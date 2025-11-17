50 People Who Are Winning Tinder (New Pics)

Using dating apps can often feel like venturing into uncharted territory. How much should you reveal about yourself? Which photos are the most flattering? Should you prioritize looking your best or showcasing your personality on your profile?
It’s never easy to summarize yourself into a few photos and a brief bio, but there are some Tinder users out there who seem to have mastered the art of crafting an eye-catching profile. So to help any of you single pandas who need a little inspiration for your own dating apps, Bored Panda has scoured the Tinder subreddit to find photos of the most brilliant and hilarious profiles. Keep reading to find a conversation with Florian Höller, the Tinder Mentor, and be sure to upvote all of the users you would swipe right on!
#1 This Bio
Image source: SnooApples5910
#2 Kyle Likes To Go Above And Beyond
Image source: sassylady88
#3 Good Sense Of Humor
Image source: memezzer
#4 Have To Admit She’s Pretty Funny
Image source: buildingseas
#5 I’ve Never Wanted To Go To Couple’s Therapy With A Stranger This Much Before
Image source: gayety
#6 Jarret Is A King
Image source: allinfavorsayhigh
#7 Best Bio
Image source: thegodofhamsters
#8 He’s Funny
Image source: ClearlyShiny
#9 This Made Me Laugh. Filed Away For Future Use
Image source: MobiWan2015
#10 Either Way Would Work. I’m Not Picky
Image source: AntiMacro
#11 I Can’t Stop Laughing At This
Image source: anonymityskey87
#12 At Least She Has A Sense Of Humor
Image source: Nick47254
#13 Immediate Right Swipe. I Was Dying Laughing Because Of This Profile
Image source: Glittering-Ruin-4576
#14 Am I The Only One Who Is A Sucker For Such Bio’s
Image source: vardan_hooda
#15 Definitely Worth A Super Like
Image source: omcgoo
#16 This One Is Clever
Image source: swagishpotato
#17 Not Gonna Lie, That’s A Good Bio
Image source: PoppaV0x
#18 Fostering Men
Image source: kingofthot
#19 Profiles Like This Are The Reason I Joined Tinder
Image source: DJ404E
#20 Gotta Hand It To This Girl’s Great Sense Of Humor
Image source: thomasthehypetrain
#21 This Guy Just Won Online Dating
Image source: Temporary_Oil_3935
#22 This One Made Me Chuckle. Who Hurt You?
Image source: Talstone
#23 I Just Wanted To Show Of My Bio Because I Think It’s Hilarious
Image source: smallLifter
#24 Every. Damn. Time
Image source: Macho_Mans_Ghost
#25 This Tickled My Funny Bone
Image source: 1ronRab
#26 Incredible Bio
Image source: tecman26
#27 This Profile I Came Across
Image source: haloryder
#28 Someone’s Type
Image source: GirlsGoneCultivated
#29 Height Standard
Image source: DaddyPepeElPigelo
#30 Grandma Rocking This Bio
Image source: tivnan1989
#31 4x Matches And Replies With A Simple Trick. Mention You Have A Pet
Image source: AsianSteampunk
#32 This Is By Far The Greatest Profile I Have Ever Seen
Image source: iamdream
#33 Shapeshifter
Image source: Flex_Speedy
#34 Funniest Thing I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Xoptikdesigns
#35 Men Will Do Anything For A Right Swipe
Image source: comingclutch
#36 This Is Honestly Hilarious
Image source: Aeon_Air
#37 I Would Date Her
Image source: Ohlala-
#38 This Bio
Image source: NatanKatreniok
#39 I Don’t Know Why, But I Thought This Was Funny
Image source: skylerdj
#40 Maybe This Is Why I’m Not Getting Tinder Matches?
Image source: izzyibeam
#41 Here’s My Tinder Profile
Image source: cuissededinde
#42 This Isn’t A Cosplay, Right?
Image source: reddit.com
#43 When Your Profile Tells A Whole Story
Image source: JeezyBreezy12
#44 Brotherly Love
Image source: That_Lone_Wanderer
#45 I Almost Swiped Left After Seeing The First Half Of The Bio
Image source: miezure
#46 Rate My Tinder Picture & Bio
Image source: Komplexs
#47 I Found This Funny Profile
Image source: thatoneirishweeb
#48 The Perfect Match Doesn’t Exist
Image source: TwistedAutism
#49 Found Love In A Hopeless Place
Image source: icearus
#50 I Would Drive Any Distance To Meet This Man
Image source: a_tiny_stranger
