“Is This Really Necessary?” New “Symbiose-uality” Study Sparks Backlash For Questionable Relevance

A new sexual orientation has emerged, at least according to a recent paper by scientists at Seattle University. Known as “symbiosexuals,” these individuals are drawn not to a single person but to the “dynamic energy between couples.”
Dr. Sally Johnston, an adjunct professor of Anthropology and Sociology, led the study and published it in the Archives of Sexual Behavior. She explained that this phenomenon challenges traditional views of attraction as strictly one-on-one.
“What if a person’s primary attractions are not oriented toward individuals?” her research asks, which stems from previous studies focusing on bisexual women who engage in relationships with heterosexual couples in polyamorous communities.
Johnston found that for these women, also known in these groups as “unicorns,” the attraction went beyond gender or any specific individual, instead being sparked by what she described as the “third force” or energy shared between an established couple.
The study collected testimonials from 373 participants about their sexual and gender identities. The surveys revealed that 145 of them had experienced attraction to the relationship dynamics of another couple at least once, and 90% of them identified as “queer.”
Despite the small sample size, Johnston defends her study findings, suggesting that “symbiosexual” attraction may be a real, unique, and unrecognized form of sexuality.
“As part of the polyamorous community, I have heard people talk openly about experiencing attraction to established couples. I wanted to learn more about this understudied attraction,” she explained in an interview with PsyPost, revealing that her interest in the topic came from personal experience.
The doctor further states that her discovery could expand our understanding of human desire, emphasizing the need for further research to explore how this attraction influences mental health and relationship satisfaction.
Participants revealed a wide variety of reasons for identifying themselves as “symbiosexual.” From seeking validation to enjoying the dynamics showcased by a healthy couple
“There is a diverse population of people who experience symbiosexual attraction, an attraction to the energy, multidimensionality, and power shared between people in relationships,” Johnston elaborated.
A testimonial by a participant in the study, who went by the name “Hayden,” described her attraction to couples as a fascination toward the “cohesiveness” the relationship showcased.
“You feed off their energy, their attraction to each other. There’s an interplay between the couple,” she explained.
Another of those surveyed, going by “Sage,” expressed that feeling like an intruder “smacked in the middle of a relationship” was thrilling and nurturing to her imagination.
“I would also like to be included in another couple’s relationship. I really think my ideal dynamic might be myself and a couple,” she added.
A third participant, “Eden,” revealed that the dynamic allowed her to fill a void no other type of relationship would be able to occupy.
“I have this desire to be desired and I seek a lot of validation,” she explained. “When there are multiple people like that, I feel like I’m doing things right,” the participant said.
The doctor intends to further pursue the issue of “symbiosexuality,” believing her studies will help lift the stigma surrounding polyamorous relationships
Johnston also stated her intent to keep delving into the topic in future studies, adding that a follow-up study is already under review, in which she hopes to more deeply explore the sexual and romantic experiences of those who experience symbiosexual attraction.
The doctor explained that her continued interest in the matter stems from a need to eliminate or reduce stigmas associated with alternative romantic practices.
“I hope that this work will reduce stigma in both monogamous and non-monogamous communities and expand conceptualizations of desire in sexuality studies,” she said.
The study makes a point to delve into the psychological aspects of those surveyed, with findings suggesting that the showcase of “healthy” relationship dynamics between a couple might be the trigger that awakens attraction in individuals who come from dysfunctional family backgrounds.
“I grew up in a family that doesn’t communicate very well, we still don’t communicate very well, so I feel like when I see couples that have that, they’re really strong and on the same page, and really understand each other’s communication styles, I feel like that’s the biggest thing,” one respondent, “Asa,” said.
Netizens dismissed the study, considering it unnecessary and questionable in light of the resources utilized and the sample size analyzed
Despite the effort of the doctor and her team in presenting their findings, netizens remained unimpressed, with most commenters questioning the necessity of the study and some labeling it as an attempt to “normalize” harmful behavior or psychological issues.
“This is a form of vicarious enjoyment at best, psychic vampirism at worst, but then moves over to the idea that they are actually trying to shoehorn themselves into an already established and happy relationship,” one commenter argued.
“Who coughs up the money for all these insane studies. You would think that these so-called scientists would concentrate on finding solutions to many of life’s real problems. What a waste,” one reader stated.
Members of the polyamorous community valued the doctor’s efforts, however, and appreciated having a term to describe the phenomenon.
“It’s distinct from attraction to each individual, it’s about being drawn to the relationship that exists between people itself. Cool that there is a term for this!” said one user on X.
Johnston recognized the limitations of her study in her paper, recognizing that her sample size was small and that she “used convenience and snowball sampling. Therefore, findings cannot be generalized to the broader population.”
“Any conclusions drawn from these data are tentative and preliminary,” she wrote.
“Nothing new”: Netizens dismissed the study, believing the term described practices already known by other labels
