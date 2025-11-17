30 Unnerving Pics That Are A Big “Nope, I’m Outta Here” For People With Submechanophobia (New Pics)

#1 Shipwreck In Australia
Image source: idksagen
#2 A Chucky Doll, Discovered At The Bottom Of A Lake By A Police Diving Team
Image source: SaltMill
#3 A Ladder In A Flooded Quarry
Image source: Common-Reputation434
#4 Jet Star Roller Coaster Once Sat On Casino Pier In Seaside Hights, Nj. Until It Was Swept Out Into The Atlantic In 2012 By Hurricane Sandy
Image source: lakotaann
#5 I Thought This Belonged Here. The First Ever Underwater Photo, Taken In 1899 By Louis Boutan:
Image source: PanikDizordr
#6 A Cabin On Board The Aachen, A 19th-Century Steamship Hit By A Torpedo In July 1915. Now Located At The Bottom Of The Baltic Sea
Image source: fullerwarrenSUPwatch
#7 Museum Of Underwater Art In Australia
Image source: General-Desk-668
#8 Set The Anchor
Image source: Born_Purchase_994
#9 Here Lies Submerged A Whole Village. Visible Remains Only The Tower’s Roof Of The Submerged Church
Image source: Novatini
#10 Submerged Park Bench
Image source: _ForestDragons_
#11 Fluch Des Pharao – Water Ride In Germany
Image source: grizzzlybrr
#12 Old Submerged Small Town In Brazil
Image source: afrika1308
#13 Remnants Of A Mine That Shut Down 136 Years Ago. Silver Islet, Ontario
Image source: Fisqueta
#14 Naval Mines Are Terrifying
Image source: ShufflingOffACliff
#15 Staircase In Hell
Image source: _ForestDragons_
#16 Abandoned Mine Shaft
Image source: Common-Reputation434
#17 Titanic. So Scary And Beautiful At The Same Time
Image source: TuuFiQ
#18 Submerged Dock
Image source: sebastiansaccount
#19 A Human Compared To A Ship Propeller
Image source: Ok_Historian_881
#20 Found A Sunken Ship On Google Maps While Exploring The North Sentinel Island, Home To A Tribe Who Hasn’t Had Contact With Modern Civilisation
Image source: kachasingh
#21 Researchers Recently Discovered The Wreck Of A Medieval Ship At A Depth Of About 1,350 Feet (411 Meters), Spotting It With Sonar Imagery, In Norway’s Deepest Lake. The Team Aims To Return In 2023 With A Remotely Operated Vehicle To Capture Site Footage
Image source: KimCureAll
#22 Plane Crashed Into The Beach (Pilot And Passenger Survived)
Image source: Mycelium83
#23 Wreck At 80-100m
Image source: Common-Reputation434
#24 Bregenz Festival, Held Annually. Their ‘Floating Stages’ Always Give Me The Creeps
Image source: ibbybibbyx
#25 Swimming Next To A Submarine
Image source: BunnyBunny777
#26 Britannic. Titanic’s Sister. My Breathing Stops And My Throat Dries, I Have A Headache When I See This Photo
Image source: frizke
#27 Out Of The Blue, The Ghost Appears
Image source: NicolasRemy
#28 Sunken Ww2 Bomber
Image source: KECSKE188
#29 Abandoned Mineshaft
Image source: NumberCritical7907
#30 A Fishing Net Spread Across The Waters
Image source: pinkblueegreen
