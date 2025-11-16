Hey Pandas, What Food Or Drink Are You Craving For Right Now? (Closed)

Hey Pandas, what food or drink are you seriously craving right now?

#1

I really want Chinese food or literally cheese. Just cheese rn. I’m sitting in my third period of the day and I haven’t eaten anything lol

#2

i want me a strawberry cheesecake with some whipped cream

#3

I really want the meatless burger from Fuddruckers that I like to put a ton of cheese on (I really don’t know how I’m borderline underweight)

#4

STARBUCKS CAKE POPS

#5

Sushi. There are no sushi restaurants even close to me 😪

#6

Unhealthy and greasy Mexican food with lots of cheese and guacamole and fries and beans.Yeah I know its not real Mexican food

#7

It’s almost 11:00pm and I’m craving a Boston Cream Donut with a side of Hot Chocolote with marshmallows and whipped cream.

#8

THE BLOOD OF MY ENEMIES. Ha, not really. A homemade gingersnap would be nice.

#9

Don Pancho’s Southwestern Grill Seafood Enchilada with creamy jalapeño sauce, 3 of them please!

#10

Vegetarian arroz amarillo, tofu pinchos, queso blanco pasteles, and papas sofritas. Yum.

#11

Ice cream and popsicles! There’s a heat wave rn so yeah ^^’

#12

Crab flavored chips and a Coca – Cola. Thankfully I can go get it very soon!

#13

Would love some strawberry juice right now… :) weird right… *goes to grocery store and proceeds to buy two big packets of strawberries*

#14

I could go for a ribeye steak right about now.

#15

I’d love to have black raspberry Gingerale
And baked stuffed haddock. You?

#16

Craft beer!

#17

I really want bubble tea, specifically the one that’s like blended with ice. It’s so good.

#18

I really want some hersheys chocolate, but I don’t have any and I don’t want to go to the store to get some…

But I still want it.

#19

I have been wanting some panda express for ever. I also really want movie theater popcorn lol

#20

two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda

– Big Smoke
GTA Sanadreas.

#21

Just plain nutella. It’s literally 10:30 and I just want to eat a jar of nutella

#22

Mac and cheese, specifically with breadcrumbs, and also corn chowder. 🌽🧀

#23

DP, always and ham

#24

hot dogs…….always

#25

Egg rolls from my local Thai restaurant.

#26

Indian spicy food (vegetarian).

#27

Children.

#28

PASTA with a lotta cheese

#29

baked potato with sour cream. haven’t had one on over 40 years.

#30

Java Monster…Mean Bean

#31

SUSHI AND RAMEN AND PEROGIES (don’t mind the mispell)

#32

Humans. Heh jk but maybe spaghetti :)

#33

Cheese. But I’m from Wisconsin and always crave cheese. I’m also really looking forward to making ramen. Not instant lunch, but proper ramen with a soft egg , veggies and pork belly.

#34

I’m going for some McDonald’s And a root beer float YUMMM

#35

Literally all I want is a mango. 🥭 I love mangos.

