20 Top-Rated Mattresses and Real User Experiences

Looking for a perfect mattress to give you that blissful night’s sleep? We’re here to help! Our carefully curated list of 20 top-rated mattresses from across the web offers you a wide range of preferences and needs. What’s more, we complement our list with real user experiences, offering you unbiased, authentic reviews to help you make an informed decision. From memory foam mattresses that contour your body to innerspring ones that provide excellent support, we’ve got you covered.
#1 Copper Dreams: Sleepyhead’s Copper Topper Turns Your Mattress Into A Sleep Haven!
Mattress topper review: “We purchased the 2″ Copper Topper for our son for college – he absolutely LOVES it. He said it feels just like his bed at home and is about 7 hours away, so that makes us feel good. He really loves it. I see friends that purchased cheaper toppers are complaining about theirs, but our son is thrilled with it so far!” – Carey S.
Image source: sleepyheadusa.com
#2 Upgrade Your Comfort Zone With Mywoolly® Latex Mattress Topper!
Mattress topper review: “I’ve done some research on hypoallergenic products and read that wool is naturally resistant to dust mites, and is able to react to fluctuations in your body temperature due to tiny pockets of air within the fibers that circulate heat. This means that wool will keep you warm when your body is cold, and cool when it’s hot. As usual – Google was not wrong, the products of real wool indeed make a difference and this topper is great just like that. I am a wool fan now.” – Jacob Hudson
Image source: sleepandbeyond.com
#3 Double The Comfort: Amore Luxury 2-Sided Hybrid Latex Mattress !
Mattress review: “These 2-sided mattresses are so hard to find these days till I found this Amore brand. Not only is their price competitive with a 1-sided mattress, their quality looks better than most that I’ve seen in retail stores. And no complaints on comfort either. Glad I got a better price on a mattress that is more comfortable and will out last any 1-sided mattress.” – Emily Brunner
Image source: amorebeds.com
#4 Dream Deeper With Spoon Sleep: The 13″ Hybrid Mattress For Ultimate Comfort!
Mattress review: “I’m a back-sleeper and side-sleeper, and my husband is a stomach-sleeper. It’s been SO HARD to find a mattress that suits both of us well. The Spoon King mattress is the third mattress I’ve bought in five years and is by far my favorite! I’m so glad we got it. It isn’t too squishy where it doesn’t support you, and it doesn’t get so hot like my old 100% foam mattresses did. I’m also 7 months pregnant right now, and this mattress is an absolute gift for an aching back and shifting body at a time when you’re encouraged to sleep on your left side. I wish I had this in my first pregnancy!” – Monica M
Image source: spoonsleep.com
#5 Chill All Night With Out Cold™ Perfect Fit Mattress From Ilovepillow!
Mattress review: “This is the best mattress I have ever slept on. Very cooling and tje comfort and support are perfect. We love it ” – Terri
Image source: ilovepillow.com
#6 Emma Original Mattress: Where Every Night Feels Like Sleeping On A Cloud!
Mattress review: “The 365-night trial offered by the company allowed me to fully experience the mattress’s comfort and suitability. It’s reassuring to have ample time to decide if it’s the right fit for me. The company’s confidence in their product shines through this extensive trial period.” – Mia T.
Image source: emma-sleep.com
#7 Dream Greener With Zinus Green Tea Zest Mattress: 10 Inches Of Pure Bliss!
Mattress review: “The price itself is really great, for a king! If you like really soft you’ll like this, too soft for me but instead of buying a topper to make it firmer, I just flipped the mattress over!! Perfect fix, somehow the bottom is nice a firm ! Now I have two options if I want soft flip it one way, if I want it firm, flip it to the bottom. Very happy with my purchase.” – Sabrina lanshe
Image source: samsclub.com
#8 Casper Original Foam Mattress: Where Dreams And Comfort Collide!
Review: “’I’ve struggled to sleep for about 3 years now after my injury to my back. I’m a big side sleeper but over the years on my other mattresses it’s hurt to sleep on my side. I’ve had multiple mattress toppers and mattresses. Though it helped a little I still had pain in my back and in my hips and shoulder. With my original Casper I’ve relieved that pain that use to have me tossing and turning mixed with a nice firmness that doesn’t let my back get put into an uncomfortable position. I absolutely love my Casper” – Joe P.
Image source: casper.com
#9 Snooze Frosty: Ghostbed Luxe, Your Coolest Napping Nook!
Mattreess review: “Good for a heavier side sleeper due to the memory foam conforming under the pressure, yet supportive enough for my back sleeping partner. It also gives that memory foam “sink-in” feel which I love, but the bounce layer makes you much less “stuck” when you do want to move around compared to my last all memory foam mattress.” – Stephane B.
