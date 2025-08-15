93 Pics From People’s “Regrettable Past” That They Can’t Help But Cringe At Now (New Pics)

It’s practically a rite of passage to have at least one chapter of your life where you looked a little cringe.

And while those awkward years happen to almost everyone, most of us keep the photographic evidence locked away. The bad haircuts, the odd fashion choices—buried deep. But maybe they deserve a little more appreciation. After all, they’re the building blocks of personality and a great sense of humor.

On the subreddit “Blunder Years,” people embrace that philosophy, proudly posting their regrettable old photos for the world to see. Keep scrolling for the glorious proof and please, feel free to share your own.

#1 My Sister Asked Me To Post This For Her. She Asked The Babysitter To Make Her Look Like Ernie. She Loved Ernie

Image source: killamcleods

#2 Around 2009 I Got Really Into Photoshopping Myself In Surreal Ways

Image source: Green_Video_9831

#3 My Dad And I Can’t Decide Who Blundered Worse

Image source: janefishdip

#4 I Still Think I’m Avril Lavigne

Image source: Addysonbae

#5 With Permisson, My Partners School Photo 2002

Image source: Jambohh

#6 Prom, 2019. “Date” (Just A Friend) Was Sick, So All I Brought Was This “Cool, Yet Mysterious” Aura

Image source: AnimetheTsundereCat

#7 It Was 2007 And My Very First Car

Image source: dreamdoggydream

#8 16 Year Old Me Lmao. I Ended Up Shaving That Half Mohawk Off In One Solid Piece. And Me Now!!

Image source: skyevalentino

#9 Dorm Room Pics, Sent To My Internet Girlfriend In 2003

Image source: skamunism

#10 My 8th Grade Spring Picture

Image source: loch-jess

#11 Revived My ‘Dead’ 2008 MacBook And Found A Treasure Trove Of Cringe, Nostalgia, And A Photo Of Me Holding My First Daughter For The First Time

Image source: enbeay

#12 In 2004, I Was Madly In Love With My First Laptop – An Acer Travelmate—and The Feeling Was Mutual

Image source: Salty_Primary9761

#13 Soviet Child Preaches The Barbie Dream To The People

Image source: Horror-Wallaby-4498

#14 I Blame My Mom For This One

Image source: Skin_Captain_Nasty

#15 1996 I Sewed My Own Dog Vest And I Loved It So Much

Image source: 781nnylasil

#16 When Your 15yo Swagger Says “Jolly Lesbian Aunt”

Image source: spairoh

#17 A Tiny Peak Into My Childhood Obsession With Michael Jackson (2009-2018)

Image source: serenadesofsirens

#18 17 Year Old Me Dressing Up As Ciel From Black Butler For Senior Prom

Image source: QueenAkemii

#19 Yes, Yes We Did Wear This To A High School Dance…

Image source: ohlovely

#20 I Went As Neytiri For Halloween

Image source: PaigeHart

#21 I Was Obsessed With Honey Bunches Of Oats When I Was 12, So I Edited My Face Onto Each Almond On The Box Using The Family Wii

Image source: clarajane24

#22 Just A Third Grader In ‘93 Heading To A Long Day At The Office

Image source: imlegear

#23 Our 2009 Photo Shoot In My Bedroom, Age 16

Image source: laufree93

#24 I Swear To God, A Fellow Little Girl In Public Asked Her Mom If I Was A Rock Star In This Fit

Image source: cellophanexray

#25 2007. Remember Bathroom Selfies On A Camera?

