93 Pics From People’s “Regrettable Past” That They Can’t Help But Cringe At Now (New Pics)

It’s practically a rite of passage to have at least one chapter of your life where you looked a little cringe.
And while those awkward years happen to almost everyone, most of us keep the photographic evidence locked away. The bad haircuts, the odd fashion choices—buried deep. But maybe they deserve a little more appreciation. After all, they’re the building blocks of personality and a great sense of humor.
On the subreddit “Blunder Years,” people embrace that philosophy, proudly posting their regrettable old photos for the world to see. Keep scrolling for the glorious proof and please, feel free to share your own.
#1 My Sister Asked Me To Post This For Her. She Asked The Babysitter To Make Her Look Like Ernie. She Loved Ernie
#2 Around 2009 I Got Really Into Photoshopping Myself In Surreal Ways
#3 My Dad And I Can’t Decide Who Blundered Worse
#4 I Still Think I’m Avril Lavigne
#5 With Permisson, My Partners School Photo 2002
#6 Prom, 2019. “Date” (Just A Friend) Was Sick, So All I Brought Was This “Cool, Yet Mysterious” Aura
#7 It Was 2007 And My Very First Car
#8 16 Year Old Me Lmao. I Ended Up Shaving That Half Mohawk Off In One Solid Piece. And Me Now!!
#9 Dorm Room Pics, Sent To My Internet Girlfriend In 2003
#10 My 8th Grade Spring Picture
#11 Revived My ‘Dead’ 2008 MacBook And Found A Treasure Trove Of Cringe, Nostalgia, And A Photo Of Me Holding My First Daughter For The First Time
#12 In 2004, I Was Madly In Love With My First Laptop – An Acer Travelmate—and The Feeling Was Mutual
#13 Soviet Child Preaches The Barbie Dream To The People
#14 I Blame My Mom For This One
#15 1996 I Sewed My Own Dog Vest And I Loved It So Much
#16 When Your 15yo Swagger Says “Jolly Lesbian Aunt”
#17 A Tiny Peak Into My Childhood Obsession With Michael Jackson (2009-2018)
#18 17 Year Old Me Dressing Up As Ciel From Black Butler For Senior Prom
#19 Yes, Yes We Did Wear This To A High School Dance…
#20 I Went As Neytiri For Halloween
#21 I Was Obsessed With Honey Bunches Of Oats When I Was 12, So I Edited My Face Onto Each Almond On The Box Using The Family Wii
#22 Just A Third Grader In ‘93 Heading To A Long Day At The Office
#23 Our 2009 Photo Shoot In My Bedroom, Age 16
#24 I Swear To God, A Fellow Little Girl In Public Asked Her Mom If I Was A Rock Star In This Fit
#25 2007. Remember Bathroom Selfies On A Camera?
#26 Just Found This Sub. I Love This! Here’s Me 😂
#27 2005 Myspace Bathroom Mirror Selfie At Grandma’s House With A Samsung Flip Phone. 19 Years Old
#28 Old Myspace Profile, My Name Was Annamosity
#29 Speaking Of Halloween Blunders
#30 I See Your Viral Youtube Video And Raise You: Almost 1m Views On Middle School Pokemon Video, We Thought We Were Rockstars
#31 Church Youth Group Band Photo Circa 2007
#32 Found A Folder On My Grandparents Computer
#33 My Wife And I In 2005, She Liked My Personality
#34 Literally Begged My Mom To Buy Me This Shirt In A Delia’s In 2009
#35 (2012) I Was So Happy That My Mum Allowed Me To Do This Ugly Ass Haircut And Considered My Style Very Cool And Unique. And Yes, A Huge Mcr Fan, Of Course
#36 My Wife, Age 5
#37 Me At 15. On The Burner Phone I Bought To Talk To My Boyfriend On After My Mom Took My Phone Away. Pierced My Lips Myself
#38 I Peaked At 13 (2011)
#39 Went Through A Cats Phase When I Was 11 And Auditioned For Agt In Full Cat Drag 😭
#40 When I Thought I Was The Coolest Tween In The World For Carrying This Mini Goat Around Everywhere
#41 What Was I Thinking At 15 Years Old
#42 My Favorite Photo Of My Wife As A Child, Circa 2003
#43 Me In 2016. I Was Melanie Martinez’s Biggest Fan, I Wore Blue Lipstick And Crybaby Merch To School Every Single Day; Especially For Picture Day
#44 Circa 2006, My Grandma Paid For Us All To Go To NYC And This Is How I Repaid Her
