30 Unnerving Pics That Are A Big “Nope, I’m Outta Here” For People With Submechanophobia (New Pics)

by

#1 Shipwreck In Australia

Image source: idksagen

#2 A Chucky Doll, Discovered At The Bottom Of A Lake By A Police Diving Team

Image source: SaltMill

#3 A Ladder In A Flooded Quarry

Image source: Common-Reputation434

#4 Jet Star Roller Coaster Once Sat On Casino Pier In Seaside Hights, Nj. Until It Was Swept Out Into The Atlantic In 2012 By Hurricane Sandy

Image source: lakotaann

#5 I Thought This Belonged Here. The First Ever Underwater Photo, Taken In 1899 By Louis Boutan:

Image source: PanikDizordr

#6 A Cabin On Board The Aachen, A 19th-Century Steamship Hit By A Torpedo In July 1915. Now Located At The Bottom Of The Baltic Sea

Image source: fullerwarrenSUPwatch

#7 Museum Of Underwater Art In Australia

Image source: General-Desk-668

#8 Set The Anchor

Image source: Born_Purchase_994

#9 Here Lies Submerged A Whole Village. Visible Remains Only The Tower’s Roof Of The Submerged Church

Image source: Novatini

#10 Submerged Park Bench

Image source: _ForestDragons_

#11 Fluch Des Pharao – Water Ride In Germany

Image source: grizzzlybrr

#12 Old Submerged Small Town In Brazil

Image source: afrika1308

#13 Remnants Of A Mine That Shut Down 136 Years Ago. Silver Islet, Ontario

Image source: Fisqueta

#14 Naval Mines Are Terrifying

Image source: ShufflingOffACliff

#15 Staircase In Hell

Image source: _ForestDragons_

#16 Abandoned Mine Shaft

Image source: Common-Reputation434

#17 Titanic. So Scary And Beautiful At The Same Time

Image source: TuuFiQ

#18 Submerged Dock

Image source: sebastiansaccount

#19 A Human Compared To A Ship Propeller

Image source: Ok_Historian_881

#20 Found A Sunken Ship On Google Maps While Exploring The North Sentinel Island, Home To A Tribe Who Hasn’t Had Contact With Modern Civilisation

Image source: kachasingh

#21 Researchers Recently Discovered The Wreck Of A Medieval Ship At A Depth Of About 1,350 Feet (411 Meters), Spotting It With Sonar Imagery, In Norway’s Deepest Lake. The Team Aims To Return In 2023 With A Remotely Operated Vehicle To Capture Site Footage

Image source: KimCureAll

#22 Plane Crashed Into The Beach (Pilot And Passenger Survived)

Image source: Mycelium83

#23 Wreck At 80-100m

Image source: Common-Reputation434

#24 Bregenz Festival, Held Annually. Their ‘Floating Stages’ Always Give Me The Creeps

Image source: ibbybibbyx

#25 Swimming Next To A Submarine

Image source: BunnyBunny777

#26 Britannic. Titanic’s Sister. My Breathing Stops And My Throat Dries, I Have A Headache When I See This Photo

Image source: frizke

#27 Out Of The Blue, The Ghost Appears

Image source: NicolasRemy

#28 Sunken Ww2 Bomber

Image source: KECSKE188

#29 Abandoned Mineshaft

Image source: NumberCritical7907

#30 A Fishing Net Spread Across The Waters

Image source: pinkblueegreen

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
