Hey Pandas, What Would Be Your Theme Song? (Closed)

I saw something on another thread that got me thinking about this. If your life was a TV show, what would the theme song be?
#1
Fight Song by Rachel Platten. In the past 15 years I’ve gone from excellent health to having a string diseases, disorders, illnesses etc ending with breast cancer 3 years ago (I’m in remission). I’m a pretty positive person and try to bounce back from things. Last December hubby had massive heart attack (11 stints) causing horrible financial problems. We dealt with it. Last week he had a stroke but we caught it early. Doubtful he’ll work again and I’m disabled. More money woes. My mom just asked me yesterday how I don’t break down. I’m not stronger than others but I simply refuse to give up or give in. Fight Song was my anthem during chemo and it applies to my entire life. It gives me a lift to hear and courage to continue
#2
wake me up
on the weekend: before you go go
Tue Thu Fri: when September ends
Monday: WAKE ME UP INSIDE
#3
Good day by Twenty One pilots, because I interpret it being about the duality of mental heath issues and an actual good day. The sorta depressed energetic feel is pretty much my life is constantly.
#4
“So What“ by The Cure
#5
“Be all things.” by Chelsea Wolfe. It has a bleak melancholia that suits my mood lately….
#6
Maybe this one…
“Black Celebration” by Depeche Mode
#7
“Deceptacon” by Le Tigre
#8
Happy Face by Jaguar Twin, because I always fake my emotions around other people. I also like putting a smile on my friend’s faces because it makes me feel a little bit better too.
#9
Read to the tune of “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction
Are you a child of Apollo because you light up my world like nobody else
Or a child of child of Aphrodite cause the way you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed
A child of Demeter cuz when you smile at the ground it ain’t hard to tell
Are you Leo Valdez because you don’t know, oh oh, you don’t you’re beautiful
#10
Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na…)
By My Chemical Romance
Or
“Seven Nation Army,”
By White Stripes
#11
Happiness is a Butterfly – Lana Del Rey
I just really relate to it
#12
i guess ghostbusters lolll
#13
lost in between by Yaeow, Airplains by B.o.B, Happy face by Jaguar twin, and Chrissy wake up I relate because #1 song,I can be happy with my fake emotions but sometimes I show them #2 I wish I had luck in the world cuz my family doesn’t support me #3 I always fake a smile #4 I NEVER WAKE UPPPP
#14
Im not Famous by AJR because it talks about how good it is to not be “famous” and its just relatable lol
#15
Dying in LA by Panic! at the Disco.
For context: The song is about someone who goes to LA trying to make it in the world but they don’t. They’re forgotten. For me, I feel like no matter what I do I won’t be recognized.
In a happier manner, another song that represents me is Roaring 20’s, also by Panic! at the Disco. I feel like I’m at the happiest part of my life right now (Even though I have problems still, I have way fewer than I originally did)
#16
“9 to 5” by Dolly Parton
#17
“Mr. Misunderstood” By Eric Church. I have been weird my whole life few friends, saying weird stuff at random times, I don’t know what else to put here but there is a lot of weird stuff I’ve done, and I’ve found absolutely nobody that understands me, I’m very socially awkward when I actually leave the house this is my first thing so this is weird have a good day
#18
Bye Bye Beautiful by Nightwish.
For the fact that I have given advice which wasn’t heeded and did not heed certain advice that was given to me at the time which lead to some difficult decisions and ultimately, regret.
#19
So am I … By Ava Max. It matches me, or at least I would say.
#20
I think mine would have to be “This Ain’t A Love Song” by Bon Jovi
#21
The Village by Wrabel. I think that says enough as it is.
#22
“Girls” by Girl in Red bc Gae
Or “Friendly Neighborhood Poltergeist” By Rory Webely bc I feel left out and ignored a lot.
#23
‘Ape man’ by the kinks
#24
“The Lively Ones”. Sonics surf rock. Surf rock in general.
#25
Smile- Katy Perry
I’m just a happy girl who’s been through a lot but now I smile to show how happy I am
#26
Innocent One by Michael Penn
#27
My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light em up) by Fall Out Boy.
