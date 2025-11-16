Hey Pandas, What Food Or Drink Are You Craving For Right Now? (Closed)

Hey Pandas, what food or drink are you seriously craving right now?
#1
I really want Chinese food or literally cheese. Just cheese rn. I’m sitting in my third period of the day and I haven’t eaten anything lol
#2
i want me a strawberry cheesecake with some whipped cream
#3
I really want the meatless burger from Fuddruckers that I like to put a ton of cheese on (I really don’t know how I’m borderline underweight)
#4
STARBUCKS CAKE POPS
#5
Sushi. There are no sushi restaurants even close to me 😪
#6
Unhealthy and greasy Mexican food with lots of cheese and guacamole and fries and beans.Yeah I know its not real Mexican food
#7
It’s almost 11:00pm and I’m craving a Boston Cream Donut with a side of Hot Chocolote with marshmallows and whipped cream.
#8
THE BLOOD OF MY ENEMIES. Ha, not really. A homemade gingersnap would be nice.
#9
Don Pancho’s Southwestern Grill Seafood Enchilada with creamy jalapeño sauce, 3 of them please!
#10
Vegetarian arroz amarillo, tofu pinchos, queso blanco pasteles, and papas sofritas. Yum.
#11
Ice cream and popsicles! There’s a heat wave rn so yeah ^^’
#12
Crab flavored chips and a Coca – Cola. Thankfully I can go get it very soon!
#13
Would love some strawberry juice right now… :) weird right… *goes to grocery store and proceeds to buy two big packets of strawberries*
#14
I could go for a ribeye steak right about now.
#15
I’d love to have black raspberry Gingerale
And baked stuffed haddock. You?
#16
Craft beer!
#17
I really want bubble tea, specifically the one that’s like blended with ice. It’s so good.
#18
I really want some hersheys chocolate, but I don’t have any and I don’t want to go to the store to get some…
But I still want it.
#19
I have been wanting some panda express for ever. I also really want movie theater popcorn lol
#20
two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda
– Big Smoke
GTA Sanadreas.
#21
Just plain nutella. It’s literally 10:30 and I just want to eat a jar of nutella
#22
Mac and cheese, specifically with breadcrumbs, and also corn chowder. 🌽🧀
#23
DP, always and ham
#24
hot dogs…….always
#25
Egg rolls from my local Thai restaurant.
#26
Indian spicy food (vegetarian).
#27
Children.
#28
PASTA with a lotta cheese
#29
baked potato with sour cream. haven’t had one on over 40 years.
#30
Java Monster…Mean Bean
#31
SUSHI AND RAMEN AND PEROGIES (don’t mind the mispell)
#32
Humans. Heh jk but maybe spaghetti :)
#33
Cheese. But I’m from Wisconsin and always crave cheese. I’m also really looking forward to making ramen. Not instant lunch, but proper ramen with a soft egg , veggies and pork belly.
#34
I’m going for some McDonald’s And a root beer float YUMMM
#35
Literally all I want is a mango. 🥭 I love mangos.
