“Just To Prove I Was Tough”: Everyone Makes Mistakes, But These 47 People’s Stupid Injury Stories Hurt To Read

We all have scars. Some of them represent our survival through the toughest moments in our lives. Others are embarrassing reminders that we can get hurt in the dumbest ways possible. And we’re definitely not alone. Some internet users find it cathartic to open up about their silliest failures online.
Bored Panda has collected people’s funniest stories about the stupid ways they got injured, and they are all incredibly relatable. Read on for a good laugh and a whole lot of empathy.
#1
Image source: lilsaddam
#2
Image source: unknown
#3
Image source: polish-polisher, Pagan-za
Scars themselves are part of your body’s natural healing process after your skin has been damaged. In a nutshell, your skin grows new tissue, mainly using collagen, to fill in the gaps caused by your injuries.
The vast majority of people have some type of scars. However, not all scars are equal. As the Cleveland Clinic points out, some scars can fade away over time. Others, however, can look aesthetically displeasing, might make it difficult for you to move, can cause pain, and may require treatment.
#4
Image source: Domoradzka
#5
Image source: Vnv_23
#6
Image source: unknown
There are different treatments for scars, such as dermabrasion (removing the top layer of skin to soften and smooth scars), injections, laser treatments, pressure therapy, scar-revision surgery, and using creams and ointments.
In the meantime, if you get injured, there are some simple ways that you can reduce the risk of scarring. It’s important that you speak with your doctor about caring for your wound first, though.
But broadly speaking, you should clean your wound to wash out the germs, and change your bandages often. You should keep your wound moist, for example, with petroleum jelly, to prevent it from becoming dry and scabbing over. Moreover, protect your injury from the sun, as it can darken your scar.
Meanwhile, your diet matters, too. If your body lacks protein and vitamins C and D, your scarring can worsen.
#7
Image source: postmoderngeisha
#8
Image source: Bubbblelicious
#9
Image source: poopellar
Everyone makes mistakes. They are an absolutely unavoidable part of life! While you can’t control everything that happens to you and around you, there are two areas where you do have at least some control.
For one, you can control how you respond to difficult situations and major setbacks. You can either ruminate and beat yourself up over messing up or accept and embrace what has happened. The healthy thing to do is to process your emotions. The unhealthy thing to do is to ignore your feelings and allow your embarrassment to turn into deep-seated shame.
But that’s easier said than done. Many of us have been in situations where we can’t stop blaming ourselves for doing something stupid, even if we did the best that we could with the information we had at the time.
#10
Image source: ronnyrox
#11
Image source: notmytype_xoxo
#12
Image source: spatial_wizard
Secondly, you decide what lessons to take away from your mistakes. If you have a growth-oriented mindset, you can view your failures as learning opportunities that will, hopefully, help you be better prepared to tackle similar challenges next time.
In a nutshell, someone with a growth mindset believes that their skills, talents, and capacities can be improved over time. This leads to more success in life.
#13
Image source: lovesbreadtakesdumpz
#14
Image source: Carsto_2
#15
Image source: calamityjane515
Meanwhile, individuals with a fixed mindset believe the opposite. They think that they can’t meaningfully learn, improve, and develop, no matter how hard they try.
According to Psychology Today, people with a fixed mindset tend to get stuck thinking the same difficult thoughts, like “I’m not good at anything. I always strike out. Everyone else does better than I do.” From their perspective, it’s “too late” for them to try to learn anything new because they will “fail anyway.”
What’s more, they feel inferior to other people and envy them for achieving success easily.
#16
Image source: Illogical4th
#17
Image source: anazambrano
#18
Image source: TheOnlyBucketMonster
The reality is that we all have the capacity to grow and improve as human beings. And putting good or bad luck aside, success isn’t ‘easy.’ It requires long-term effort and dedication, something strangers might not notice when they focus just on the result in front of them.
No matter what you do, you will face setbacks, big or small, along the way. It’s up to you to decide whether you allow them to stop you from your goals or if you choose to persevere, adapt, and overcome them.
#19
Image source: DenormalHuman
#20
Image source: unknown
#21
Image source: heyomeatballs
With enough dedicated effort, you can improve many things in your life, from your emotional intelligence to developing new, healthier habits.
When it comes to developing a growth mindset, however, Psychology Today notes that your efforts may yield mixed results. Broadly speaking, if you want to shift your behavior from a fixed mindset, you should focus on persistence, a positive attitude, and reframing challenges and obstacles as opportunities. Something else that helps is changing your perspective on failure and seeing it as an inevitable part of the learning process rather than something to be avoided. It’s also helpful to accept constructive criticism rather than shy away from it.
#22
Image source: mouldwarp
#23
Image source: ItsmeFizzy97
#24
Image source: unknown
Of course, it’s easy to tell someone to be ‘more positive,’ but real change doesn’t happen overnight. Changing your behavior and thought patterns takes weeks, months, and sometimes even years of repetition. So, it’s important to be realistic about this.
If you currently have a mixed mindset and tend to ruminate about all the things that went wrong for you, it will take a while before you develop a healthier relationship with failure. You can’t and shouldn’t criticize yourself for not changing ‘fast enough.’
#25
Image source: wunderbraten
#26
Image source: gingernila
#27
Image source: LeviSinatra
The language that you use when talking to yourself about yourself matters a lot. “If you cling to words such as always, never, or forever, you are possibly an all-or-nothing thinker. Things always go wrong for me. I will never get the right equations. I am forever a failure. These are typical thoughts of a person with a fixed mindset,” Psychology Today warns.
You should try to shift away from this perfectionistic, all-or-nothing thinking. Something that you can try out is adding the word ‘yet’ to your vocabulary. The idea is that you remind yourself that you haven’t reached your goals yet, but you will, soon.
In general, when you’re more open to new challenges, learning, and development, you can live a higher-quality, more purposeful, and more meaningful everyday life. It’s difficult to accept your failures and regrets about the past, but if you can accomplish this, you’re opening yourself up to new opportunities in the future.
#28
Image source: doffraymnd
#29
Image source: Jammy_Boi_9001
#30
Image source: we_are_not_them
We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments down below, Pandas!
What are the silliest injuries you’ve suffered and dumbest ways that you’ve gotten scars? On the other hand, what are the most serious events that led to you getting hurt?
What advice would you give anyone who continues to beat themselves up for their failures? Are there any mistakes that you’ve made that continue to haunt you throughout the years?
#31
Image source: unknown
#32
Image source: lilbirdie12
#33
Image source: Quillbolt_h
#34
Image source: bennybollocks85
#35
Image source: jwolfe728
#36
Image source: Santiago_Supremo
#37
Image source: Lowest_of_trash
#38
Image source: jinxed4u
#39
Image source: kunstlich
#40
Image source: justoute
#41
Image source: Xispslon
#42
Image source: u_creative_username
#43
Image source: jiiket
#44
Image source: Dahhhkness
#45
Image source: xSamxiSKiLLz
#46
Image source: Kilian_Username
#47
Image source: iSpenny
Follow Us