while having lunch with their families, in my house they were pretty strict about pretty much everything and “quality time” during lunch was mandatory and one of them, so it kind of puts me off.
#38
Yesterday I heard my roommate saying that she does not study evolution because it is against her religion and god. She believes in creationism. The thing is that she wants to study and do research in marine biology. I was like whattt???? She also pitifully said that one of her teachers who was religious turned into an atheist after learning about evolution. The thing that icks me is that at first she presented herself as a person who is genuinely interested in science and told me that she is not overly religious. I still cannot even comprehend how can someone studying science so easily overlook known facts just for their convenience? If it was a layman that would make sense, but a science student who has a bachelor degree in biology?
#39
Anyone who uses the following phrases unironically or as self-identifiers: “maga”, “libertarian”, “freedom”, “can’t say anything now these days”, “alpha”, “female”.
#40
nails on fabric
#41
People who say people give them the ick. I find those people to be insufferable to be around and typically really negative in general.
#42
The word “ladies.” it never doesn’t sound condescending
#43
50 year old men in a mid-life crisis:
• 20 something girlfriend
• Bad die jobs + “youthful” clothing
• Sports cars instead of kid’s college tuition
• Divorce lawyer on speed dial
• Moved out, sleeping on someone’s couch
• Feeble attempts at pop culture
#44
st anger snare
#45
Visible dandruff, greasy hair and fake eyelashes.
Follow Us