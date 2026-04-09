15 Questions We Get Asked As Tattoo Artists, And Why They Keep Coming Up

Tattoo artists spend hours turning ideas into permanent art, but they also spend a surprising amount of time answering the same handful of questions over and over again. Some are practical, some are funny, and some reveal just how mysterious the tattoo process still seems to many people.
Here are some of the most common questions tattoo artists get asked—and why they never seem to go away.
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#1 Do You Ever Get Tired Of Tattooing?
Most artists will say no. Tattooing combines art, storytelling, and human connection. Every client brings a new idea, personality, or reason behind their tattoo, which keeps the work interesting. Even if the questions are the same, the tattoos – and the people wearing them – are always different.
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Tattoo artists may hear the same questions day after day, but they understand that for many clients, getting a tattoo is a big and sometimes nerve-wracking experience.
So if you find yourself asking one of these questions during your appointment, don’t worry, you’re in very good company.
#2 Can You Copy This Exactly?
Tattoo artists often get shown photos from the internet, social media, or nowadays, AI. While reference images are helpful, most artists prefer to create something unique rather than copying another tattoo line-for-line. Many will redesign the idea slightly so it fits the client’s body and reflects the artist’s personal style. It’s the difference between printing a picture and creating custom artwork.
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#3 What Happens If I Move?
Moving during a tattoo can definitely make things harder for the artist. That said, artists are used to small movements like breathing or shifting slightly. If someone needs a break, they can usually pause the session. Just don’t suddenly jump when the needle touches your skin.
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#4 Is It Permanent?
Yes. With a rise in ‘semi-permanent’ tattoos, we get this question a lot more than you’d think, but luckily, always before the appointment and never after.
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#5 What’s The Weirdest Tattoo Someone Has Asked For?
Every tattoo artist has at least one strange request story. From bizarre inside jokes to extremely specific pop culture references, artists see ideas that range from hilarious to downright confusing. Some requests become funny stories shared in the studio for years.
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#6 How Long Will It Take?
Some tattoos take 30 minutes. Others take multiple sessions that add up to dozens of hours. Time depends on the complexity of the design, the size of the tattoo, and how much detail is involved. Large back pieces, sleeves, or highly detailed realism tattoos can take months or even years to complete. When someone asks this question while showing a full-sleeve reference photo, artists usually know it’s going to require a longer conversation.
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#7 Can You Tattoo My Partner’s Name?
This question makes many tattoo artists pause for a moment. Name tattoos can be meaningful – especially for family members, children or pets – but romantic partner names have a reputation in the tattoo world for not always ageing well. Some artists will jokingly warn clients about the “name tattoo curse.”
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#8 Does It Hurt?
This is the classic question that every tattoo artist expects to hear. The honest answer is yes – but how much it hurts depends on the location of the tattoo, your pain tolerance, and how long the session lasts. Areas with thinner skin or lots of nerves, like ribs or feet, tend to be more painful than places like the upper arm or thigh. Most artists say the first few minutes are the hardest. After that, many people settle into the sensation and realise it’s not quite as scary as they imagined.
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#9 Can You Make It Smaller?
This question usually comes right after the stencil is placed on the skin. While it might seem like a simple request, shrinking a tattoo design can sometimes ruin the balance of the artwork. Fine details can blur over time if they’re too small, which is why artists often recommend a certain size for the design. Tattoo artists aren’t trying to make your tattoo bigger for fun – they’re trying to make sure it still looks good years later.
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#10 What’s The Most Painful Place To Get Tattooed?
People love comparing tattoo pain. Common answers include ribs, spine, feet, hands, and the inner bicep. These areas have thinner skin and more nerve endings, which makes the sensation more intense. But pain is very personal. One person’s worst spot might barely bother someone else.
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#11 Do Tattoo Artists Tattoo Themselves?
Sometimes – but not as often as people imagine. While some artists do practice on their own skin, most prefer trading tattoos with other artists. It’s easier to get good angles and consistent lines when someone else is doing the work.
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#12 Can You Get Ink Poisoning?
This surprisingly common question usually comes from curious first-timers. Tattoo ink doesn’t contain anything unsafe for the body. Still, it’s one of those questions that pops up more often than you’d expect.
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#13 How Do I Take Care Of It?
Aftercare is one of the most important parts of getting a tattoo. Artists usually give detailed instructions about washing the tattoo, applying ointment, and avoiding sun exposure while it heals. Proper aftercare helps prevent infection and keeps the colours and lines looking sharp. Ignoring aftercare advice is one of the fastest ways to ruin a fresh tattoo.
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#14 How Much Will This Cost?
Pricing is one of the most important questions clients ask. Tattoo costs vary based on size, detail, placement, and the artist’s experience. Some artists charge hourly rates, while others quote prices for the entire piece. What often surprises clients is how quickly a simple idea can turn into several hours of work once details, shading, or colour are added. The vaguest answer to how much a tattoo will cost? Anywhere between £100 and £1,000.
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#15 Do Tattoos Stretch If I Gain Weight?
Yes – but usually not dramatically. If the body changes slowly over time, tattoos often stretch gradually with the skin. Major weight changes can affect the shape of a tattoo, but most designs remain recognisable. Placement and size also play a role in how much a tattoo might shift.
Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London
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