#45 Me Seconds After Throwing One Of The Worst Hissy Fits I Can Remember Because My Parents Would Not Allow Me To Pose With My Bootleg Pikachu Doll At A Funeral In 2006
#46 2012. 14 Year Old Me Thought This Was Really Good Photography
#47 Bleached My Roots Just In Time For Picture Day
#48 My Wife And I, 14 Years Ago, In The Mall… Still Posted On Facebook
#49 This Was My Profile Picture In 2016 Because I Was Very Cool And It Was Important Everyone Knew That I Gave Zero Fucks
#50 This Is What “Rizz” Looked Like In The 90’s
#51 Me Discovering Photoshop In 2008 Was… Something Else
#52 Was Obsessed With Identifying As A ‘Tomboy’.. Pink Walls Were My Parents Choice
#53 My Childhood Best Friend And I Having A Fake Wedding In 2005
#54 Midwest Emo, And I Only Let My Friends Cut My Hair
#55 I Have Held On To This For Years Contemplating Posting Here…circa Year 2000
#56 My Wife And I At 17 In Our Full Emo/Scene Era
#57 This Double Exposure Gem
#58 16 Year-Old Me Treating A Local Weatherman Like A Celebrity. Had To Rock My Homestuck Shirt And Self-Cut Hair
#59 I Took So Many Selfies. I Posted Them On A Separate Facebook So My Brothers Wouldn’t Bug Me About How Cringe They Were. I Now Agree With Them
#60 Had A Rent Inspection The Next Day, Late 2000s
#61 I Considered Myself A Great Fashionista
#62 I Thought A Photo Shoot With Terrible Outfits And Anal Beads, Distastefully On Gravestones, Was Cute In Hs
#63 Met The Hand Model From The Og Twilight Book Cover. Team Edward? No. Team Jacob? Meh. We’re Team Hand Model Over Here, Baby
#64 That One Time I Was Featured In The Local Newspaper😂
#65 I Really Thought It Was Ok To Have A Full Head Of Dreads As A 16 Year Old White Girl, I’m So Glad Those Days Are Over And My Hairs Grown Out
#66 Skrillex Had Just Blown Up, And I Told A Girl I Had A Big Crush On That I’d Shave Half My Head For The Last Day Of Middle School For Her (2012)
#67 My Mom Dressed Me Up For An Event
#68 15 And Obsessed With Fight Club. Found The Cigarette On The Ground
#69 7 Year Old Me In 2011 During Ash Wednesday As Kobe Bryant…. In Black Face
#70 To This Day I’m Still Not Photogenic
#71 My Friend And I Were Never Invited To Parties And We Didn’t Drink. So We Took These Photos And Posted Them To Facebook To Look Like We Did 😂
#72 Me After I Discovered Photoshop In The Early 2010s
#73 It’s The Year 2000 And It’s My 16th Birthday
#74 I Didn’t Get The Memo
#75 Just Found This Sub, Inspired Me To Look Through My Old Fb Pics
#76 I Was A Picnic Table
#77 Circa 2008
#78 My Dad And I Pokémon Go Hunting In 2016. I Was 14 In This Picture And Looked Like A 50 Year Old Divorced Female Alcoholic
#79 I Was Told I Should Post Here, So Here’s The Glory That Is Me At 16
#80 Year 7 Picture Day (2009, Age 12). I Had Cut My Hair To Look Like Alice From Twilight. Close, But No Cigar
#81 My Mom Just Sent This To Me, And I Guess Now Everyone Else Has To See It Too…
#82 My Old Facebook Chats With My First GF (For 5 Days)
#83 Senior Year, 2002
#84 Family Vacation To Disney World. Wore This Fedora / Vest Combo Everyday For The Week. The Concierge Said He Didn’t Trust Me
#85 Retired Scene Kid Here. Honourable Mention To My Bed, And Drop Dead
#86 Got Into My Photobucket Today
#87 Me And My Brothers Use To Love Giving An Unannounced ‘Show’ To Our Family
#88 What In The Under Shirt Was I Doing In High School. 2009-2012
#89 My Dad Sent Me This Picture The Other Day. I Was 17
#90 2009- I Was 15 And Thought Noel Fielding Would See This And Fall In Love With Me
#91 My First Kesha Concert 15 Years Ago Wearing A Walmart Fedora And “I Love My BFF” Bracelet 😭 And The Most Awkward Poses…to My 10th Show Today
#92 Ask And You Shall Receive…my Entire Life Is A Kesha Phase (Don’t Miss Last Few Photos They’re More Recent 😉)
#93 I Was In High School During The Bangerz Era…
