50 People Who Are Winning Tinder (New Pics)

Using dating apps can often feel like venturing into uncharted territory. How much should you reveal about yourself? Which photos are the most flattering? Should you prioritize looking your best or showcasing your personality on your profile? 

It’s never easy to summarize yourself into a few photos and a brief bio, but there are some Tinder users out there who seem to have mastered the art of crafting an eye-catching profile. So to help any of you single pandas who need a little inspiration for your own dating apps, Bored Panda has scoured the Tinder subreddit to find photos of the most brilliant and hilarious profiles. Keep reading to find a conversation with Florian Höller, the Tinder Mentor, and be sure to upvote all of the users you would swipe right on!

#1 This Bio

Image source: SnooApples5910

#2 Kyle Likes To Go Above And Beyond

Image source: sassylady88

#3 Good Sense Of Humor

Image source: memezzer

#4 Have To Admit She’s Pretty Funny

Image source: buildingseas

#5 I’ve Never Wanted To Go To Couple’s Therapy With A Stranger This Much Before

Image source: gayety

#6 Jarret Is A King

Image source: allinfavorsayhigh

#7 Best Bio

Image source: thegodofhamsters

#8 He’s Funny

Image source: ClearlyShiny

#9 This Made Me Laugh. Filed Away For Future Use

Image source: MobiWan2015

#10 Either Way Would Work. I’m Not Picky

Image source: AntiMacro

#11 I Can’t Stop Laughing At This

Image source: anonymityskey87

#12 At Least She Has A Sense Of Humor

Image source: Nick47254

#13 Immediate Right Swipe. I Was Dying Laughing Because Of This Profile

Image source: Glittering-Ruin-4576

#14 Am I The Only One Who Is A Sucker For Such Bio’s

Image source: vardan_hooda

#15 Definitely Worth A Super Like

Image source: omcgoo

#16 This One Is Clever

Image source: swagishpotato

#17 Not Gonna Lie, That’s A Good Bio

Image source: PoppaV0x

#18 Fostering Men

Image source: kingofthot

#19 Profiles Like This Are The Reason I Joined Tinder

Image source: DJ404E

#20 Gotta Hand It To This Girl’s Great Sense Of Humor

Image source: thomasthehypetrain

#21 This Guy Just Won Online Dating

Image source: Temporary_Oil_3935

#22 This One Made Me Chuckle. Who Hurt You?

Image source: Talstone

#23 I Just Wanted To Show Of My Bio Because I Think It’s Hilarious

Image source: smallLifter

#24 Every. Damn. Time

Image source: Macho_Mans_Ghost

#25 This Tickled My Funny Bone

Image source: 1ronRab

#26 Incredible Bio

Image source: tecman26

#27 This Profile I Came Across

Image source: haloryder

#28 Someone’s Type

Image source: GirlsGoneCultivated

#29 Height Standard

Image source: DaddyPepeElPigelo

#30 Grandma Rocking This Bio

Image source: tivnan1989

#31 4x Matches And Replies With A Simple Trick. Mention You Have A Pet

Image source: AsianSteampunk

#32 This Is By Far The Greatest Profile I Have Ever Seen

Image source: iamdream

#33 Shapeshifter

Image source: Flex_Speedy

#34 Funniest Thing I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: Xoptikdesigns

#35 Men Will Do Anything For A Right Swipe

Image source: comingclutch

#36 This Is Honestly Hilarious

Image source: Aeon_Air

#37 I Would Date Her

Image source: Ohlala-

#38 This Bio

Image source: NatanKatreniok

#39 I Don’t Know Why, But I Thought This Was Funny

Image source: skylerdj

#40 Maybe This Is Why I’m Not Getting Tinder Matches?

Image source: izzyibeam

#41 Here’s My Tinder Profile

Image source: cuissededinde

#42 This Isn’t A Cosplay, Right?

Image source: reddit.com

#43 When Your Profile Tells A Whole Story

Image source: JeezyBreezy12

#44 Brotherly Love

Image source: That_Lone_Wanderer

#45 I Almost Swiped Left After Seeing The First Half Of The Bio

Image source: miezure

#46 Rate My Tinder Picture & Bio

Image source: Komplexs

#47 I Found This Funny Profile

Image source: thatoneirishweeb

#48 The Perfect Match Doesn’t Exist

Image source: TwistedAutism

#49 Found Love In A Hopeless Place

Image source: icearus

#50 I Would Drive Any Distance To Meet This Man

Image source: a_tiny_stranger

