Abused And Neglected, Abandoned And Stray But Tender Souls And Best Friends

by

A year ago, I was honored to volunteer for a photo project for the animal shelter “Let the Animals Live.” I needed to make the stray cats, and abandoned dogs from the shelter look their best for a photo calendar.

Abused Doberman, a dog that lost his back legs in a car accident, a blind cat, a very old and abandoned dog – all of these animal abuse cases have different and unique stories and lives. Just like we.

With these beautiful pictures, I wanted to remind that we are so unique but still so similar. All of us are looking for a warm hug, for a loving glance, for true happiness, for a best friend, for real support. We need someone who will take us as we are and will not judge. And I don’t know who really adopt whom. Look at them – they are so perfect!

More info: Instagram

#1 Ori – Albino With Vision Loss – And Sheleg – A Very Shy Dog

Abused And Neglected, Abandoned And Stray But Tender Souls And Best Friends

#2 Dina With Cerebral Palsy And Benben Without Back Legs

Abused And Neglected, Abandoned And Stray But Tender Souls And Best Friends

#3 Dan With Adhd And Efi – Abused And Neglected Doberman

Abused And Neglected, Abandoned And Stray But Tender Souls And Best Friends

#4 Adi And Shesek – A Blind Cat

Abused And Neglected, Abandoned And Stray But Tender Souls And Best Friends

#5 Benjamin – Was 97 Years Old, May His Memory Be A Blessing, And Bell – 2 Months Old That Was Adopted

Abused And Neglected, Abandoned And Stray But Tender Souls And Best Friends

#6 Amos With Strabismus And Ginger – A Kitten That Lost Her Mother After She Was Born

Abused And Neglected, Abandoned And Stray But Tender Souls And Best Friends

#7 Noam With Down Syndrome And Ben-Ben Without Back Legs

Abused And Neglected, Abandoned And Stray But Tender Souls And Best Friends

#8 Hen And Ran, Diva And Riko – The Dogs That Spent 8 Years In The Shelter

Abused And Neglected, Abandoned And Stray But Tender Souls And Best Friends

#9 A Boy And A Dog Who Doesn’t Have Legs

Abused And Neglected, Abandoned And Stray But Tender Souls And Best Friends

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Is Honest About How Fiancée’s Tattoo Makes Him Feel, She Expected More Appreciation
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
Incredible Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Show A Perfect Combination Of Pop Art And Everyday Objects
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About the ‘Happy Endings’ Cast
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2015
Ink Paintings By Endre Penovac For The Year Of Rooster
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
25 Child Stars Who Passed Away At Tragically Young Ages
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
30 Hospital Christmas Decorations That Show Medical Staff Are The Most Creative People Ever
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.