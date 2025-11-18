25 Inspiring Comics Made By Some Of The Most Famous Artists That Highlight Environmental Issues

by

Comic strips, published by Rewriting Extinction, are capturing the attention of young audiences and inspiring them to learn about the environment and take action. The organization, which highlights that achieving environmental literacy through opening inclusive, non-judgemental conversations is the way to go, has engaged over 100 million people on social media, completely organically. They even published an anthology called The Most Important Comic Book On Earth, filled with unique and inspiring environmental comics.

Comics made by some of the most famous comic creators online, like War and Peas, Dinos and Comics, Wawawiwacomics and Jenny Jinya tell stories that resonate with today’s youth, evoke deep emotions and highlight environmental issues that motivate readers into taking action to protect our planet. 

Our comics were shared on Bored Panda before. You can check them out here.

More info: rewritingextinction.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | tiktok.com

#1

Made in collaboration with Wawawiwacomics.

#2

Made in collaboration with Dinos and Comics.

#3

Made in collaboration with Joan Chan/Justcomics.

#4

“Bullfight” – made in collaboration with Ricky Gervais and Rob Steen.

 

#5

“Relove the Planet” by Aware Animals.

 

#6

“It’s a bit of a mess” – made in collaboration with Safely Endangered, David Schneider, Amber Weedon and Paul Goodenough.

 

#7

Made in collaboration with Buddy Gator.

#8

Made in collaboration with War and Peas.

#9

The Last One” – made in collaboration with Pink Reaper and Lizzie Daly.

 

#10

Made in collaboration with Just Comics/Joan Chan.

#11

Made in collaboration with War and Peas.

#12

Mommy Shark” – made in collaboration with Anxious animals, Sea Shepherd, Peter Hammarstedt, Clive Standen, Paul Goodenough and Sarah Florence Lord.

 

#13

How much Did That Cost – Makeup” – made in collaboration with War and Peas, Dave Schneider, Amber Weedon, Prof. Ben Garrod and Cheddar Gorgeous.

 

#14

Made in collaboration with Dinos and Comics.

#15

Made in collaboration with Dami Lee.

#16

“The Vapours” by Perry Bible Fellowship.

#17

Made in collaboration with Safely Endangered for Knives Out: Glass Onion.

#18

“Rising Sea Levels, Seals” – made in collaboration with Taika Waititi, Safely Endangered and Lucie Rose Donlan.

 

#19

Made in collaboration with Wawawiwacomics.

#20

Made in collaboration with Safely Endangered.

#21

“Polar Fridge” by Victor Solis.

#22

Made in collaboration with Wawaiwacomics.

#23

“Someone to talk to” by Wawawiwacomics.

#24

Made in collaboration with Wawawiwacomics.

#25

“Not All Jeans Go to Heaven” – made in collaboration with Things in Squares Comics, Sarah Florence Lord, Paul Goodenough Candiani Jeans.

 

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
