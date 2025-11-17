30 Examples Of ‘Stupid Rich People Fashion’ That Prove Money Can’t Buy Taste

Fashion is an art form. Sometimes it’s iconic and timeless, other times it’s extravagant, bold, and borderline crazy. It’s a reflection of the times that mirrors the current culture, the mood of society, and the values of the present. Clothing collections can have thought-provoking messages as well as highlight the beauty of craftsmanship.
Fashion is also a business. A good testament to that is that the two families that own the majority of luxury fashion brands, the Arnaults (Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Dior) and the Pinaults (Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen), are billionaires. The head of the former, Bernard Arnault, is, in fact, the second richest person on earth.
So, from all that, it is easy to deduce that at least some of those kooky garments have kooky prices. And maybe they would all go unnoticed if not for a TikToker that goes by refashionedhippie, who has made it her mission to expose all the ridiculously overpriced things offered by luxury brands.
The TikToker started a series called “Stupid rich people fashion” where she pokes fun at various items with absurd price tags. Scroll down to see the best of what she’s found online.
#1 This Is An Actual Product. It Is A Chewing Gum Holder
It holds five pieces of gum. Let’s look at the price. $1025. And honestly, I’m not even mad. If you can convince somebody to pay a thousand dollars for a chewing gum holder, okay, that’s on them at this point.
#2 This Is A $10,000 Tiffany & Co. Tin Can
Are we a joke to rich people?
#3 This Plastic Clip From Prada Will Run You $495
But it does serve two purposes. On the one hand, it holds your hair back. It will also let strangers know that you’re not a person that’s worth talking to.
#4 I Have $700 And I Want Shoes That Look Like They Were Made From Ball Sacks. What Am I To Do? Prada’s Here For You
#5 This Is A $1790 Balenciaga Trash Bag
#6 We’re Going To Look At A Very Special Coat From Rick Owens
Let me tell you up front, I always have something against white winter coats anyway, because I feel like they’re absolutely going to get dirty no matter what you do, even if you’re just walking down a street with salt on it. But these ridiculous arm things guarantee that it will get filthy. Part of what I find so funny here is that it’s got these ludicrously long arms, but the actual arms are very short. This is not part of the jacket. So it has these ludicrously long sleeves, but not a sleeve where your arm needs to be. And why, why would you tuck it up? It’s on sale now for nearly 2,000, marked down from 4,600. It is possible to wear the super long sleeve if you, like, yank it up your arm. I know they’re trying to have a fashion moment. This is all I see. Anyone who’s watched Studio Ghibli, all I see.
#7 These Are $1,100 Alaia Ankle Boots
I hate these boots. I don’t think this is creative. I think it’s real Ed Gein looking.
#8 Do I Want To Be Classy Or Rustic Today?
Well, I don’t have to decide with a cross between this beer can shoe, gold brooch thing, and faux floral. Only 4k from Dolce & Gabbana.
#9 $3790 For This Adidas Crossover From Balenciaga
#10 It’s A Clear, Gas Can Shaped Purse For $10,000 From Chanel
#11 This Is A $940 Hermes Bucket
#12 This Is A Little Mini Greenhouse From Tiffany’s That Costs The Amount Of An Actual House
#13 These Sold Out
#14 This Is $495, Not The Shirt Just This Rubber Woven Vest
#15 This Is A $100,000 Louis Vuitton Toilet
#16 This Hamburger Ring Wouldn’t Be Bad If It Came From Five Below, But It’s $19,000
#17 This Is An $18,000 Tiffany & Co. Sterling Silver Ball Of Yarn
Presumably just to have around your house.
#18 This Is $1850 For A Pump Covered In Red Balloons
#19 It Is A $435 Sequined Dog Poop Bag From Celine
Does the person who buys this actually walk their own dog?
#20 Jean Boot Thing
#21 This Is A $710 Hermes Saddle Box
Now, this one I thought like, okay, you know, maybe it’s Hermes, so it’s really well made, like nice leather or something. It is cardboard covered with craft paper. Never let anyone say that rich people are better than poor. It’s cardboard.
#22 This Terrible Top And Bottom Combo Costs Over $4000. So You Can Look Like This
#23 This Is A $550 Tiffany & Co. Clothespin
#24 This Is A $935 Sweater That Looks Like You Bought It At A Kiosk In The Mall
#25 This Scrunchie From Prada Will Run You $480
#26 These Crazy High Boots From Vetements, They’re Over $2000
Where is she going? Where are you going in this? Where are you going? Especially in a shirt that says staff?
#27 This Is A Dog Dress That Costs More Than My Wedding Dress. I’m Aware She Looks Cuter, That Is Not The Point
#28 This Just Looks Like Some Spongebob Squarepants Nonsense To Me
#29 This Is An $800 Colored Pencil Set From Gucci
I mean, do you need to be shopping at Gucci for your colored pencils?
#30 This Skinned-Yeti Looking Thing, Over $12,000
