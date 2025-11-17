35 Times People Went Out Of Their Way To Make Their Gardens And Yards Unique But Ended Up With These (New Pics)

You can learn a lot about a person from their room, apartment, or home, as it reveals a great deal about their character, preferences, and whether they keep tidy and clean or prefer organized chaos instead. Luckily, not everyone is exposed to such information, and that lets us keep it on a more personal level. But when it comes to an outdoor area, we are not as closed off, which provides an opportunity for a wide range of possibilities of self-expression. Some like to keep it simple, some enjoy a Pinterest-worthy look, and some go out of their way to make it as weird as possible.

So if you are known as a funny/creative neighbor on the block, we might have some interesting ideas for you. This Instagram page is dedicated to sharing some of the weirdest finds on the internet consisting of garden decor. The designs range from clever to lazy to mostly borderline ugly. Now, we leave it up to you to decide whether these decisions give you the creeps or inspire you to introduce a new addition to your garden.

To learn more about garden design, Bored Panda reached out to a multi-award-winning garden designer and horticultural expert, Lee Burkhill, also known as Garden Ninja, who kindly answered all of our questions. You will find the full interview below.

More info: gardenninja.co.uk | Youtube | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest

#1 Chickens Are The Best

Image source: shitgardens

#2 The Planting Pretty Impressive Though

Image source: shitgardens

#3 Don’t F**k With Plants Or This Thing Will Come Get You

Image source: shitgardens

#4 Cookieeeees

Image source: shitgardens

#5 Don’t Forget, It’s Bin Night

Image source: shitgardens

#6 Skull

Image source: shitgardens

#7 Beware The Shrubconscious

Image source: shitgardens

#8 Aerial Photo Reveals Ancient Message

Image source: shitgardens

#9 Adapt To Your Environment

Image source: shitgardens

#10 A Message Which Transcends Translations

Image source: shitgardens

#11 When Life Gives You Cactus

Image source: shitgardens

#12 At Least We Get A Warning

Image source: shitgardens

#13 Tactical Urbanism

Image source: shitgardens

#14 Love Thy Neighbour

Image source: shitgardens

#15 Easter Island Homage

Image source: shitgardens

#16 Simpson’s Did It

Image source: shitgardens

#17 On The Ground In Székesfehérvár, Hungary

Image source: shitgardens

#18 Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid

Image source: shitgardens

#19 I’m Not Sure Why These Shrubs Are So Unsettling

Image source: shitgardens

#20 Fallen From Grace

Image source: shitgardens

#21 At The Intersection Of Infrastructure And Intimacy

Image source: shitgardens

#22 Tell Me You’re A Dentist Without Telling Me You’re A Dentist

Image source: shitgardens

#23 I Thought This Was A Family Site

Image source: shitgardens

#24 Rory, 26, Always Owes You Twenty Bucks, Chucks A Shukka Any Opportunity, Wears Footy Shorts All Through Winter

Image source: shitgardens

#25 Modern Love

Image source: shitgardens

#26 Emblematic

Image source: shitgardens

#27 Wait Till You See The Eggs

Image source: shitgardens

#28 Topiary

Topiary is the horticultural practice of training plants by clipping the foliage to develop clearly defined shapes. The reason for doing this is unknown. The word derives from the Latin word for a creator of topia or “places”. Topiary shapes tend to be based on animals, abstract shapes and human body parts.
Topiary seeding is the commonly observed phenomenon. Whereby entire neighbourhoods become infested with topiaries, which seem to jump over the fence

Image source: shitgardens

#29 Know How This Feels

Image source: shitgardens

#30

Image source: shitgardens

#31 Get In Barbie, We’re Going Weeding

Image source: shitgardens

#32 Neigh-Bor

Image source: shitgardens

#33 Room With A View

Image source: shitgardens

#34 Noel Fielding’s House?

Image source: shitgardens

#35 Catch Our Secret Show At Berlin Fashion Week

Image source: shitgardens

#36 Handy Design Ideas

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