Image source: ghostbed.com
#10 Breathe Easy, Sleep Deeply: Airweave Mattress 30, Your Airy Dreamland
Mattress review: ” It applies the correct pressure and support to all areas of your body as you lay sleeping, regardless of the position” – Jen M.
Image source: airweave.com
#11 Keetsa Pillow Plus® Topper: Because Your Sleep Deserves An Extra Plus Of Comfort!
Mattress review: “The Keetsa mattress was recommended to us by out physical therapist to help our backs. We tried a different brand initially and had to return. But the Keetsa has been amazing. We even bought another one for out guest bedroom , and our guests say they have never slept better!” – Anda K.
Image source: keetsa.com
#12 Nap Naturally: Serenade’s Organic Hybrid Mattress, Where Dreams Bloom!
Review: “Naturepedic has changed all of those issues on the first night of sleeping on our new mattress. We both slept thru the night (which hadn’t happened in some time) we woke up feeling refreshed, no headaches, no aches and pains. No sick sluggish feeling. This mattress is so comfortable it feels like you are on a cloud soft yet firm perfect support. Your body temperature stays level. No more hot nights . Feels so good to wake feeling well and energized! Quality is above any mattress brand out there. HIGHLY HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS BRAND!! You wont regret it.” – Kathy
Image source: naturepedic.com
#13 Night, Night To Tossing: Dreamy Memory Foam Mattress Awaits At Sweetnight!
Mattress review: “Great mattress for the priceThe price and quality of this mattress were both great. We got this for my 8 year old who is very picky on how firm/soft he likes to sleep. Since this had multiple firmness options in one it was perfect for him.” – Andrew Rothlisberger
Image source: sweetnight.com
#14 Dream Clean With Happsy Organic Mattress: Where Comfort Meets Nature!
Mattress review: “Look no further than Happsy if you are in need for an organic toxins free and comfortable mattress. Bought a king sized one 3 months ago and we’ve been sleeping like babies since then! Life changing. Very happy with this purchase so far!” – Areen
Image source: happsy.com
#15 Snooze In Style: 10 Inch Mattress With Luxe Jacquard Fabric Cover !
Review: “A few weeks ago I ordered the 12 inch version of this mattress and it blew me away. I needed another as I was outfitting bunk beds, but I did not want the top bunk to have a mattress quite as thick. I was lucky to find a thinner version and I did not sacrifice comfort that is noticeable so far. I don’t have the bunk bed set up just yet as we are moving and changing floors, but this mattress is working out wonderfully even though it’s temporarily in my dining room. It’s a soft yet dense memory foam feel that is luxurious and amazing at this price point.” – MBA Squared
Image source: costway.com
#16 Sleep Cleaner With Placidity: Bamboo Charcoal Foam Mattress For Pure Zzz’s!
Mattress review: “Extra comfortable, I was able to set it up myself. This mattress is so nice, I sleep like a baby without lying it’s been a great purchase. I have used it for a month now and have zero complains. Need to give it a try!!” – Anamaris Hernandez
Image source: novilla.net
#17 Elevate Your Sleep: Dive Into The Paterson 12 In. Hybrid Mattress Fit For A Queen!
Mattress review: “The mattress has changed our sleep and made it enjoyable again. Our bodies aren’t sore upon waking and we sleep well throughout the night. The adjustable base has helped our breathing during sleep and decreased back pain.” – Darin and Mary Ann
Image source: homedepot.com
#18 Brewing Zzz’s: Original Green Tea Mattress, Your Recipe For Restful Sleep!
Mattress review: “I 1st slept on the mattress when visiting an out town friend. After 2 days I notice my shoulder was aching anymore. She told me the name of mattress & I made an immediate purchase when I returned home. That was 2 years ago & I am still happy & feeling sore no more!” – Denise W
Image source: zinus.com
#19 Layla Hybrid Mattress: Where Dreamy Comfort Meets Innovative Design!
Mattress review: “I love it! I sleep a restful sleep all night now and don’t toss and turn all night!” – Tamie M.
Image source: laylasleep.com
#20 Embrace Eco-Friendly Dreams With Sleepez’s 100% Natural Latex Mattress!
Mattress review: “We purchased the Natural King size 10″ with split firm, medium, soft. This mattress feels soft yet firm and extremely supportive….. Sounds confusing, I know….. Having the layers split at all three levels keeps feeling the others motions to a minimum. This mattress also breathes like none other. Also the shredded latex pillows are amazing. Best mattress I’ve ever slept on……seem to be highly adaptable for most sleeping styles.” – Aaron D.
Image source: sleepez.com
Follow Us