Image source: chloverleaf

#26 Just Found This Sub. I Love This! Here’s Me 😂

Image source: LJEffect

#27 2005 Myspace Bathroom Mirror Selfie At Grandma’s House With A Samsung Flip Phone. 19 Years Old

Image source: showMeYourYolos

#28 Old Myspace Profile, My Name Was Annamosity

Image source: ajaknna

#29 Speaking Of Halloween Blunders

Image source: millenniumlove

#30 I See Your Viral Youtube Video And Raise You: Almost 1m Views On Middle School Pokemon Video, We Thought We Were Rockstars

Image source: dirtybirdpodcast

#31 Church Youth Group Band Photo Circa 2007

Image source: Bubifromtheblock

#32 Found A Folder On My Grandparents Computer

Image source: haylakess

#33 My Wife And I In 2005, She Liked My Personality

Image source: joeyc923

#34 Literally Begged My Mom To Buy Me This Shirt In A Delia’s In 2009

Image source: buprestibae

#35 (2012) I Was So Happy That My Mum Allowed Me To Do This Ugly Ass Haircut And Considered My Style Very Cool And Unique. And Yes, A Huge Mcr Fan, Of Course

Image source: puravidiot

#36 My Wife, Age 5

Image source: SK477

#37 Me At 15. On The Burner Phone I Bought To Talk To My Boyfriend On After My Mom Took My Phone Away. Pierced My Lips Myself

Image source: SaltishAgenda

#38 I Peaked At 13 (2011)

Image source: Miserable_Touch1171

#39 Went Through A Cats Phase When I Was 11 And Auditioned For Agt In Full Cat Drag 😭

Image source: buprestibae

#40 When I Thought I Was The Coolest Tween In The World For Carrying This Mini Goat Around Everywhere

Image source: BriefSurround6842

#41 What Was I Thinking At 15 Years Old

Image source: SerFattyMcgee

#42 My Favorite Photo Of My Wife As A Child, Circa 2003

Image source: 7DuckFeathers

#43 Me In 2016. I Was Melanie Martinez’s Biggest Fan, I Wore Blue Lipstick And Crybaby Merch To School Every Single Day; Especially For Picture Day

Image source: _mikuko

#44 Circa 2006, My Grandma Paid For Us All To Go To NYC And This Is How I Repaid Her

Image source: a4t2x0

#45 Me Seconds After Throwing One Of The Worst Hissy Fits I Can Remember Because My Parents Would Not Allow Me To Pose With My Bootleg Pikachu Doll At A Funeral In 2006

Image source: Mynameaintjonas

#46 2012. 14 Year Old Me Thought This Was Really Good Photography

Image source: abigolchickensammich

#47 Bleached My Roots Just In Time For Picture Day

Image source: Codename_Dutchess084

#48 My Wife And I, 14 Years Ago, In The Mall… Still Posted On Facebook

Image source: Turbulent-Change7471

#49 This Was My Profile Picture In 2016 Because I Was Very Cool And It Was Important Everyone Knew That I Gave Zero Fucks

Image source: -Living-Dead-Girl-

#50 This Is What “Rizz” Looked Like In The 90’s

Image source: mrcx8d

#51 Me Discovering Photoshop In 2008 Was… Something Else

Image source: gucci-milk

#52 Was Obsessed With Identifying As A ‘Tomboy’.. Pink Walls Were My Parents Choice

Image source: kayls666

#53 My Childhood Best Friend And I Having A Fake Wedding In 2005

Image source: Lady-of-Letters

#54 Midwest Emo, And I Only Let My Friends Cut My Hair

Image source: duogmog

#55 I Have Held On To This For Years Contemplating Posting Here…circa Year 2000

Image source: seasonschange23

#56 My Wife And I At 17 In Our Full Emo/Scene Era

Image source: fanman5000

#57 This Double Exposure Gem

Image source: Chemical-Finger6452

#58 16 Year-Old Me Treating A Local Weatherman Like A Celebrity. Had To Rock My Homestuck Shirt And Self-Cut Hair

Image source: kennybloggins69

#59 I Took So Many Selfies. I Posted Them On A Separate Facebook So My Brothers Wouldn’t Bug Me About How Cringe They Were. I Now Agree With Them

Image source: Zephyrus_Phaedra

#60 Had A Rent Inspection The Next Day, Late 2000s

Image source: jane_doe_john

#61 I Considered Myself A Great Fashionista

Image source: ServiceFinal952

#62 I Thought A Photo Shoot With Terrible Outfits And Anal Beads, Distastefully On Gravestones, Was Cute In Hs

