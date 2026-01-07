“No Way This Was Approved”: Zendaya’s Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Draws Harsh Fan Reactions

by

Zendaya’s newest wax figure has officially entered the spotlight, and not everyone is impressed.

On January 6, Madame Tussauds New York unveiled its latest likeness of the Euphoria star, taking inspiration from her red-carpet appearance at a Dune: Part Two fan event in Mexico.

The museum’s Instagram caption reads, “Red-carpet poise, star power on display. Zendaya’s newest figure has entered the spotlight at Madame Tussauds New York.”

While the museum praised the figure as a celebration of Zendaya’s cultural impact, viewers across social media platforms quickly scrutinized every detail.

“No way this was approved,” wrote one netizen.

Zendaya’s latest Madame Tussauds wax figure took inspiration from the Dune: Part Two Mexico fan event in 2024

Image credits: zendaya

According to the museum, Zendaya’s wax figure is the result of a “meticulous years-long process”, involving more than 20 artists.

“Zendaya has earned her place among today’s most recognizable and respected stars,” said Tiago Mogadouro, General Manager of Madame Tussauds New York.

“This figure is a tribute to her lasting impact on both entertainment and fashion.”

Image credits: madametussaudsusa

The 29-year-old actress wore a brown turtleneck cropped top and a matching skirt with thigh slits at the Mexico fan event.

Interestingly, the wax statue included her horizontal oval diamond engagement ring, even though she was not engaged to Tom Holland at the time.

The couple later got engaged in early January 2025 after the Spider-Man star proposed at one of Zendaya’s family homes over the holidays.

Image credits: arianatorswildt

Image credits: fgsden

Image credits: madametussaudsusa

While the wax institution presented their work with pride, social media users were far less convinced. Many pointed out the missing facial features, while others noticed oddly sculpted details.

“That looks nothing like her,” one person wrote.

“Something is off. Can’t put my finger on it,” another added, “They did her dirty,” commented a third.

Image credits: Getty/Angel Delgad

“I’ve got a question though, you see that part sticking out, what is it?” one user asked, while another bluntly said, “Is that a bulge?”

Some fans defended the waxwork, with one quipping, “I legit thought they were both wax figures! This is the BEST one they’ve done,” while another declared, “Zendaya’s presence is iconic, even in wax form.”

Apparently, Zendaya is no stranger to wax figure controversy.

This isn’t the first time Zendaya’s Madame Tussauds wax figure has sparked online debate

Image credits: Getty/Medios y Media

In 2022, Madame Tussauds London unveiled a Zendaya wax statue inspired by her 2016 appearance at the Humane Society of the United States’ To the Rescue Gala. At the event, the star wore a striking fuchsia pink Christian Siriano pantsuit.

However, her waxwork received mixed reactions as some praised the styling while others were far less kind.

Image credits: Nancykharb2

“Oh god… redo it. That is NOT Zendaya,” one critic wrote.

“Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant?” another joked.

One user even questioned whether the statue resembled someone else entirely, asking if it looked more like Kylie Jenner than Zendaya.

Madame Tussauds has a long history of failed waxworks featuring world-renowned stars

Image credits: Getty/Michael Kovac

Zendaya is not the only celebrity to suffer the wrath of disappointed fans. Surprisingly, Madame Tussauds has repeatedly gone viral for figures that failed to impress the viewers.

For instance, in 2017, a Beyonce’s wax figure displayed in Canada was widely mocked, with one fan stating, “Me still looking for the real Beyonce wax figure cause this ain’t it.”

Another upsetting example is Dwayne Johnson, who famously called out a Paris museum for lightening his skin tone.

Image credits: fazpo

Image credits: fazpo

Image credits: eshita

“For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris, France so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements—starting with my skin color,” Johnson wrote.

His remark prompted the venue to publicly admit the figure was “whiter than it should’ve been.”

Image credits: madametussaudsusa

Even figures of Prince William and Kate Middleton at a Polish wax museum drew ridicule for exaggerated features that left visitors upset.

As one commenter summed up the broader issue while reacting to Zendaya’s figure, adding, “I find all of these so creepy. They always give uncanny valley vibes.”

 “No way, that’s not her,” said one netizen 

Image credits: NkechiKwenu

Image credits: DeDocJeremy

Image credits: CHICOW3B

Image credits: winniedydx

Image credits: JustNikoB

Image credits: z_ro_is_here

Image credits: AmanTya83796772

Image credits: TheBullWeb3

Image credits: givememercys

