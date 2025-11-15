Street Shots That I Took From Mr. Robot’s Season 4 (39 Pics)

by

Mr. Robot’s cinematography has taught me so much over the years.

I’m a photographer and I focus my personal work on street photography. Since 2020 and because of the pandemic situation we all live in, going out to take pictures around the city is not as easy and it doesn’t happen as often as it used to.

Watching Mr. Robot’s last season and its always unique and excellent cinematography gave me the idea to adapt my desire to continue taking pictures in a new way. Like always, I immediately got inspired by it and I found a lot of interesting street photography scenarios. Here are the screen pictures I took.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