Image source: Dramatic-Opinion1403

#63 Met The Hand Model From The Og Twilight Book Cover. Team Edward? No. Team Jacob? Meh. We’re Team Hand Model Over Here, Baby

Image source: whoreforchalupas

#64 That One Time I Was Featured In The Local Newspaper😂

Image source: Routine_Matter877

#65 I Really Thought It Was Ok To Have A Full Head Of Dreads As A 16 Year Old White Girl, I’m So Glad Those Days Are Over And My Hairs Grown Out

Image source: IndependenceLive7949

#66 Skrillex Had Just Blown Up, And I Told A Girl I Had A Big Crush On That I’d Shave Half My Head For The Last Day Of Middle School For Her (2012)

Image source: Kiaaawey

#67 My Mom Dressed Me Up For An Event

Image source: psychedelic_owl420

#68 15 And Obsessed With Fight Club. Found The Cigarette On The Ground

Image source: fr0xn

#69 7 Year Old Me In 2011 During Ash Wednesday As Kobe Bryant…. In Black Face

Image source: Papa_Smjordeig

#70 To This Day I’m Still Not Photogenic

Image source: Throfari

#71 My Friend And I Were Never Invited To Parties And We Didn’t Drink. So We Took These Photos And Posted Them To Facebook To Look Like We Did 😂

Image source: Complete_Mine5530

#72 Me After I Discovered Photoshop In The Early 2010s

Image source: dslryan

#73 It’s The Year 2000 And It’s My 16th Birthday

Image source: Dstareternl

#74 I Didn’t Get The Memo

Image source: Hefty-Orchid-666

#75 Just Found This Sub, Inspired Me To Look Through My Old Fb Pics

Image source: queef-stew

#76 I Was A Picnic Table

Image source: abbybu

#77 Circa 2008

Image source: LilDragon2991

#78 My Dad And I Pokémon Go Hunting In 2016. I Was 14 In This Picture And Looked Like A 50 Year Old Divorced Female Alcoholic

Image source: madmagazines

#79 I Was Told I Should Post Here, So Here’s The Glory That Is Me At 16

Image source: __lolbruh

#80 Year 7 Picture Day (2009, Age 12). I Had Cut My Hair To Look Like Alice From Twilight. Close, But No Cigar

Image source: sarahsnacksalot

#81 My Mom Just Sent This To Me, And I Guess Now Everyone Else Has To See It Too…

Image source: damnit__danni

#82 My Old Facebook Chats With My First GF (For 5 Days)

Image source: Old-Reference-2647

#83 Senior Year, 2002

Image source: her_cupcakes

#84 Family Vacation To Disney World. Wore This Fedora / Vest Combo Everyday For The Week. The Concierge Said He Didn’t Trust Me

Image source: yoyomaisapunk

#85 Retired Scene Kid Here. Honourable Mention To My Bed, And Drop Dead

Image source: catxcakes

#86 Got Into My Photobucket Today

Image source: richj43

#87 Me And My Brothers Use To Love Giving An Unannounced ‘Show’ To Our Family

Image source: Dougiewoolley

#88 What In The Under Shirt Was I Doing In High School. 2009-2012

Image source: apex_tiger_ttv

#89 My Dad Sent Me This Picture The Other Day. I Was 17

Image source: hernkate

#90 2009- I Was 15 And Thought Noel Fielding Would See This And Fall In Love With Me

Image source: MillieHasFreezerBurn

#91 My First Kesha Concert 15 Years Ago Wearing A Walmart Fedora And “I Love My BFF” Bracelet 😭 And The Most Awkward Poses…to My 10th Show Today

Image source: Complete_Mine5530

#92 Ask And You Shall Receive…my Entire Life Is A Kesha Phase (Don’t Miss Last Few Photos They’re More Recent 😉)

Image source: Complete_Mine5530

#93 I Was In High School During The Bangerz Era…

Image source: WiseBroccoli2

