Hey Pandas, What Weird Things Do People Do That You Hate? (Closed)

by

Brushing teeth before breakfast, milk before cereal, etc.

#1

In my school I hate people who will randomly stop in the hallway to talk to a friend, especially when in big groups which block most of the hallway. I also hate being trapped behind slow walkers.

#2

Stopping in doorways in public places, ask me a question then ask another when I haven’t finished answering the first one, loudly bringing up stuff from their lungs-so gross, ppl who block the rt turn lane when they are going straight

#3

Yawning really loudly

#4

When someone is only a little scared of something and they say they have a phobia of that thing.

Ex: Spiders. I have a friend who says she has a phobia of spiders (arachnophobia) when she just doesn’t like touching them.

