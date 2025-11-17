35 Times People Went Out Of Their Way To Make Their Gardens And Yards Unique But Ended Up With These (New Pics)

You can learn a lot about a person from their room, apartment, or home, as it reveals a great deal about their character, preferences, and whether they keep tidy and clean or prefer organized chaos instead. Luckily, not everyone is exposed to such information, and that lets us keep it on a more personal level. But when it comes to an outdoor area, we are not as closed off, which provides an opportunity for a wide range of possibilities of self-expression. Some like to keep it simple, some enjoy a Pinterest-worthy look, and some go out of their way to make it as weird as possible.
So if you are known as a funny/creative neighbor on the block, we might have some interesting ideas for you. This Instagram page is dedicated to sharing some of the weirdest finds on the internet consisting of garden decor. The designs range from clever to lazy to mostly borderline ugly. Now, we leave it up to you to decide whether these decisions give you the creeps or inspire you to introduce a new addition to your garden.
To learn more about garden design, Bored Panda reached out to a multi-award-winning garden designer and horticultural expert, Lee Burkhill, also known as Garden Ninja, who kindly answered all of our questions. You will find the full interview below.
#1 Chickens Are The Best
#2 The Planting Pretty Impressive Though
#3 Don’t F**k With Plants Or This Thing Will Come Get You
#4 Cookieeeees
#5 Don’t Forget, It’s Bin Night
#6 Skull
#7 Beware The Shrubconscious
#8 Aerial Photo Reveals Ancient Message
#9 Adapt To Your Environment
#10 A Message Which Transcends Translations
#11 When Life Gives You Cactus
#12 At Least We Get A Warning
#13 Tactical Urbanism
#14 Love Thy Neighbour
#15 Easter Island Homage
#16 Simpson’s Did It
#17 On The Ground In Székesfehérvár, Hungary
#18 Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid
#19 I’m Not Sure Why These Shrubs Are So Unsettling
#20 Fallen From Grace
#21 At The Intersection Of Infrastructure And Intimacy
#22 Tell Me You’re A Dentist Without Telling Me You’re A Dentist
#23 I Thought This Was A Family Site
#24 Rory, 26, Always Owes You Twenty Bucks, Chucks A Shukka Any Opportunity, Wears Footy Shorts All Through Winter
#25 Modern Love
#26 Emblematic
#27 Wait Till You See The Eggs
#28 Topiary
Topiary is the horticultural practice of training plants by clipping the foliage to develop clearly defined shapes. The reason for doing this is unknown. The word derives from the Latin word for a creator of topia or “places”. Topiary shapes tend to be based on animals, abstract shapes and human body parts.
Topiary seeding is the commonly observed phenomenon. Whereby entire neighbourhoods become infested with topiaries, which seem to jump over the fence
#29 Know How This Feels
#30
#31 Get In Barbie, We’re Going Weeding
#32 Neigh-Bor
#33 Room With A View
#34 Noel Fielding’s House?
#35 Catch Our Secret Show At Berlin Fashion Week
#36 Handy Design Ideas
