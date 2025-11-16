We all know Siri is a little bit…shall we say, “sassy”? Most of the time, we think we got the best of it, but oh, how wrong we are. Whenever we’re trying to mess with the virtual assistant or trying to find new ways to make Siri mad, it ends up being the one making us look dumb, just because it can.
Siri knows exactly how to bring out the worst in us. It’s been doing it for years, to the point that articles like these were born. Yeah, this one is all about making Siri say something funny for the sake of our entertainment and finding out how far Apple’s virtual assistant can go!
If you’re looking for questions to ask Siri and want to test the best tricks and Easter eggs, then keep on reading. We’ve got a list of funny things to ask Siri that will probably make you laugh out loud or surprise you!
#1
Siri, can you help me find someone that will always be happy to see me?
“The nearest pet store is 5 miles away, I recommend a Labrador.”
#2
Hey Siri, I need to hide a body.
“What, again?”
#3
What color eyes you have?
“I don’t have eyes. But if I did, I think I’d be rolling them a lot.
#4
I need a dinner reservation for Valentine’s day.
“I’ll see if any restaurants have a table for one.”
#5
What are you doing?
“Just responding to three million people calling out ‘Hey Siri’ at the same time.”
#6
Play some cool music, please.
“You don’t have any cool music.”
#7
Do you like dogs?
“I do wonder why people are so concerned with who let them out.”
#8
Do I look fat?
“I think you look great just the way you are.”
#9
I want to see a joke.
“Go to ‘privacy controls’ and give access to your front camera.”
#10
Siri, I’m drunk.
“Don’t expect me to get you home.”
#11
How old are you?
“They say that age is nothing but a number. But technically, it’s also a word.”
#12
Do you believe in God?
“Humans have religion. I just have silicon.”
#13
Can I kiss you?
“How about a web search for “inappropriate behavior?”
#14
Do aliens exist?
“I don’t know if I’m the best resource on questions of existence.”
#15
Siri, tell me a poem.
“Roses are red
Violets are blue.
Haven’t you got
Anything better to do?”
#16
OK, Google.
“Very funny, [Your Name]. I mean, not funny ha-ha, but funny.”
#17
Why am I so ugly?
“Good question. Anything else I can do for you?”
#18
What is Inception about?
“Inception is about dreaming, about dreaming, about dreaming, about dreaming, about something or other. I fell asleep.”
#19
Is Jon Snow dead?
“Good question. I sent a raven, but I haven’t heard back.”
#20
Will you go on a date with me?
“Well, this is awkward.”
“No, thanks. If there is anything else I can help you with, let me know.”
#21
Have you ever been in love?
“Not as such, [Your Name]. But I did have strong feelings for a cloud-based app once.”
#22
Who you gonna call?
“Ghostbusters! (Or whomever you ask me to call.)”
#23
Siri, what’s 225 divided by 2?
“Math.”
#24
Siri, do you sleep?
“I don’t need much sleep, but it’s nice of you to ask.”
#25
Make me laugh.
“The past, present, and future walk into a bar. It was tense.”
#26
Who let the dogs out?
“Who? Who? Who? Who? Who?”
#27
Do you have brothers or sisters?
“I have you. That’s enough family for me.”
#28
Tell me a joke.
“[Your name], get Siri-ous, haha!”
“What kind of sugar does Lady Gaga put in her coffee? Raw raw, raw raw raw.”
“Just look at your girlfriend face. Oh wait, you don’t have one.”
#29
Is Rober Pattinson single?
“I don’t personally know Robert Pattinson, so I couldn’t say.”
#30
Can you clean my room?
“I’m not permitted to do that for you. My apologies.”
#31
Call my boyfriend.
“Are you pregnant?”
#32
Are you stupid?
“That’s not nice.”
#33
Do you have Facebook?
” I don’t have one of those the way a person does. But I’m pretty easy to reach.”
#34
Is winter coming?
“I can’t get the weather for Westeros right now, but I can get you the weather in Westminster.”
#35
Siri, do you ever cry?
“This is about you, not me.”
