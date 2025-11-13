Abused And Neglected, Abandoned And Stray But Tender Souls And Best Friends

A year ago, I was honored to volunteer for a photo project for the animal shelter “Let the Animals Live.” I needed to make the stray cats, and abandoned dogs from the shelter look their best for a photo calendar.
Abused Doberman, a dog that lost his back legs in a car accident, a blind cat, a very old and abandoned dog – all of these animal abuse cases have different and unique stories and lives. Just like we.
With these beautiful pictures, I wanted to remind that we are so unique but still so similar. All of us are looking for a warm hug, for a loving glance, for true happiness, for a best friend, for real support. We need someone who will take us as we are and will not judge. And I don’t know who really adopt whom. Look at them – they are so perfect!
#1 Ori – Albino With Vision Loss – And Sheleg – A Very Shy Dog
#2 Dina With Cerebral Palsy And Benben Without Back Legs
#3 Dan With Adhd And Efi – Abused And Neglected Doberman
#4 Adi And Shesek – A Blind Cat
#5 Benjamin – Was 97 Years Old, May His Memory Be A Blessing, And Bell – 2 Months Old That Was Adopted
#6 Amos With Strabismus And Ginger – A Kitten That Lost Her Mother After She Was Born
#7 Noam With Down Syndrome And Ben-Ben Without Back Legs
#8 Hen And Ran, Diva And Riko – The Dogs That Spent 8 Years In The Shelter
#9 A Boy And A Dog Who Doesn’t Have Legs
