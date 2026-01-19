NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 19-January-2026

by

Looking for today’s NYT Connections answers and hints?

Each morning, we unveil tailored solutions and clues to help you breeze through the daily word puzzle.

Whether racing the clock or grappling with a tricky category, our concise breakdowns keep you a step ahead in each session.

Outsmart the grid by revealing the hidden connections below.

What Is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is the New York Times’ daily word game that tests your pattern‑spotting skills.

Every morning, you see a four-by-four grid of 16 seemingly unrelated words. Your mission is to sort them into four thematically linked groups of four.

To keep things engaging:

A Hint For Today’s Connections Categories

Need a little nudge? Check out these helpful hints to get you started on today’s Connections puzzle.

Today’s Connections Categories

These are the themes behind today’s grid. Use them to guide your guesses.

Today’s Connections Answers

Stuck or want to confirm your guesses? Here are the full answers to today’s NYT Connections puzzle.

Want more daily connection challenges? Check out our NYT Connections hub for recent puzzles, hints, and solutions.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Unsolved Mysteries That Have Folks Scratching Their Brains To This Day
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
20 Toys Under $20 That Look Way More Expensive And Fun Than They Actually Are
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2025
Hey, Pandas, What’s The Strangest Place Name You Have Ever Been To? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
UK Civil Service Says Exactly What They Think Of Boris Johnson Backing Up His Adviser On Their Twitter Account
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is An Uncommon Activity You Really Enjoy? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Woman Is Unsure Whether To Stay With Her Generally Useless Boyfriend, While Netizens Say “Run”
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025