Hey Pandas, What Weird Things Do People Do That You Hate? (Closed)

Brushing teeth before breakfast, milk before cereal, etc.
#1
In my school I hate people who will randomly stop in the hallway to talk to a friend, especially when in big groups which block most of the hallway. I also hate being trapped behind slow walkers.
#2
Stopping in doorways in public places, ask me a question then ask another when I haven’t finished answering the first one, loudly bringing up stuff from their lungs-so gross, ppl who block the rt turn lane when they are going straight
#3
Yawning really loudly
#4
When someone is only a little scared of something and they say they have a phobia of that thing.
Ex: Spiders. I have a friend who says she has a phobia of spiders (arachnophobia) when she just doesn’t like touching them.
